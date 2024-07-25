The Most Intense Rivalries in Cricket Leagues Worldwide

(Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni against each other in the IPL)

The term “El Clasico” first emerged from classic football rivalries, but nowadays, rivalries are found in almost every sport. When discussing the rivalries in cricket, fans always think about India against Pakistan, Australia against England, and Sri Lanka against Bangladesh. But little do the fans know about the classic rivalries in the T20 Leagues. These leagues can make the shorter format of the game even more interesting with the help of the rivalries which have developed over some time. Whether it's the Big Bash League (BBL), Indian Premier League (IPL), or Pakistan Super League (PSL), every league has its own fierce rivalry, which makes it exciting for the fans to wait. In this article, we will be looking at some El Clasico rivalries around various T20 Leagues worldwide.

1. Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

The most iconic El Clasico for Indian cricket fans is between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Both teams have been dominant across the history of the Indian Premier League, winning the IPL title five times. But the competition between the top champions in the Indian Premier League has always been interesting for the fans to watch. Earlier, this rivalry was well-known because the popular Indian skippers Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni went against each other being the captains of their respective teams. Now, this rivalry has changed, as Hardik Pandya leads Mumbai Indians and Ruturaj Gaikwad leads Chennai Super Kings. But the El Clasico feel in this clash is never fading for the fans.

Date Winner Margin 23 April, 2008 Chennai Super Kings 6 Runs 14 May, 2008 Mumbai Indians 9 Wickets 18 April, 2009 Mumbai Indians 19 Runs 16 May, 2009 Chennai Super Kings 7 Wickets 25 Match, 2010 Mumbai Indians 5 Wickets 6 April, 2010 Chennai Super Kings 24 Runs 25 April, 2010 Chennai Super Kings 22 Runs 22 April, 2011 Mumbai Indians 8 Runs 4 April, 2012 Mumbai Indians 8 Wickets 6 May, 2012 Mumbai Indians 2 Wickets 23 May, 2012 Chennai Super Kings 38 Runs 6 April, 2013 Mumbai Indians 9 Runs 5 May, 2013 Mumbai Indians 60 Runs 26 May, 2013 Mumbai Indians 23 Runs 25 April, 2014 Chennai Super Kings 7 Wickets 10 May, 2014 Chennai Super Kings 4 Wickets 28 May, 2014 Chennai Super Kings 7 Wickets 17 April, 2015 Chennai Super Kings 6 Wickets 8 May, 2015 Mumbai Indians 6 Wickets 19 May, 2015 Mumbai Indians 25 Runs 24 May, 2015 Mumbai Indians 41 Runs 7 April, 2018 Chennai Super Kings 1 Wicket 28 April, 2018 Mumbai Indians 8 Wickets 3 April, 2019 Mumbai Indians 37 Runs 26 April, 2019 Mumbai Indians 46 Runs 7 May, 2019 Mumbai Indians 6 Wickets 12 May, 2019 Mumbai Indians 1 Run 19 September, 2020 Chennai Super Kings 5 Wickets 23 October, 2020 Mumbai Indians 10 Wickets 1 May, 2021 Mumbai Indians 4 Wickets 19 September, 2021 Chennai Super Kings 20 Runs 21 April, 2022 Chennai Super Kings 3 Wickets 12 May, 2022 Mumbai Indians 5 Wickets 8 April, 2023 Chennai Super Kings 7 Wickets 6 May, 2023 Chennai Super Kings 6 Wickets 14 April, 2024 Chennai Super Kings 20 Runs

(Head-to-Head match results between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings)

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 37 times in the Indian Premier League, with a few times facing each other in the tournament finals. Mumbai has shown its dominance against Chennai, winning 20 matches, as their opponents have won the remaining 17 games. The rivalry started in 2008 when Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings faced each other for the very first time. Chennai Super Kings batted first in this game and scored 208 runs for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs. In turn, Mumbai Indians fell short of six runs while chasing the target, which marked the beginning of this rivalry.

(Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni in the IPL 2024 match)

There have been years when Mumbai asserted its dominance over Chennai and vice-versa. The rivalry started taking new turns when Chennai and Mumbai became the most dominant teams in the history of IPL and faced each other several times in the playoffs. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings faced each other in the 2013 IPL final, where Mumbai won by 23 runs. Mumbai defeated Chennai yet again in the 2015 and 2019 IPL finals, dominating against Chennai Super Kings every time for the title. Chennai only won the 2010 IPL final against Mumbai Indians.

2. Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers

The Big Bash League has given various intense matches to cricket fans, but the most intense rivalry has been between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers. Perth Scorchers has been the most dominant team in the history of the Big Bash League with five title wins, while Sydney Sixers are just behind them with three title wins. It started in the year 2011-12 when players like Shaun Marsh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Moises Henriques and several others. But now the fans are even able to see players like Laurie Evans, Daniel Hughes, Jason Behrendorff, and several others.

Date Winner Margin 17 January, 2012 Sydney Sixers 1 Run 27 January, 2012 Sydney Sixers 7 Wickets 15 December, 2012 Perth Scorchers 7 Wickets 9 January, 2014 Perth Scorchers Super Over 4 February, 2014 Perth Scorchers 5 Runs 28 December, 2014 Perth Scorchers 36 Runs 27 January, 2015 Perth Scorchers 4 Wickets 1 January, 2016 Perth Scorchers 9 Wickets 26 December, 2016 Sydney Sixers 6 Wickets 27 January, 2017 Perth Scorchers 9 Wickets 23 December, 2017 Perth Scorchers 6 Wickets 1 January, 2018 Perth Scorchers 6 Wickets 22 December, 2018 Sydney Sixers 17 Runs 13 January, 2019 Perth Scorchers 7 Wickets 18 December, 2019 Sydney Sixers 8 Wickets 26 December, 2019 Sydney Sixers 48 Runs 6 January, 2021 Perth Scorchers 86 Runs 16 January, 2021 Sydney Sixers 7 Wickets 30 January, 2021 Sydney Sixers 9 Wickets 6 February, 2021 Sydney Sixers 27 Runs 4 January, 2022 Perth Scorchers 10 Runs 9 January, 2022 Perth Scorchers 7 Wickets 22 January, 2022 Perth Scorchers 48 Runs 28 January, 2022 Perth Scorchers 79 Runs 17 December, 2022 Perth Scorchers 38 Runs 15 January, 2023 Sydney Sixers 6 Runs 28 January, 2023 Perth Scorchers 7 Wickets 16 January, 2024 Sydney Sixers 3 Wickets

(Head-to-Head match results between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers)

The first match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, and Sydney Sixers won the closely contested game by just a margin of 1 run. Mitchell Starc was the Player of the Match in this game, taking 3 crucial wickets for Sydney Sixers and taking the team to victory. But since then, Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers have been fierce rivals in the Big Bash League. They have faced each other 28 times in the tournament's history, of which Perth Scorchers has been dominant with 17 wins. The Sydney Sixers have won the remaining 11 matches.

(Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers in BBL 2021 edition)

Sydney Sixers also won the last encounter against Perth Scorchers, being played at the Perth Stadium. This was another interesting match between these two teams, as Perth Scorchers batted first to set a massive total of 198 runs for Sydney Sixers to chase. Fortunately, Sydney Sixers were able to chase the score at the last ball, winning the game by 3 wickets and 0 balls remaining. Moises Henriques, the captain of Sydney Sixers, scored the winning boundary and remained not out at 47 runs in 20 balls. Daniel Hughes was the Player of the Match, with 74 runs in 43 balls.

3. Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars

The Pakistan Super League also has its own El Clasico rivalry between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars. The two of the most dominant teams in the history of the Pakistan Super League have been providing intense clashes to the fans since the beginning of the league. Islamabad United is the most dominant team in the Pakistan Super League, with three title wins. On the other hand, Lahore Qalandars have won the PSL two times and are looking forward to winning their third title soon.

Date Winner Margin 10 February, 2016 Islamabad United 8 Wickets 17 February, 2016 Islamabad United 5 Wickets 11 February, 2017 Lahore Qalandars 6 Wickets 20 February, 2018 Lahore Qalandars 1 Wicket 2 March, 2018 Islamabad United Super Over 8 March, 2018 Islamabad United 6 Wickets 14 February, 2019 Islamabad United 5 Wickets 9 March, 2019 Islamabad United 49 Runs 23 February, 2020 Islamabad United 1 Wicket 4 March, 2020 Islamabad United 71 Runs 9 June, 2021 Lahore Qalandars 5 Wickets 13 June, 2021 Islamabad United 28 Runs 5 February, 2022 Lahore Qalandars 8 Runs 19 February, 2022 Lahore Qalandars 66 Runs 25 February, 2022 Lahore Qalandars 6 Runs 27 February, 2023 Lahore Qalandars 110 Runs 9 March, 2023 Lahore Qalandars 119 Runs 17 February, 2024 Islamabad United 8 Wickets 6 March, 2024 Lahore Qalandars 17 Runs

(Head-to-head match results between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars)

This rivalry started in 2016, during the first PSL edition, where Islamabad United secured a win over Lahore Qalandars by 8 wickets. Till now, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars have faced each other 19 times in the history of Pakistan Super League, of which Islamabad United has won 10 games. Lahore Qalandars have won the remaining 9 games, which shows that the contest between these two teams has been engaging for the cricket fans.

(Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United in PSL 2022 Eliminator)

Fans have watched various exciting innings across all matches between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United. This includes the 115 runs inning of Fakhar Zaman and the six-wicket haul of Faheem Ashraf, who have been among the game-changing players when these teams compete against each other. Their clash started with iconic players like Shane Watson, Andre Russell, and Mohammad Rizwan, while players like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Fakhar Zaman have carried it forward till the latest PSL editions.