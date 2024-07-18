Uncovering the Sponsorship Game of Big T20 Leagues

(Some of the popular T20 Leagues)

The world of T20 cricket has not been restricted to international and domestic tournaments since the introduction of T20 leagues across the world. T20 Leagues, popularly known as Franchise cricket leagues, have grown at a steady pace among cricket fans across the world, as they are able to see their favourite cricketers play with and against each other. But these leagues, like the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Big Bash League, and many others, have not just been about cricket; they have been the mega source of business for the Cricket boards and companies.

List of the T20 Leagues with Big Sponsorships

The T20 leagues make a huge amount with the help of sponsorships, which comes out as a benefit for both the company and the leagues. Global corporations and even local businesses pay huge amounts so that they can get their names displayed during these T20 league matches. These sponsors help the T20 leagues to generate a huge amount of money, contributing to the player salaries, and the improvement in the next season. Let's now have a look at the T20 leagues and the approximate amount they make with the help of these sponsorships.

1. Indian Premier League

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the fastest-growing T20 league all over the world, having a brand value of approximately 89,232 crores after the IPL 2023 season. During the 2023 IPL season, TATA held the title sponsor, while companies like Dream11, CRED, up, RuPay, Saudi Tourism Authority, Swiggy Instamart, and Upstox were the official sponsors of the tournament. With the help of the official sponsors, the IPL 2023 season made approximately 210 crores throughout the season.

(IPL 2024 Captain's photoshoot)

Paytm was the Umpire sponsor in the tournament and paid approximately 28 crore rupees for the same. CEAT was again the sponsor for the Strategic Timeout, for which they paid 30 crores. TATA had signed a two-year deal till the 2023 IPL season for 670 crores, which means that the company paid 335 crores for the IPL 2023 season. The total revenue of the Indian Premier League 2023 season was approximately 92,500 crore rupees (11.2 billion dollars), increasing more than 6% as compared to the previous season.

2. Pakistan Super League

The Pakistan Super League is another popular T20 League, played every year in Pakistan. Although the 2024 PSL season's revenue has not yet been revealed, the PSL 2023 season made approximately 5.62 billion Pakistani rupees, of which the Pakistan Cricket Board received 5%, and the teams playing in the tournament received the remaining 95%. This figure is approximately 2.02 million dollars.

(PSL 2024 Captain’s photoshoot)

Along with this impressive revenue, the tournament broadcasting rights in the country also generated approximately 2.175 billion Pakistani rupees and 402 million Pakistani rupees from other countries. The franchises were able to generate wealthy amounts with the help of their official sponsors, but Multan Sultans was left out with a loss, due to higher costs.

3. Big Bash League

The Big Bash League, also known as the Australian T20 League, brings in a lot of money every year. Unlike the Indian Premier League, where teams have a big say, Cricket Australia runs the show here. This makes it different from other T20 leagues. Even though it's centrally managed, the league is still super popular and gets lots of sponsors. It's a big deal for Aussie cricket, giving local players a chance to shine and drawing in big crowds.

(BBL 2023-24 Captains photoshoot)

KFC has been the sponsor of the Big Bash League ever since the inaugural season of the tournament in 2011. This tournament generates more than 100 million dollars with broadcasting rights, official sponsors, umpire sponsors, and several others. Along with that, the tournament has been a huge success in Australia, even after having a smaller population.

4. T20 Blast

The T20 Blast, England's premier T20 league, stands as one of the largest T20 tournaments globally. Unlike the Indian Premier League and Big Bash League, it operates without franchise involvement, with domestic teams battling it out against each other. Managed entirely by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the league boasts the participation of 18 teams annually.

(Surrey vs Essex T20 Blast Match in 2023 Season)

Despite its popularity, the T20 Blast falls short of the revenue generated by the IPL and BBL due to its unique structure. However, it still rakes in a respectable 5 to 7 million dollars each year through broadcasting rights and sponsorship deals. Known for its competitive spirit and showcasing local talent, the T20 Blast remains a significant event in the cricketing calendar, captivating audiences with thrilling matches and star performances.

5. Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is the West Indies Cricket Board's flagship T20 tournament, renowned for showcasing the most explosive batsmen in the shorter format of cricket. While specific revenue figures remain undisclosed, the league boasts an estimated brand value of approximately 371 million US dollars, underscoring its significant commercial appeal and revenue-generating potential. With its electrifying atmosphere and star-studded lineups, the CPL continues to captivate cricket fans worldwide, drawing in substantial audiences and lucrative sponsorship deals.

(Barbados Royals vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Match in CPL 2023 season)

Beyond its financial success, the league plays a crucial role in promoting cricket talent from the Caribbean region and fostering a competitive spirit among participating teams. As a key fixture in the international cricket calendar, the CPL's impact extends far beyond the boundaries of the Caribbean, making it a highly anticipated event each year.