Download Batery App for Android (apk) and iOS – Latest Version 2026

Batery App: 4.9 ★★★★★ Download APP Batery You can bet on sports and play at Batery Casino not only through the website, but also in the mobile app. You can download and install the software for Android and access all the gaming features right on your smartphone. Although there is no iOS app, you can use the convenient Batery PWA. And on your first five deposits, you can get a welcome bonus 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS for sports betting. Welcome bonus 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS Promocode: SCBAT Join Batery

About Batery App The Batery gaming platform is owned by YouGMedia B.V. The mobile app operates under Curaçao license OGL/2024/107/0914. Thanks to this, the company can legally accept sports betting and offer casino gambling not only in India, but also in many other countries. The downloadable software was developed for Android and iOS operating systems. It was initially adapted to the technical characteristics of smartphones and small screen sizes. Thanks to this, it was possible to significantly reduce the minimum system requirements and provide comfort when playing on any device. At the same time, the gaming capabilities of the application compared to the site are not limited at all. The same games, bonuses and other advantages will be available to you. 📲 Application version 1.7.9 📱 APK file size 5,54 Mb 📱 Size of the installed application 11,71 Mb 💵 Cost of loading It's free ⚙️ Supported operating systems Android, iOS (PWA) 🌏 The application is available for countries India, Bangladesh ✍ Access to live betting Yes 🎁 Welcome bonus 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS, 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS The Batery app gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, the best football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, tennis betting apps, kabaddi betting apps and other mobile betting application ratings.

Batery App for Android The Batery mobile application for Android is suitable for all smartphones and tablets that run on this operating system. Thanks to good optimization, the software works stably on most device models. At the same time, compared to the web version, the application has a more convenient and faster interface, smooth animations and simplified navigation. System Requirements Before downloading and installing the Batery mobile app on Android, check if your device meets the minimum system requirements. This will help to avoid problems with the software stability. Parameter Requirement Android version 10 RAM 1 Gb Free memory space 50 Mb If these requirements are not met, you can bet and play casino games in the web version of Batery. It is available directly in your browser without downloading any software. Devices The Batery app for Android works well on most smartphone models. The software was tested on dozens of devices, including: Google Pixel 8;

Samsung Galaxy A54;

OnePlus Nord N20;

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro;

Sony Xperia 10 III. If your smartphone has similar specifications or more powerful, there will be no problems and discomfort when playing the game.

Download for Android Download the Batery mobile app on Android only from the official website. Do not look for it on unauthorized sites. So there is a risk of infecting your device with viruses and malware. Follow the instructions to download and install it. 1 Download Batery app After navigating to the official website of Batery on your mobile browser, click on the "Menu" button and choose "Apps" tab to download the Batery APK file. Confirm the download if necessary. Go to Website 2 Go to the settings of your device After the download starts, open your smartphone settings and allow installation of applications from unknown sources. You can also do this at the moment of software installation. 3 Complete the download process Be sure to wait until the download of the Batery APK mobile application is complete. Until then, do not interrupt the download or turn off your smartphone. 4 Confirm the file installation Once the download is complete, run the Batery APK file and confirm the installation of the mobile app. It will take no more than a minute. Download the App

Batery App for iOS On iOS mobile devices, you can also place sports bets and play casino games through Batery PWA. Unlike the app, it does not require downloading. It does not differ from Android in terms of functionality and gaming options. System Requirements One of the main advantages of the Batery PWA for iOS is its excellent optimization. The minimum system requirements are low. Parameter Requirement iOS version 13.0 RAM 1 Gb Free memory space 50 Mb Most iPhone and iPad models released in recent years meet these requirements. But if you have an older smartphone, you can bet on the web version of Batery. Supported iOS Devices The Batery web app for iOS has been successfully tested on dozens of Apple smartphone and tablet models: iPhone 11;

iPhone 11 Pro;

iPhone 12;

iPhone 12 mini;

iPhone 13;

iPhone 14;

iPhone 15;

iPhone 16;

iPad 2;

iPad 3;

iPad 4;

iPad Pro. On all these devices the software worked stably, without hangs and errors. If you have a more powerful gadget, there will be no problems either.

Download for iOS (iPhone, iPad) To start playing in the mobile version of Batery, you just need to follow three simple steps. They are described in the instructions below. Repeat these steps to gain access to all games. 1 Go to the official website Open any page of the official Batery website in the browser on your smartphone. It is important to use exactly the mobile device on which you plan to play. Go to Website 2 Register If you have not yet created an account, go through the registration procedure. If you have an account, log in to it. 3 Download the app or play the web version Make a deposit and start betting on the web version, or download and install the Batery mobile app on iOS. Download the App

Registration via App To play for money in the Batery mobile app, you must have an account. Without an account you will not be able to bet on cricket and other sports, make deposits and withdrawals, activate and wagering bonuses. To sign up for an account on the Batery mobile app on Android and iOS, do the following: Launch the mobile app on your device and click on the button to register;

In the form that opens, enter your personal data. Select country, currency, phone number and password;

Check the validity of the specified data and confirm the Batery registration. After that, specify the verification code that will be sent to you by SMS. Authorization will happen automatically. The created account is suitable for playing in all versions of Batery.

Welcome Bonuses Every newcomer can get a welcome bonus on the Batery mobile app. It is available for both sports betting and online casino games. With the help of the Batery bonus you can get additional money to the amount of your first deposit. Betting Bonus The welcome bonus for sports betting on the Batery mobile app will give you 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS. To get this money, you need to: Go through the registration procedure on the official website or mobile application;

Go to the cashier and choose a welcome bonus for sports betting;

Deposit at least INR 300 into your account and wait for the funds to be credited. Together with the deposit, your account will receive a bonus. You will be able to spend the received money on any type of bets. But before you can withdraw it, you will need to fulfill the wagering requirements. Casino Bonus If you want to play slots at Batery casino, there is also a welcome bonus available to you in this section. It will amount to 500% up to 150 000 INR + 430 FS. To activate the bonus you need to: Register on the website or mobile app;

Open the cash register and select the casino welcome bonus there;

Make a deposit of at least INR 300. The received money can be spent on bets in any types of games. But before withdrawal you need to fulfill the wagering requirements of 40x.

IPL Grand Draw Bonus Batery offers a great bonus for all who love placing bets on IPL. Thanks to it, you will be getting additional rewards to the ones you already make from betting, and you will be able to get a share of 5,000,000 INR in bonuses, which include: 1,000 INR;

5,000 INR;

100,000 INR;

Royal Enfield Himalayan;

Mahindra XUV 7XO AX7 Petrol Automatic. Each new point gives you a higher chance of winning a good reward.

IPL Grand Series Tournament Batery made sure to offer all IPL betting fans a chance to win big by providing a IPL Grand Series tournament. By participating in it, you will be able to obtain a piece of 2,000,000 INR as well as 5,000 FS in prizes, of which there are 500 of. Depending on the place you get in the tournament, you get a certain reward, which are: Place Sports FB Neon Cricket FB 1 300,000 INR 30x250 2 200,000 INR 30x250 3 150,000 INR 30x250 4 100,000 INR 25x150 5 75,000 INR 25x150 6 60,000 INR 25x150 7 40,000 INR 25x150 8 30,000 INR 20x100 9 25,000 INR 20x100 10 20,000 INR 20x100 11-15 15,000 INR 20x100 16-20 10,000 INR 15x100 21-30 7,500 INR 15x100 31-50 5,000 INR 15x100 51-75 4,000 INR 15x100 76-100 3,000 INR 10x80 Taking part in the tournament requires you to place bets of 300 INR with odds no smaller than 1.30. The free bets you receive are available for 7 days and can be used either on sports or on Neon Cricket. They can be placed on single or accumulator with odds ranging from 1.80 to 5.00

Payment Methods After installing the Batery mobile app for Android and iOS, you will be able to use it for deposits and withdrawals. The software supports the work of a fully-functional cash register. In it, you will have access to several payment methods popular in India: UPI;

PayTM;

Google Pay;

PhonePe. You can make a deposit of at least 300 INR. Withdrawal is possible from 300 INR and more. Deposits are transferred to the account balance instantly, and withdrawal takes no more than 6 hours on average.

How to Update Batery for Latest Version? You don't need to update the Batery mobile app manually. When you launch it, it automatically checks if you need to download an update. If it is required, you need to confirm the download and install the missing files. The update will complete in a few minutes and you can continue playing. You can also download the current version of the Batery mobile app on the company's official website.

Easy Login Proccess To log in to the account, you need to click on the button for authorization and specify your account details in it. This is a phone number, email address or username, and a password. Login to the account in the Batery mobile app for Android and iOS is the same as in the web version.

Sports Betting via Batery App The variety of sports betting in the Batery mobile app for Android and iOS is the same as in the web version and on the official website. If you play on your smartphone, you will not be limited in anything. Hundreds and thousands of events will be available for you to bet on every day. Cricket There is a separate section in the menu for cricket betting. If you go to it, you will see all the events available for betting that are taking place right now or are scheduled for the future. These events include: National Teams. T20;

England. Country Championship;

Indian Premier League;

T10. European Series;

Norway. Superleague;

India. Haryana Badshah. T10;

Australia. MCA - West Division. There are at least several outcomes available for betting in each match. These are basic outcomes, for example, on the victory of one of the teams. There are also more risky betting options: on the number of runs, the best player, etc. Football The most matches for betting are available in the soccer section. Here you will find several dozens of championships of different countries, international tournaments, cups and much more. Among the popular ones you can highlight: UEFA Champions League;

Europe League UEFA;

UEFA Conference League UEFA;

England Premier League;

Germany Bundesliga;

Italy Serie A;

Spain Primera Division. A wide variety awaits you when choosing specific outcomes. In important matches, their number can reach several dozens.

Esports Betting at the App In addition to betting on traditional sports, cyber sports betting is also available in the Batery mobile app. This section is constantly being expanded and supplemented with new directions. Among the main ones available to players are: Dota 2;

CS:GO;

Overwatch;

League of Legends. There are dozens of matches available for betting on these games every day. And the choice of outcomes in some of them is as wide as in cricket and soccer.

Type of Bets Available on Batery You can select the bet type after adding at least one odds to the coupon. You must do this before confirming the bet. Several common options are available: Single. For this bet you need to choose only one outcome with one odds. The winning condition is that the selected outcome must be correct. Single bets are the least risky, but the potential winnings are small;

Accumulator. A bet on two or more outcomes. The odds are multiplied by each other. This increases the size of possible winnings, but creates additional risks. If you make even one mistake, the whole bet will be lost;

System. A bet of several expresses. A win is possible even if you make one or more mistakes, depending on the type of system. This bet is something in between the risk and potential reward of a multiples bet and a single bet. New bet types are opened in the coupon as new odds are added to it. The more odds you add, the more choices will be available to you.

Betting Options at the App All matches for betting in the Batery mobile app are divided into two categories. The first is Prematch. This includes events that are scheduled for the future and have not yet started. You know the time when the match will start and you can prepare for the bet. Look at statistics and results, analyze the risks, compare them with potential benefits. The second category is Live. Here matches that are going on at the moment are available for betting. The odds in them change quickly. You need to follow the events in the match and react to them quickly. There will be almost no time for analyzing and thinking.

Batery Casino App In the Batery mobile app for Android and iOS you can not only bet on sports, but also play casino games. To do this, you need to go to the appropriate section through the navigation menu. There is no need to download additional software. All games will initially be available in the basic version of the mobile application.

Casino Games More than 1000 games are available to players in the casino. For convenience, all of them are divided into categories. You can also sort games by type, novelty, popularity, different mechanics. What you can play at Batery Casino: Slots. The most extensive and diverse category of games. In slot machines nothing depends on you. It is enough to determine the size of the bet and start making spins. More than 1000 slots of different popular providers are available in the catalog;

Table Games. Roulette, sic bo, craps and many other table disciplines are available at Batery. You can play against the computer or with live dealers;

Card Games. The most popular games in this category are poker, blackjack and baccarat. There are several dozen tables for each discipline;

Games with live dealers. The same table and card games, as well as all kinds of shows, where you will play not against a computer, but with a live person;

Lotteries. Bingo, keno and other numerical lotteries. Buy tickets, mark numbers and get winnings for matches. Only licensed software is presented in the catalog. All games are original and work according to the parameters and rules that the developer has provided for them.

Batery Mobile Version (PWA) In addition to the mobile app, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS, Batery offers users a universal web version. It is available directly on the official website. Just open the website in the browser on your smartphone and you will automatically be taken to the web version. This is possible thanks to the adaptive design. The page interface adapts to the screen size in a fraction of a second and provides a comfortable game regardless of the device model. Visually and functionally, the web version of Batery is no different from the full version of the site. The only difference is in the interface.

Differences Between App and Mobile Website There are no cardinal differences between the Batery mobile app for Android and iOS and the web version. In both cases, you will be able to bet on your favorite sports and play casino games. But each software variant has its own advantages. App Web version Runs faster, has smoother animations No need to download There are additional settings Does not require installation and does not take up memory space Access to betting and gambling lobby via shortcut Does not have minimum system requirements

Features of Batery App The Batery mobile app is one of the best in India. It is user-friendly, has simple and clear navigation, and low system requirements. At the same time, it retains all the game features and other advantages. Accelerated interface The mobile app is much faster and smoother than the website. This provides additional comfort and reduces internet requirements. Push notifications Thanks to them you won't miss any important news or announcement of a profitable bonus. All information will be shown on the screen of your smartphone. Automatic updates All new features and functions appear in the mobile app as soon as they are officially introduced on the website.

Support If you need expert help or advice, you can send an email to Batery Support at support@batery.in. You can also use online chat for communication. It is available both on the official website and in the mobile application.

SportsCafe's Conclusions on the Batery App We have taken several factors into account and believe that Batery deserves to be in the top 5. After careful evaluation, we think it stands out due to its features and performance compared to others. It has Android APK and an iOS web application. The app includes free streams and the option to subscribe to results. It also has a Hindi interface. Players can use biometric login and receive notifications for updates. However, Batery doesn’t have a dedicated iOS app.