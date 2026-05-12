Stake PWA App for Android (apk) for Betting in India

Stake App: 5.0 ★★★★★ Stake PWA Stake As of March 2026, there is no official confirmation that the Stake app for Android and iOS is in development. Any APK files on third-party websites may pose a risk to your data or contain viruses, as the official Stake website does not provide any confirmation of the app's existence. In the review you will find all the most up to date information about the upcoming app. Join the Stake mobile and don't miss your chance! Welcome bonus 200% up to 186,711 INR Promocode: SPORTSCAFE Join Stake

Possible Stake App Short Overview of General Points If the Stake app appears on the betting market and works on the two main operating systems, Android and iOS, it will immediately gain popularity and establish its place. Please refer to the table below for basic information about the potential Stake mobile app: Current version of application The information will become available after the launch APK filesize The information will become available after the launch Installed client size The information will become available after the launch Supported operating systems Android and IOS Cost of loading (for free download) Free License Curacao license (licensed number OGL/2024/1451/0918) Welcome bonus 200% up to 186,711 INR Hindi language support No Deposit / Withdrawal methods Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, USDT, Solana and more The Stake App gets into ratings of the best cricket betting apps, online football betting apps, online horse racing betting apps, chess betting apps, kabaddi betting apps, olympic games betting sites and other mobile betting application ratings. Advantages The main advantages of the Stake app for Android and iOS are, in our opinion, the following points: A wide range of sporting disciplines (over 30 sports);

Instant registration process;

Super fast deposits;

The most popular digital coins are available (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, USDT and others);

A separate section with Esports with many different cyber disciplines;

Instant loading of all graphics;

Comfortable functionality and easy navigation;

24/7 customer support and others! Disadvantages We have also noted a few minor shortcomings in the Stake app for Android and iOS, which the Stake team will definitely be fixing shortly. Here are a few of them: No Welcome Bonus for new members;

A large minimum deposit amount;

There is no separate mobile app for Stake for Android and iOS. The Stake PWA App Functionality and Design In the Stake app, you will find a number of distinctive features that will enable you to use the app even more comfortably for yourself. Here are some of the main features of the Stake app for Android and iOS: Simple and clear registration system;

Bets on any sport, including virtual sports;

Online casino;

LIVE mode;

VIP option;

Bonuses and promotions;

Tournaments and much more! When you use the Stake mobile app for Android and iOS, you get the full range of features of this platform.

How to get the Stake app on Android Open Chrome: Navigate to Stake.com and log in. Open Menu: Tap the three vertical dots (⋮) in the top-right corner. Select Option: Tap "Add to Home screen" from the dropdown list. Name It: Enter "Stake" (or your preferred name) for the shortcut. Finalize: Tap "Add," then choose "Add automatically" to place the icon on your home screen.

How to get the Stake app on Android Open Safari: Go to Stake.com and ensure the page is fully loaded. Tap Share: Tap the Share icon (the square with an arrow pointing upward) at the bottom of the screen. Select Shortcut: Scroll down the share sheet and tap "Add to Home Screen." App Mode: In iOS 26, ensure the "Open as Web App" toggle is ON if you want it to feel like a standalone app. Confirm: Tap "Add" in the top-right corner to see the icon appear on your home screen.

How to Register in a Stake Mobile App? Registration is one important step when using any application, including Stake. If you are not a registered user, you will not be able to place bets or use any of the app's services. You can register in the app itself and you must be over 8 years old. Use the step-by-step instructions and save your time: Follow the direct link leading to the bookmaker's official website to access the registration page; Click on the purple "Join" button and start registering on the platform an empty registration page will open for you to fill in your personal details; Gradually start filling in all the registration fields with correct and truthful information (first name, last name, phone number, country, currency, etc.) and come up with a secure Stake login and password; Check that all entered data is correct and complete the registration process by clicking "Finish". Confirmation of successful registration will be a notification email sent to the email address you provided. Done! You are now a registered user, which means you can move on to the Stake app range right now and start betting!

Welcome Bonuses for App`s Players The Stake app for Android and iOS gives new users a welcome bonus on the first deposit. Players can get a 200% up to 186,711 INR, starting from 940 INR. The bonus is available inside the app and works for sports bets.

How to Get a Bonus in Stake PWA App? It is quick and easy to get a bonus in the Stake app. Use the step-by-step instructions to get it right: Login to the already downloaded Stake application on your device; Fill in all of the registration fields with the required information; Top up your wallet with at least 500 INR; Choose your option for the Stake bonus and confirm it. Done! Now you can join the Stake app and activate the bonus straight away, don't miss your chance!

Payment Methods The Stake app for Android and IOs will offer the most popular payment systems for Indian users. You will be able to make your first deposit as well as withdraw the bonus money without any problems. The payment systems in the Stake app will be available in the following payment options: rivals, such as: Bitcoin;

Litecoin;

Ethereum;

USDT Tether;

Solana;

DogeCoin;

Bitcoin Cash;

Ripple;

Tron;

EOS;

Binance Coin;

USD Coin;

Binance USD;

Cronos;

DAI;

Chainlink;

Candbox;

Shiba Inu;

Uniswap;

Poligon;

Trump Coin and others! Now you know the basic information about the payment systems and can choose the option that suits you best. It is also important to note that the money you deposit will be credited to your account instantly. Withdrawals on Stake app will take from 1-3 business days.

How to Update Stake App to the Latest Version? The Stake app for Android and iOS is designed as a mobile version of the website, so updates happen automatically without you having to do anything.

Login Once you have registered as a user of the Stake app, you will need to login to access the app. This is very quick and easy to do. To do so, follow the step-by-step instructions: Log in to the Stake app already downloaded on your device; Enter the username and password you created earlier; Check the data you have entered and finish logging in by clicking on the "Done" button. You will then have access to your personal account in the Stake app and be able to use the full range of the app!

Sports Betting The Stack app offers a wide range of different sporting disciplines, with over 30 of them. You can bet on the biggest markets, the highest odds and the most popular sports, such as Cricket! You will also be able to bet on and predict the outcome of the following sports: Cricket;

Baseball;

Football;

Big tennis;

Basketball;

Hockey;

Golf;

Volleyball;

Horse Racing;

Table tennis and others! The following is a brief introduction to three of the most popular sports according to Indian players. Cricket App Cricket is the most popular sporting discipline in sports betting. That's why Stake has a separate section for this sport on its platform. The Stake app allows you to bet at high odds and on the biggest sports markets, such as: Indian Premier League;

National T20 Cup;

T10;

The Hundred and more. Football App Football is a classic option for sports betting all over the world, including India. This section offers major international sporting events and markets such as: Premier League;

UEFA National League;

AFC CUP;

FIFA World Cup and others! Basketball One of the emerging trends in the world of betting is Basketball. More and more Indian bettors prefer to bet on the sport, as it involves major sports markets. The Stake app for Android and iOS allows you to bet on the following sporting events: European Championship;

Club Friendly Games;

FIBA;

WNBA;

NBA and much more!

Esports Betting at the App Esports is becoming one of the most popular sports betting destinations in the world today. This destination allows you to bet on the biggest cyber disciplines. The following options for betting on Esports will be included in the Stake app range: League of Legend;

Dota2;

CS2. Join the Stake app, go to Esports and try out the world's most popular sports betting trend!

Virtual Sports Betting at the App Stake's range of apps for Android and iOS also includes a section called Virtual Sports. This is the direction in the world of betting where you can bet on almost any simulated sporting event in computer graphics, and you can bet on the following sports: V-League;

V-Cricket;

V-Football;

V-Tennis;

V-Horses and much more! Download the Stake app on your device and don't miss your chance to bet on Virtual Sports!

How to Bet on Cricket Using a Stake App? Betting on one of the most popular trends in sports betting, Cricket, is easy! Follow the step-by-step instructions to save your time and do it right: Open downloaded Stake app on your device; Enter the username and password you created earlier to log into your account; Under the My accounts section, select the payment method and deposit at least $50; Go to the sports Stake betting section, select the sport discipline you wish to bet on, select the event you wish to bet on. Study all the odds, enter the desired amount and place a bet on one of the most popular port sports in India Cricket. Done! Now you know how to bet in the Stake app, don't miss your chance to get lots of Rupees!

Available Type of Bets at the App In the Stake app for Android and iOS you will find more than one type to bet on. You can choose the option that suits you best and decide what is best for you. The following betting types are included in the app range: Single. A classic type of bet, which allows you to bet at pre-fixed odds, on certain outcomes (one team winning or a draw). The higher the odds presented, the greater the amount of your winnings;

A classic type of bet, which allows you to bet at pre-fixed odds, on certain outcomes (one team winning or a draw). The higher the odds presented, the greater the amount of your winnings; Parlay. The riskiest type of bet, but also the one that allows you to win the most money. You can bet on several unrelated events, with all odds multiplied. If you lose even one of your bets, all other bets are annulled;

The riskiest type of bet, but also the one that allows you to win the most money. You can bet on several unrelated events, with all odds multiplied. If you lose even one of your bets, all other bets are annulled; System. One of the profitable types of bets, it allows you to bet on several events at the same time, with all odds adding up. If you lose one or more bets, you still get a certain amount of winnings. Study each option carefully and choose the one that suits you best!

Betting Options at the App The Stake app for Android and iOS also includes special options that make using the app even more convenient and set it apart from other similar offers. The following options are included in the Stake app range: Live Streaming;

Push Notifications;

Online Casino Games;

Live Casino;

Live Cricket Betting;

Esports Betting;

Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting;

Pre-Match Betting;

Multi-Betting;

Live Match Statistics. Below we will briefly provide information about each of the options, study carefully to know about each one! Live Streaming The Stake app gives you the opportunity to watch online broadcasts in high quality for almost all the sports on offer. You can bet on matches in real time and follow their outcome. This will help you place your bets more accurately and give you more excitement. Push Notifications This option gives you the chance to be notified of any changes on the platform. You'll be the first to know about updates, upcoming matches, great deals and bonuses and much more. This option is only available in the app. Online Casino Games This option provides an assortment of over a hundred different betting activities to suit all tastes. From slots, table games, lotteries to roulette, you're sure to find something for you. Visit the online Stake casino section and spend your leisure time in a variety of ways! Live Casino Gives you the opportunity to play with a live dealer. You'll have a simply unforgettable experience, immerse yourself in a live casino atmosphere and get even more Rupees. Go to the Live Casino section and be sure to try the live dealer game. Live Cricket Betting With this option you can bet in real time on Cricket, one of the most popular sports. This will add even more excitement and give you a chance to watch the game in action. Go to the sports betting section and try the most popular sport among Indian users - live cricket. Esports Betting This option gives you the chance to bet on the most popular cyber discipline for computer enthusiasts. You can bet on almost any sport represented in the app, such as Dota 2, League of Legend and others. Go to the separate Esports section and try your hand at any of the disciplines you like. Virtual Betting and Virtual Cricket Betting The ability to bet on any simulated sporting event, the outcome of which is determined by a random number generator. Visit the Virtual Sports website and try your luck. Pre-Match Betting This option gives you the opportunity to bet strictly before the start of the match at predetermined odds. The higher the odds offered, the greater your ultimate winnings. Multi-Betting One of the most advantageous options in the app. You will be able to bet on several unrelated events, with all odds adding up. If you lose one or more bets, you will still receive a certain amount of winnings, which is great. Live Match Statistics After registering with the app, every registered player has access to the statistics section. There you will be able to follow all the standings, as well as compare odds and carry out analysis. This will help you make better and more correct bets with an even higher probability of a successful outcome. Try your luck!

Stake Casino App For those who are bored with conventional sports betting, the Stake app for Android and iOS offers a separate section called Casino. Here you can experience the atmosphere of big money and diversify your leisure time with a wide range of different games. The casino section is available in two main modes: Live and Live, which is great. Entertainment at the Casino App The Stake app has more than a hundred different activities to suit all tastes, so it's hard to try each one and choose the best ones. We have taken care of future players and have prepared a list of the most popular entertainment in India featured in the Stake app: Black Jack;

Andar Bahar;

Roulette (French, European, American);

Lotteries;

Wild Chard and others! Head over to the Casino section of the Stake app and diversify your leisure time with high quality entertainment!

Stake Mobile Version (Website version) As the Stake app is currently under development, you can use the Mobile version of the website, which includes almost the entire app range. The Mobile Version does not require any system specifications from your device and is accessible from any installed browser on your device. It can be used by both Android and IOS device users.

Differences Between Possible App (if release) and Mobile Website In the table below we have prepared the main differences between the standalone Stake app for Android and iOS and the Mobile version. At first glance they may appear to be identical, but they are not. Take a closer look at the information provided: Stake Mobile Website Stake App Longer update of standings Faster update of matches and odds Requires longer loading time Instant loading of individual graphics Accessible from any browser installed on your device Requires minimum system requirements No ability to receive notifications Can be made to receive notifications May not work due to technical glitches in system Needs to be updated

Features of Stake App The Stake app for Android and iOS stands out for its uniqueness and functionality. We have found three distinctive features of the app that will also make it even more comfortable to use. Live Mode Live mode gives you the chance to watch live matches. You will be able to bet in real time and follow the changes in the game. This adds even more excitement. This feature also works in the online casino section and gives you the opportunity to play with a live dealer. High Speed The Stake app is developed by the best highly skilled professionals and supported by the most renowned software providers, ensuring it runs smoothly with no glitches or hang-ups. 24-Hour Support You can ask any question at any time and get a quick answer. Any problem you have will be resolved instantly. It usually takes up to 5 minutes to respond. How to Use a Stake App? As Stake is a licensed app and operates openly, you need to follow some basic rules when using it, such as the following: Your age must be strictly over 18 years old;

Stake application must be installed on your device;

You must be a registered user;

You are only entitled to one account;

All details you have entered must be correct and truthful in order to further successfully verify your account;

For online casino betting and gaming, your wallet account must be at least $50. If you adhere to all these rules, you will be able to use all the services of the platform to the fullest and you will not experience any difficulties at all.

Security of the App The Stake team cares about each and every one of its users, so the app's functionality includes the latest security technology, here are a few of the major ones: Legality and transparency of business is confirmed by Curacao license (licensed number 8048/JAZ);

Use of the latest security technologies, such as 128 bit SSL encryption;

Storing personal user data on encrypted hard drives;

Several stages of data verification and more. If you are a Stake user you don't have to worry about the security and privacy of your data.

Customer Support Service on the Stake Mobile App The advantage of the Stake app is that the app has 24-hour support from the bookmaker. You can ask for help at any time of the day or night by writing to the online chat or support email. In the table below you can find all the ways of contacting Stake's support team: The ways to contactDetails E-mail support@stake.com Online Chat Chat is in the app itself, where you can write at any time.

Sports Cafe Final Verdict About the Stake App We suppose Stake app deserves the top spot on our list because it has some great features. It works on both iOS and Android browsers, so there’s no need to download anything. This helps save storage space. The app runs well on older devices since it has low system requirements. All the functions of the site are available in the browser version, so players don’t miss out on anything. This makes Stake app a convenient choice for many users.