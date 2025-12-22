On This Day In Cricket - December 22

The history of cricket isn't just made up of big records and trophies, but also of those special days when the game reveals its many facets. Sometimes a single batsman single-handedly dominates a match, while other times the entire top order combines to achieve a feat that happens only once in decades. Sometimes a drawn Test match is remembered more fondly than a victory and sometimes a few deliveries from the lower order decide the fate of an entire series. Similarly, some days mark the final chapter for great players or the beginning of a new generation. This "On This Day in Cricket" article brings together such moments and preserves memories from different eras, different circumstances and featuring personalities.

On This Day - December 22, 2001 - Fast Bowler Harshit Rana Was Born

Young Indian fast bowler Harshit Rana was born on this day in 2001. The Delhi pacer has built a reputation quickly, drawing attention for his pace and aggression after moving from domestic cricket to the IPL with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Harshit was the joint second-highest wicket-taker for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2024, taking 19 wickets in 13 matches and playing a crucial role in the team's title win.

Harshit Rana holds several notable records, the most prominent of which is that he is the first Indian bowler to take three or more wickets in his debut match across all three international formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He also took a five-wicket haul (5/80) for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. He can contribute with the bat as well as the ball, and his early performances at the top level point to clear potential.

On This Day - December 22, 2019 - Pakistan’s Top Four Score Centuries in Karachi Test

22 December 2019 became a very special day in the history of Test cricket. In the Test match against Sri Lanka in Karachi, Pakistan achieved a feat that had only been accomplished once before in the 142-year Test history. Pakistan's top four batsmen scored centuries in the same innings, etching this match into the record books. Pakistani batsmen were prepared in their second innings and started to take over the game from the beginning of the match. Shan Masood and Abid Ali handled the new ball patiently, building long partnerships and scoring centuries to give the team a strong start.

Following this, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam took the innings to historic heights in the middle order. On the fourth day, both completed their centuries, adding Pakistan to a rare list that previously only included India in 2007. Pakistan declared their innings at 555/3, taking complete control of the match. This achievement was also memorable because the Karachi Test became a symbol of the renaissance of domestic cricket in the Test series being played in Pakistan after a long gap.

On This Day - December 22, 2017 - Rohit Sharma Scores Fastest T20I Century by an Indian

On this day in 2017, the T20 match between India and Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore is remembered for one of Rohit Sharma's most memorable innings. The pitch looked good for batting from the start, but no one expected the match to turn one-sided so quickly. Rohit scored runs without any hurry in the powerplay and as the bowlers changed their line and length, he started finding the gaps.

Rohit completed his century in just 35 balls, which at the time was one of the fastest centuries in T20 International cricket. What was remarkable was the ease with which he scored. His batting didn't seem forced at all. Most of his shots were based on perfect timing and the ball sailed straight to the boundary. The Sri Lankan bowlers tried various tactics, but none of their plans worked. He scored 118 runs off 43 balls, including 12 fours and 10 sixes. His explosive opening partnership with KL Rahul propelled India to a massive total of 260/5.

On This Day - December 22, 2013 - India vs South Africa Draw at Johannesburg

On this day in 2013, the first Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg ended in a draw after going into the final session. India gave South Africa a target of 458 runs, which is rarely chased in Test matches. At one point, the home team seemed likely to lose.

South Africa’s batsmen adopted a patient approach in the fourth innings. Runs were coming slowly, but wickets didn't fall. The pressure gradually shifted onto India, especially as the partnerships lengthened and time began to run out. Faf du Plessis scored 134 runs, while AB de Villiers played a crucial innings of 103. Both tested the Indian bowlers severely. The score reached 450/7 with victory just 8 runs away. The match ended in a draw, but it was one of those rare Test matches where the game itself was more memorable than the result.

On This Day - December 22, 1996 - Historic Zimbabwe vs England Test Draw

The first Test match between Zimbabwe and England was played in Bulawayo on 22 December 1996 and resulted in a shocking draw. This was not like any ordinary match draw. This was the first time that an underrated team like Zimbabwe made a dominant and leading team like England sweat and drew the match.

Zimbabwe won the toss and batted first, scoring 376 runs, with wicketkeeper-batsman Andy Flower scoring a brilliant century of 112 runs. In reply, England scored 406 runs, thanks to centuries from Nasser Hussain 113 and John Crawley 112 and gained a 30-run lead over Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe made a comeback in the second innings and scored 234 runs and setting England a target of 205 runs to win. England chased the target aggressively, with openers Nick Knight making 96 not out and Alec Stewart making 73. On the last ball of the match, England needed 3 runs to win, but they only managed to score 2 runs, leaving England's score at 204/6 and the match ended in a draw with the scores tied.

On This Day - December 22, 2019 - Kohli and Shardul Help India Win ODI Series

On this day in 2019, India defeated West Indies in the decisive ODI played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and secured the series 2-1. The target was 316 runs, which was not considered easy at the time. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul provided a solid start, but as wickets fell in the middle order, the run chase suddenly came under pressure. At such a time, Virat Kohli took charge of the innings. He struck a balance between aggression and composure, playing a vital knock of 85 runs.

The real shift in the final overs came when Shardul Thakur walked in to bat with Ravindra Jadeja. Shardul went straight after the bowling and scored 17 runs off just six balls. It was a brief innings, but it came at a time when the pressure was highest. India crossed the target to win the match and take the series. The match showed that chases of this size are not decided by the top order alone, but also by timely runs from the lower order.

On This Day - December 22, 1947 - Indian Spinner Dilip Doshi Was Born

Former India spinner Dilip Doshi celebrates his birthday today. He made his Test debut at 31 after a late entry into international cricket. He made his Test debut at 30, an age when many players are already past their peak. He took 6 wickets in the first innings of his debut Test match, and a total of 8 wickets in the match. He is one of nine Indian cricketers to take five wickets on their Test debut. In a match against Australia in Melbourne in 1981, he bowled despite a broken toe and took five wickets, leading India to a historic victory.

Dilip Doshi was one of those select bowlers who made an immediate impact at the start of their careers. He reached the milestone of 100 Test wickets in a short time and consistently troubled batsmen with his accurate line and length. His first-class career was exceptional, in which he took a total of 898 wickets in 238 matches, including 43 instances of taking five wickets in an innings. If he had been given an opportunity in international cricket earlier, his statistics could have been even more impressive.