What Sets Apart The Hundred Tournament from T20 Cricket?

(Captain’s photoshoot in the Hundred Tournament)

With the ever-evolving game of cricket, the fans have always looked for something new and exciting on their TV screens. To fulfil these needs, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) came up with the idea of implementing a cricket tournament named “The Hundred” which is completely different from the T20 Leagues going around the world. A format that has 100 balls per inning, the Hundred has been a whole different thing that was introduced to get the attention of cricket fans back to England’s domestic cricket and make it easier for the audience to understand how the game of cricket can be played if the concept of 6 balls per over is scrapped. But what is the whole story behind the tournament’s origin and how it has been helping England’s Cricket Board to revive the game?

Concept of the Hundred Tournament

With the growth of the T20 format, the England Cricket Board was in constant need of introducing something for the viewers that sounds exciting and brings the best players of the game together. Though they had the Vitality Blast T20, but the non-availability of the top England players made them re-think about a new League of the game. In a private meeting in October 2017, Sanjay Patel, ECB's chief commercial officer, proposed a significant shift from Twenty20 cricket to a new hundred-ball format. Patel argued that this format would make it simple for people to dive deep into the game, aligning with the competition's goal of expanding its fan base.

Supporting this idea, Dani Hazell, former England player and current head coach of the Northern Superchargers, highlighted the potential for the tournament to attract investment in women's regional cricket. She also stressed its importance as a valuable learning opportunity for domestic players, facilitating their growth in the sport. The proposal marked a bold step towards innovation in cricket, aiming to make the game more accessible and engaging for a wider audience. This move signalled the ECB's commitment to evolving cricket formats to meet the changing preferences of fans and players alike, fostering inclusivity and development within the sport.

(Sanjay Patel, the former “Hundred” managing director)

With the start of the Hundred Tournament, everyone was surprised to see how it would be generating revenue for the Cricket Board of England. With several partnerships and brand deals, the tournament was finally able to generate the amount that came as a profit. Moreover, the introduction of the Draft system for the players made it possible for the teams to get the desired players in their squad. Currently, Sky Sports broadcasts all the matches of the tournament, and Marvel Comics has been the new thing introduced for the fans.

How is the Hundred Tournament played?

To compete with the growing T20 format, this Hundred Tournament was introduced to get all the attention of the cricket fans worldwide. Both teams will be playing 100 balls each in their innings and each innings will last about 65 minutes. In a match, each team is limited to one inning, with a maximum of 20 overs per side. Bowlers are restricted to four overs each per inning. An over comprises five balls, and two overs are bowled from each end alternately. Batsmen stay at the same end between overs, while bowlers can change ends as desired. Moreover, bowlers are prohibited from bowling more than two consecutive overs.

(A picture of all the captains of the Hundred Tournament during the draft)

Over 32 matches, the eight teams of both men's and women's teams play at the same venues. Each team gets four home games and four away games. They play against every other team once and also have a bonus match against their nearby rivals. The team that finishes at the top of the league table goes straight to the final. Meanwhile, the second and third-placed teams battle it out in the Eliminator match for a chance to join the top team in the final. This format makes every match important, with teams giving their all to secure victories. It's an exhilarating competition filled with thrilling moments and intense competition.

(All the 8 teams and their captains of the Hundred Tournament)

Team name Home ground Women's captain Men's Captain Birmingham Phoenix Edgbaston (Birmingham, West Midlands) Evelyn Jones Moeen Ali London Spirit Lord's (St John's Wood, Greater London) Heather Knight Dan Lawrence Manchester Originals Old Trafford (Stretford, Greater Manchester) Sophie Ecclestone Jos Buttler Northern Superchargers Headingley (Leeds, West Yorkshire) Hollie Armitage Wayne Parnell Oval Invincibles The Oval (Kennington, Greater London) Dane van Niekerk Sam Billings Southern Brave Rose Bowl (Southampton, Hampshire) Anya Shrubsole James Vince Trent Rockets Trent Bridge (West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire) Nat Sciver-Brunt Lewis Gregory Welsh Fire Sophia Gardens (Cardiff, South Glamorgan) Tammy Beaumont Tom Abell

From the 3 seasons played in the Hundred Tournament, Oval Invincibles have been the winners twice while the Southern Brave are the current champions in the Men’s category while in the women’s category, Southern Brave, Trent Rockets, and Oval Invincibles are the three teams that got the title wins with them. Each team is composed of 15 players, with a maximum of four allowed to be from overseas.

Players are chosen through a draft system, similar to how other franchise leagues do it. In both the men's and women's competitions, every franchise is guaranteed to have at least one player who has represented England internationally. This ensures that each team has a mix of local and international talent, making the competition more diverse and exciting. The draft system allows teams to strategically build their squads, considering things like player strengths and team chemistry.

What Lies in Store for The Hundred Tournament?

With the introduction of the Hundred Tournament, the excitement among the fans is known because of getting a new format on their television screens. However, with the 3 seasons done, the England Cricket Board has hardly seen much revenue from the tournament and it has been a major setback for the investors. Critics say The Hundred is only happening in England and doesn't affect cricket in other countries. They worry it might not help cricket grow worldwide. Some also wonder if The Hundred's new rules are similar to how cricket is played in other countries. These concerns make people think about whether The Hundred can become popular outside England and how it might change cricket around the world.

(Poster for the Hundred Tournament)

Now, the ECB is planning to host the tournament in a new way as it will have two divisions, and teams can move between them based on how well they play. At first, there will be eight teams in the women's competition, but more might join later. Men's and women's games will happen at the same time. The ECB wants to keep the teams separate from county cricket so they can get money from other countries. This will help them compete with popular leagues like the IPL. It's a way to make the tournament more exciting and get the best players from all over the world.