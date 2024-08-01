IPL Legends: Crafting the All-Time XI in League History

(TATA IPL Trophy in the frame)

There have been 17 seasons of the Indian Premier League, and the tournament has witnessed several cricketing moments worldwide. From aggressive sixes to accurate yorkers, the Indian Premier League has fascinated the fans since its inaugural season. There are many legends who have left their incredible mark in the books of the Indian Premier League history and are also remembered by the fans even after their retirement. These legends should be honoured with the help of the Ultimate playing XI for the Indian Premier League. This ultimate line-up is not just related to individual performances; it is also about the team synergy, chemistry, and their ability to defeat any IPL team throughout the seasons. Whether it's the aggressive batters, the pace king bowlers, or agile fielders, each and every player who is a part of the Dream team has left their mark in the IPL history and also among the fans.

Our All-time Playing XI for IPL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a stage where cricket legends play together and even against each other. Making the ultimate playing XI for the Indian Premier League requires various aspects, like iconic performances, overall form, IPL records, and several others. Let's have a look at the ultimate playing 11 for the IPL.

1. Openers: Rohit Sharma and David Warner

The opening duo in the all-time playing 11 will be David Warner and Rohit Sharma. The two aggressive strikers, who are known for their massive sixes in the Powerplay of the game. David Warner has been known as the most consistent player in the Indian Premier League, having scored 62 half-centuries and 4 centuries in his IPL career till now. David Warner started his IPL journey by playing for Delhi Daredevils and then to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Currently, he plays for Delhi Capitals but his dominance has been the same. He led Sunrisers Hyderabad to lift their second IPL title in the 2016 season, where Warner scored 848 runs in 17 matches with 9 half-centuries.

(David Warner and Rohit Sharma during the toss for the match between SRH and MI)

On the other side of the crease will be Rohit Sharma, the aggressive batsman of Mumbai Indians and also the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League history. Rohit Sharma has played the IPL for two teams, Mumbai Indians and Deccan Chargers. His aggressive batting style has helped Rohit Sharma to score 42 half-centuries and two centuries in his IPL career. Along with that, Rohit Sharma aims to provide an aggressive start to the team's batting line-up, as he has scored 272 sixes throughout his IPL career till now. This opening duo of David Warner and Rohit Sharma will be able to devastate almost every bowling line-up.

2. Middle Order Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and AB de Villiers

Virat Kohli will be stepping down at number three, which is his most-suited batting spot in the T20 format. Virat Kohli has also been the King of the IPL, as his performances have helped him make various records in the history of IPL. Kohli has scored 52 half-centuries and 8 centuries throughout his IPL career and has even been the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise for several years. In the 2016 IPL season, Virat Kohli scored 973 runs in 16 matches with four centuries and seven half-centuries, making the record of the highest runs in a season by an individual. Along with that, he is also the top run scorer in the IPL history with 7624 runs in 244 matches.

(Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina during the IPL 2016 season)

At number four will be the Mr. IPL, Suresh Raina, who is known for his aggressive knocks for the team while being in the middle order. Suresh Raina played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League till the 2021 season and showcased his impressive batting skills which has helped the team across various games. In his IPL career, Raina has scored 39 half-centuries and one century across 205 matches. He also holds the record for the highest number of runs scored by any batter in the powerplay, by scoring 87 runs in 25 balls.

(AB de Villiers batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2020 season)

Mr. 360 or AB de Villiers will be stepping out to bat at the fifth spot in the Dream team, to ensure that the pace of runs won't slow down. Playing an important role in the Royal Challengers Bangalore 2016 season, AB de Villiers is still remembered by many IPL fans even after his retirement. In his IPL career, the Alien had scored 40 half-centuries and 3 centuries, maintaining a strike rate of 151.69 in 184 IPL matches. He also holds the record of the highest partnership in the history of the Indian Premier League, along with Virat Kohli, scoring 229 runs for the second wicket. They also hold the second spot in the same record, with 215 runs against Mumbai Indians.

3. Wicket-Keeper: MS Dhoni (C)

The captain of the ultimate IPL playing 11 will be the best wicket-keeper in the IPL history, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Coming out to bat at the sixth spot, Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Thala is known for finishing the team's innings in an aggressive style. He has played 256 matches in his IPL career and remained not out in 91 of them.

(MS Dhoni in the IPL 2024 season)

Dhoni has scored 24 half-centuries in his IPL career, the highest by any CSK player batting in the middle order. Along with that, he also holds the record for most sixes for Chennai Super Kings, smashing 245 sixes and his captaincy skills have led Chennai Super Kings to win the IPL titles five times.

4. All-rounder: Hardik Pandya and Sunil Narine

Hardik Pandya will be the first all-rounder in the team, coming out to bat after Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Playing for Mumbai Indians as a captain in the current IPL season, Hardik Pandya also led Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 and 2023 seasons with the team reaching the finals in both seasons and winning once. In 129 IPL matches, Hardik Pandya has scored 10 half-centuries and maintained an impressive strike rate of 145.85, making him one of the best all-rounders to come out to bat in the death overs. Hardik has also dominated with the bowl, taking 56 wickets but at an economy of 8.97 runs per over.

(Sunil Narine after scoring his first IPL century)

Another all-rounder in the team will be Sunil Narine, the bowling all-rounder for West Indies. Although Narine is preferred mainly for bowling, his batting style has been impressive in the IPL 2024 season, as Sunil Narine smashed his first T20 century by scoring 109 runs against Rajasthan Royals. He has scored one century and five half-centuries in his IPL career at a strike rate of 164.84, making him a threat for the opponent bowlers. Along with that, Narine has taken 170 wickets in 168 IPL matches at an economy of 6.74 runs per over, making him among the most economical bowlers in the IPL history.

5. Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga

The bowling lineup of this ultimate team will include Yuzvendra Chahal, who is also the leading wicket-taker in the IPL history. In just 152 IPL matches, Yuzvendra Chahal has reached 199 wickets, being close to being the first player in the IPL history to take 200 wickets. He made his IPL debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and played several seasons for the team. Unfortunately, he was released by the team and bought by Rajasthan Royals. Even though his team has changed, Chahal has still been a dominant bowler, being at the top of the Purple Cap list in this season. In his IPL career, Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 6 four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.

(Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL 2024 match against KKR)

Jasprit Bumrah will be the opening bowler of the ultimate IPL playing 11. Known for his impressive bowling skills across all the formats, Bumrah has dominated even in the IPL, playing for Mumbai Indians. He has played 126 matches in his IPL career so far, and taken 155 wickets with 2 four-wicket hauls and 2 five-wicket hauls. Bumrah is mainly regarded for his economical bowling in the powerplay and even in the death overs. Having an economy of 7.33, Jasprit Bumrah has shown his capability to lower the run rate of the opposition whenever he comes out with the bowl.

(Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga in the practice sessions)

The nightmare of the IPL batsmen, Lasith Malinga will be the last player of this playing 11, being the most dominant pace bowler in the history of the Indian Premier League. His deadly yorkers have been unplayable for various batsmen. In 122 IPL matches, he has taken 170 wickets and also maintained an economy of 7.14 runs per over, even lower than Bumrah. With this bowling line-up along with all-rounders like Hardik Pandya and Sunil Narine, this all-time playing 11 of the Indian Premier League will be easily able to dominate over their opponents.

6. Impact Player: Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar could be suited as the impact player for the team, which will help by increasing another pacer in their bowling line-up. In his IPL career of 166 matches, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has taken 173 wickets which includes 2 four wicket hauls and 2 five-wicket hauls. He has also been an economical bowler, maintaining an economy of 7.51 runs per over throughout his career. His bowling is also popular among the IPL fans, as he has only given one No Ball throughout his IPL career.

(Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the IPL 2021 season)

Assembling an all-time playing 11 for the Indian Premier League has always been a challenging task. The players who have been chosen in this line-up don't only have exceptional cricketing skills but have also shown their domination in the IPL history. This was our opinion related to the all-time playing 11. What's your all-time playing 11 for the Indian Premier League?