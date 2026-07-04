Shahil Momin

Shahil Momin

all rounder

Full name:Shahil Momin
Nationality:Austria
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm spin

Teams

2023 Teams

Austria

Vienna Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2424
Innings2424
Overs83.383.3
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs533533
Wickets2929
Avg18.3718.37
SR17.2717.27
Eco6.386.38
BB44
4w22
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2424
Innings2121
Not outs44
Runs357357
Balls Faced358358
Avg2121
SR99.7299.72
Fours2222
Fifties11
Sixies22
Highest6161
Hundreds00

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