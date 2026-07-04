Mark Simpson-Parker

Mark Simpson-Parker

batsman

Full name:Mark Simpson-Parker
Nationality:Austria

Teams

2023 Teams

Austria

Vienna Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3333
Innings55
Overs7.07.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5858
Wickets44
Avg14.514.5
SR10.510.5
Eco8.288.28
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3333
Innings2626
Not outs22
Runs428428
Balls Faced440440
Avg17.8317.83
SR97.2797.27
Fours3232
Fifties22
Sixies1010
Highest6565
Hundreds00

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