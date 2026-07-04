Wellington vs Central District Match Prediction

Table toppers Wellington will lock horns against Central Districts to retain their position in the standings on January 7 in match no. 14 of the Super Smash 2022-23. Central Districts on the other hand will aim to climb up to first place with a victory at Basin Reserve, Wellington when the match kicks off at 6:10 AM IST.

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Wellington vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Both the teams have earned 12 points from four matches, winning three and losing one. Wellington is at the top of the table with a better net run rate than their opponents. However, Wellington lost their previous encounter while Central Districts have winning momentum on their side with three wins on the trot. Expecting Central Districts to continue their winning streak, bookmakers have assigned them the winning odds of 1.67 while the opposition have been marked with 2.1 winning odds.

Our Prediction

Central Districts have winning momentum on their side plus their middle order has been consistent in the last couple of games, with Dane Cleaver notching up runs consistently. Also, in Finn Allen’s absence, Wellington’s batting unit looks slightly fragile. Hence, we back the Central Districts to win the contest and gain the top position in the points table.

WEL to win @ 2.1 (Melbet)

CD to win @ 1.67 (Melbet)

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WEL vs CD Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Wellington won their first three games of the tournament but Finn Allen was their top run-scorer with 132 runs from three innings. However, as soon as he missed the last game for national duty, the batting lineup piled up their lowest total of the tournament so far against Northern Districts. Nick Kelly has also scored 100 runs from four innings but Troy Johnson and Nathan Smith’s contribution has been a worrisome factor, scoring 63 and 55 runs respectively so far.

The bowling unit has been economical so far with five bowlers maintaining an economy of less than eight in the tournament. However, they have been lacking the wicket-taking ability as no one except for Rachin Ravindra has taken more than four wickets across four games. Overall, the batting unit needs to buckle up for them while the bowlers should dismiss the batters more frequently.

Central Districts would be happy with the kind of performances their batting unit has displayed in the last couple of games. Josh Clarkson and Dane Cleaver have been the highest run-scorers for the team with 178 and 149 runs respectively across four innings. Additionally, Josh Clarkson and Doug Bracewell have batted with a strike rate of around 200. Veteran New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has also shone with the bat, scoring 30 and 50 runs in the last two games. Overall, the batting unit looks superior as compared to their opponents and that might be the differentiating factor between both the sides involved in the fixture.

Jayden Lennox, Raymond Toole, and Tom Bruce have starred with the ball, taking six or more wickets across four games. Toole has been impressive in the last two matches taking three scalps in each of them. The team will expect a clinical display from the bowing unit and topple the opposition batters who are not in very good touch.

WEL vs CD Match Toss Prediction

In the last five games played at this venue, teams have opted to field first after winning the toss on three occasions. While in the other two instances, they have preferred batting first. Also, the chasing teams have won thrice in the five encounters and that tilts the balance in favor of the teams fielding first. Sticking to the pattern set this season on the venue, the team winning the toss is expected to field first.

Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there are high chances of the fixture being foiled because of rain with a probability of 75%. Also, the humidity will be around 89% with a massive cloud cover. So, it is highly likely that a possibly thrilling contest between the two teams battling it out for a top spot in the points table might be washed out.

WEL Player List

WEL squad: Devan Vishvaka, Nick Kelly, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Nathan Smith, Ollie Newton, Tim Robinson, Callum McLachlan (wk), Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband (c), Michael Snedden, Finn Allen, Ian McPeake, Luke Georgeson, Adam Milne

Predicted Playing XI

Devan Vishvaka Batsman Nick Kelly Batsman Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Troy Johnson Batsman Nathan Smith All-rounder Ollie Newton All-rounder Tim Robinson Batsman Callum McLachlan Batsman and Wicketkeeper Logan van Beek Bowler Peter Younghusband Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler

WEL Team Form

In their last five encounters, Wellington have lost just a couple of games. Also, this season they have lost a solitary game against Northern Districts. The team has been in impressive form but Finn Allen’s unavailability might affect their rhythm.

CD Player List

CD squad:Greg Hay, Ben Smith, Dane Cleaver (wk), Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce (c), Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Brett Randell, Jayden Lennox, Raymond Toole, Liam Dudding, Brett Johnson, Seth Rance

Predicted Playing XI

Greg Hay Batsman Ben Smith Batsman Dane Cleaver Batsman and Wicketkeeper Ross Taylor Batsman Tom Bruce All-rounder Josh Clarkson Batsman Doug Bracewell Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Jayden Lennox Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

CD Team Form

Central Districts have been going through a winning streak at the moment with three in a row. Also, they have lost only one game from their last five encounters and would hope to continue the winning momentum against Wellington.

WEL vs CD Head to Head

Both the teams have played 31 games against each other and Wellington have a better head-to-head record. They have won the match on 18 occasions while the opponents were able to pull off a victory in 13 matches.

Matches played - 31

Wellington - 18

Central Districts - 13

WEL vs CD Betting Odds

Nick Kelly to score over 19.5 @1.8

Except for the last match, Nick Kelly has been scoring in double digits for Wellington. He has scores of 16, 58, 24, and 2 with the bat so far ,and has crossed the required mark twice in four innings. The batter is expected to get a start once again and score more than 19.5 runs in the fixture.

WEL vs CD Top Team Batsmen

Nick Kelly to be WEL’s top batter @4

Nick Kelly has scored 100 runs from four innings at an average of 25 and an impressive strike rate of 178.57 in the tournament. The batter hasn’t played a big knock except for a half-century but he has been getting starts in all the games. Also, his sole fifty in the season came against Central Districts and that might once again favour him going into the contest.

Dane Cleaver to be CD’s top batter @5

Dane Cleaver has been the second highest run-scorer for the team so far with 149 runs from four innings at an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 129.56. He scored 44 runs in the previous encounter against Wellington this season. The batter is likely to continue his form and rack up another superb knock in the tournament.

WEL vs CD Top Team Bowlers

Rachin Ravindra to be WEL’s top bowler @ 5

Rachin Ravindra has been the team’s highest wicket-taker in the tournament. His experience of six T20Is would be handy to dismiss the opposition batters. Rachin has taken five wickets from four innings at an economy of 7.53 and a strike rate of 18. Considering his ongoing form with the ball, he is likely to be the team’s top bowler.

Raymond Tooleto be CD’s top bowler @5.5

Raymond Toole has been the highest wicket-taker for Central Districts, taking seven wickets from four innings at a strike rate of 11.1 which is the least amongst the Central Districts’ bowlers. Also, he has taken six wickets in the last two innings and might once again trouble the opposition batters with his bowling.