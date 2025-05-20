Punjab Kings: A Team with a Rich History and Passionate Fans

Punjab Kings (PBKS), formerly known as Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), is a well-known cricket team in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Based in Mohali, Punjab, the team has been part of the IPL since its beginning in 2008. Though the team has only reached the playoffs a few times, including a second-place finish in 2014, it has always maintained a strong fan base and a competitive spirit. In the 2022 mini-auction, the team made headlines with an ₹18.50 crore bid for Sam Curran, which became the highest bid for a player at that time.

Preity Zinta, the celebrity owner of PBKS, plays a key role in the team’s branding and growth. Punjab Kings is more than just a cricket team; it represents the passion of the people from Punjab. The team's matches bring together fans who show immense support, both in the stadium and on social media. Through creative branding, strategic player selections, and a strong connection with their followers, Punjab Kings has become a name that fans look forward to every season.

This article explores the history of Punjab Kings, its branding journey, and the team’s relationship with sponsors and fans.

Punjab Kings: From Legal Issues to Rebranding

In 2010, Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) faced a serious problem when the IPL decided to cancel the contracts of both Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. This decision came after controversy surrounding the BCCI and Lalit Modi. The franchise disagreed with the move and decided to take legal action. They filed a case in the Bombay High Court, arguing that the IPL wanted to remove the two teams to make space for higher bids in the 2012 season. The court blocked the termination order, and by 2012, the legal issues were resolved, allowing the team to remain in the IPL.

In February 2021, the franchise changed its name from Kings XI Punjab to Punjab Kings. Ness Wadia, one of the owners, explained that the team wanted a fresh start after 13 seasons without a title. He was disappointed with the team's performance and believed a new name could help them turn things around. The name change had been planned earlier, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it.

Punjab Kings' Social Media Presence

Punjab Kings has built a strong following on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The team has millions of fans who engage with their content regularly. Below are the team’s social media statistics:

With 15.3 million total followers, Punjab Kings ranks 6th in terms of social media following among all IPL teams.

Punjab Kings IPL Results: A Mixed History

Punjab Kings has had a mix of good and bad seasons in the IPL. They reached the semifinals in 2008 and played in their first final in 2014. However, the team has also faced several seasons where they didn’t perform as well. Here's a look at their performance in each season:

Punjab Kings: Home Ground and Ownership

Punjab Kings plays its home games at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. The stadium has a capacity of 38,000. Since 2010, the team has also played some matches in Dharamsala and Indore.

The team is owned by KPH Dream Cricket Private Limited. The key owners include Mohit Burman, who holds 46%, Preity Zinta (23%), Ness Wadia (23%), and Karan Paul (8%).

Transfers, Records, and Stars of Punjab Kings

In the 2023 season, Punjab Kings made several key changes to their squad:

Shikhar Dhawan took over as the new captain, replacing Mayank Agarwal.

Sam Curran was bought for 32.2 crores INR, using a large portion of their budget at the auction.

Sikandar Raza joined the team for 50 lakh INR as a replacement for Liam Livingstone.

Matthew Short stepped in for Jonny Bairstow, who was unable to play due to a leg injury.

Record Transfers:

Sam Curran became the most expensive player in IPL history when Punjab Kings bought him for 18.5 crores INR.

Team Records:

Punjab Kings set several notable records:

In 2011, they scored 232/2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In 2014, they reached 231/4 against Chennai Super Kings.

In 2017, they posted 230/3 against Mumbai Indians.

In 2024, Punjab Kings set a record for the highest successful chase in T20 cricket, scoring 262/2 in 18.4 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

They also hold the record for the highest second total in T20, with 262/2 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the same match.

Star Players and Achievements:

Several players from Punjab Kings have set impressive records:

Business Operations and Revenue of Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings is valued at more than INR 700 crore, based on an assessment from early 2023. The franchise's annual salary expenses for 2023 are ₹590 million (around £5.78 million). Over its history, the team has spent a total of ₹6.87 billion (roughly £67.28 million) on player salaries. The highest-paid player is Lokesh Rahul, who earns ₹110 million (about £1.08 million) each year.

Sponsors of Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings has partnered with a range of companies from different sectors to help boost their brand and support their operations. These sponsorships include deals with well-known global brands and local businesses, each adding value to the team in various ways.

Conclusion

Punjab Kings has strong partnerships with various brands that help the team grow. Dream11 is the title sponsor, while other brands like Polaroid Eyewear and BKT support the team in different ways. These deals help increase the team’s revenue and improve its visibility. With sponsors from many industries, Punjab Kings can connect with a large audience. These partnerships are important for the team’s success and growth in the IPL. The relationships with these brands show how strong and influential the Punjab Kings are in the cricket world.