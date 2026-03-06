On This Day In Cricket - March 6

March 6 is remembered in cricket history for many moments and records. On this day India superstar cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made his Test debut and played a key role in helping India secure their first-ever Test victory in West Indies. In 1974 Greg and Ian Chappell created unique history by scoring centuries in both innings of the same Test match, while in the 1996 World Cup Sri Lanka set a then-record total of 398/5 against Kenya. The date also saw England defeat South Africa in a thrilling low score match in 2011 World Cup, India beat West Indies in the 2015 World Cup and Ravindra Jadeja delivered a remarkable all-rounder performance with an unbeaten 175 in 2022. It is also the birthday of West Indies batsman Kieran Powell.

On This Day - March 6, 1971 - Sunil Gavaskar Made His Test Debut

Sunil Gavaskar made his Test debut on this day in 1971 during India’s tour of the West Indies. After missing the first Test in Kingston, the 21-year-old received his first Test cap in the second match at Port of Spain under captain Ajit Wadekar. India bowled out West Indies for 214 with strong spells from Bishan Singh Bedi and Erapalli Prasanna. Gavaskar then scored a valuable 65 runs and added an important opening partnership with Ashok Mankad, helping set the platform for Dilip Sardesai’s century as India reached 352 in the first innings.

In the second innings, Srinivas Venkataraghavan took 5 wickets to restrict West Indies to 261, giving India a target of 124. Gavaskar again played a key role and scored an unbeaten 67 to guide India to a 7-wicket victory with Syed Abid Ali. It was India’s first Test win in the West Indies. Gavaskar later finished the debut series with a record 774 runs in 8 innings, including four centuries, helping India win their first Test series in the Caribbean 1-0.

On This Day - March 6, 1974 - Greg Chappell Completes Twin Centuries

In a Test match against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington, Australia’s Greg Chappell achieved a huge milestone by scoring centuries in both innings. He made an unbeaten 247 in the first innings, his highest Test score at the time and followed it with another 133 runs in the second innings and finished the match with a remarkable total of 380 runs. This became the world record for the most runs scored by a batsman in a single Test match and remained unbeaten for 16 years until England’s Graham Gooch surpassed it in 1990.

What made the match even more extraordinary was that Greg’s elder brother Ian Chappell also scored centuries in both innings of the same Test. This remains the only example in cricket where two brothers have scored twin centuries in the same Test match. The record-breaking performance established by Greg Chappell as one of the leading batsmen of his era.

On This Day - March 6, 1990 - Kieran Powell Was Born

West Indies’ left-handed opening batsman Kieran Powel was born in Charlestown, Saint Kitts and Nevis. He made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2009 and entered Test cricket in July 2011 against India. One of the highlights of his career came in 2012 when he scored his maiden Test century against New Zealand and later hit centuries in both innings of a Test match against Bangladesh, becoming one of the youngest players to achieve twin centuries in a Test.

Powell’s sporting journey also included an unusual attempt outside cricket. In December 2015, he took a break from professional cricket to pursue a career in Major League Baseball (MLB) and trained in Florida. He even had workouts with teams like the Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets in early 2016. However, the baseball move did not progress further, and he returned to international cricket for West Indies in March 2017. Later, in July 2019, he briefly served as the batting coach of the United States national cricket team.

On This Day - March 6, 1996 - Sri Lanka’s World Record 398/5

Sri Lanka created history during the 1996 ICC Cricket World Cup when they scored a huge total of 398/5 against Kenya at Asgiriya Stadium in Kandy. The innings was led by Aravinda de Silva, who smashed a brilliant 145 runs off 115 balls and later named the Player of the Match. Kenya managed to score only 254/7 in 50 overs with Steve Tikolo scoring an impressive 96 off 95 balls, but even after his efforts, Sri Lanka easily secured a comfortable 144-run victory.

Sri Lanka’s total of 398/5 became the highest team score in ODI cricket at that time, breaking England’s previous record of 363/7 set against Pakistan in 1992. The record stood for 10 years until it was surpassed in the famous Australia vs South Africa match in March 2006. It also remained the highest total in World Cup history until India scored 413/5 against Bermuda in the 2007 World Cup.

On This Day - March 6, 2011 - England’s Low-Scoring Thriller vs South Africa

England defeated South Africa by 6 runs in a low-scoring ICC World Cup 2011 Group B match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After choosing to bat first, England struggled early as Robin Peterson took three quick wickets, reducing them to 15/3. Jonathan Trott (52) and Ravi Bopara (60) rebuilt the innings with a 99-run partnership, but strong bowling from Imran Tahir (4/38) and Peterson (3/22) bowled England out for just 171 in 45.4 overs.

South Africa looked comfortable at 82/2 while chasing the target of 172, but apart from Hashim Amla’s 42, their batting collapsed under the pressure. Quick wicket fall pushed them to 127/7 and a crucial run-out of Faf du Plessis turned the match in England’s favor. Stuart Broad performed a match-winning deliveries and took 4 wickets for 15 runs. South Africa were bowled out for 165 in 47.4 overs and given the England 6-run victory.

On This Day - March 6, 2015 - India Defeats West Indies at the WACA

India defeated West Indies by 4 wickets in an ICC Cricket World Cup match at the WACA Ground in Perth. West Indies chose to bat first but were bowled out for just 182 in 44.2 overs, with captain Jason Holder top-scoring with 57. Mohammed Shami led India’s bowling attack with 3 wickets, while Umesh Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each.

While chasing 183 India struggled early and lost 6 wickets for 134 due to tight bowling from Jerome Taylor and Andre Russell. However, captain MS Dhoni steadied the innings with an unbeaten 45 off 56 balls to guide India to 185/6 in 39.1 overs. Virat Kohli added 33 runs, while Shami was named Player of the Match for his impressive bowling performance. With this match victory India secured its place in 2015 World Cup quarter-finals.

On This Day - March 6, 2022 - Ravindra Jadeja’s All-Round Masterclass

Ravindra Jadeja delivered an outstanding all-round performance in the Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali. Jadeja scored an unbeaten 175 while batting at No. 7 and it was his second Test century and its still his highest Test score of his career. He shared a 104 runs partnership with Rishabh Pant (68) and later managed the tail smartly, especially with Mohammed Shami, keeping most of the strike to push India to a massive total. This innings also improved his Test batting average to 36.46, the best of his career at that time.

Jadeja continued his control with the ball as well. When he was introduced into the attack, he quickly dismissed Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne in his second delivery. While other bowlers struggled to get support from the pitch, Jadeja used his control and subtle spin to making batters uncomforatble. His performance showed how his all-rounder capability of changing a match with both bat and ball in a single day.