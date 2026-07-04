Mark Simpson-Parker
batsman
|Full name:
|Mark Simpson-Parker
|Nationality:
|Austria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|33
|33
|Innings
|5
|5
|Overs
|7.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|58
|58
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|14.5
|14.5
|SR
|10.5
|10.5
|Eco
|8.28
|8.28
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|33
|33
|Innings
|26
|26
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|428
|428
|Balls Faced
|440
|440
|Avg
|17.83
|17.83
|SR
|97.27
|97.27
|Fours
|32
|32
|Fifties
|2
|2
|Sixies
|10
|10
|Highest
|65
|65
|Hundreds
|0
|0