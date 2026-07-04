Shahil Momin
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shahil Momin
|Nationality:
|Austria
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm spin
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|24
|24
|Innings
|24
|24
|Overs
|83.3
|83.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|533
|533
|Wickets
|29
|29
|Avg
|18.37
|18.37
|SR
|17.27
|17.27
|Eco
|6.38
|6.38
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|2
|2
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|24
|24
|Innings
|21
|21
|Not outs
|4
|4
|Runs
|357
|357
|Balls Faced
|358
|358
|Avg
|21
|21
|SR
|99.72
|99.72
|Fours
|22
|22
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|2
|2
|Highest
|61
|61
|Hundreds
|0
|0