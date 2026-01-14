On This Day In Cricket - January 13

13th January is known for many memorable matches in cricket history. Many historic matches were played on this day, in which various teams achieved thrilling victories and etched their names in history. Furthermore, this day also marks the birthdays of many famous players. In this series, we are going to take a look at the major events that occurred in cricket history on January 13th.

On This Day - January 13, 1982 - Birth of Pakistan's Famous Wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal

Former Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal was born on 13 January 1982 in Lahore. He made his first-class debut in 1997-98 at the age of 15. His impressive domestic performances earned him a Test debut a few years later in 2002, replacing legendary wicketkeeper Rashid Latif in the opening innings against Zimbabwe in Harare. He made his Test debut in the first innings, scoring 38 runs in the second innings. His most memorable Test century came against India in Karachi in January 2006, when Pakistan had lost six wickets for 39 runs. Akmal then played a brilliant innings of 113 runs off 148 balls, taking the team's score to 245. Pakistan eventually won the match by 341 runs.

However, in the first match of the same Test series played in Lahore, he scored 102 runs in 81 balls, setting the record for the fastest century in Test cricket as a wicketkeeper at that time. Kamran Akmal played 53 Tests, 157 ODIs and 58 T20 Internationals in his international cricket career, in which he scored 2648 runs, 3236 runs and 987 runs respectively. Akmal also has 13,481 runs in first-class cricket, 9,101 runs in List A cricket and 6,775 runs in overall T20 cricket.

On This Day - January 13, 1911 - South Africa’s First Test Win Against Australia

The day of 13 January 1911 is one of the most memorable for South African cricket, because on that day the Proteas registered their first victory in Test cricket against Australia. Under the captaincy of Percy Sherwell, the African team, which went to Australia to play a five-match Test series, registered a spectacular victory by 38 runs in the Test match played in Adelaide from 7 to 13 January. In this match, Billy Zulch and Tip Snooke scored centuries in the first innings and Aubrey Faulkner scored a century in the second innings, while Charlie Llewellyn took 4 wickets in the first innings and Reggie Schwarz took 4 wickets in the second innings and gave South Africa a historic victory.

Talking more about this historic match, the visiting team South Africa, after winning the toss and batting first, scored 482 runs in their first innings, while the Australian team scored 465 runs in their first innings. Coming into their second innings with a lead of 17 runs, the Proteas scored 360 runs and set a target of 378 runs for the hosts. But despite half centuries from batsmen like Warren Bardsley, captain Clem Hill and Charles Kelleway, the Australian team was all out for 339 runs and South Africa registered a historic victory by 38 runs.

On This Day - January 13, 2018 - New Zealand Bowl Out Pakistan For 74 in Dunedin

On 13 January 2018, New Zealand created history by bowling out Pakistan for just 74 runs in their home ground, Dunedin. This remains the lowest total by any visiting team in New Zealand. Chasing a target of 258, Pakistan were reduced to just 32 for 8 and on the verge of recording the lowest total in ODI cricket. However, Sarfraz Ahmed (14*) formed separate partnerships with Mohammad Amir (14) and Rumman Raees (16) to save Pakistan from this shameful record.

In this match, left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult took 5 wickets for just 17 runs. His lethal bowling helped New Zealand win the match by 183 runs and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The Kiwis later won the series 5-0. It's worth noting that this match in Dunedin came almost 20 days after his career-best spell of 7/34 against the West Indies in Christchurch on 23 December 2017.

On This Day - January 13, 1978 - Australia Won First Women's World Cup Title

13 January 1978 is one of the most memorable days for the Australian women's cricket team. On this day, they won their first Women's World Cup title under the captaincy of Margaret Jennings. In the final match played at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad (Deccan), Australia won the toss and decided to field first and restricted England to a score of 96/8 in 50 overs. After this, captain Margaret Jennings scored an unbeaten 57 runs and Janette Tredrea scored an unbeaten 37 runs to help their team win the title by 8 wickets.

It should be noted that India, England, New Zealand, and Australia participated in this Women's World Cup, while the West Indies and the Netherlands withdrew from the tournament due to financial problems. Only six matches were played in this tournament, but at one point it seemed that the tournament would not be possible. However, India took over the hosting responsibility and the tournament was finally held. Australia won the final match and secured the top spot in the points table with six points from three matches, becoming the winner. England finished second in this table with four points, New Zealand third with two points, and host team India last with zero points.

On This Day - January 13, 1981 - England Caroline Atkins Was Born

Born on 13 January 1981, former England women's opening batsman Caroline Atkins became famous after her record 200-run partnership in the only women's Test match against India played in Lucknow from 14 January to 17 January 2002. In that match, she scored 90 runs and shared a big partnership with Arran Brindle (85 runs). However, her team was subsequently all out for 317 runs, in which the now ICC Hall of Famer Neetu David's spell of 4/88 played a key role. However, Hemlata Kala played a brilliant innings of 110 runs for India, thanks to which Team India scored 312 runs for the loss of 9 wickets and the match ended in a draw.

It is worth noting that Caroline Atkins played 9 Tests, 58 ODIs and 19 T20 Internationals in her international cricket career, in which she scored 357, 1291 and 56 runs respectively. However, she could score only one century in international cricket, which came against South Africa at Lord's in 2008. However, she played a key role in England's title win in the 2009 Women's Cricket World Cup. She scored three half-centuries in that tournament and also made two century partnerships with Claire Taylor and Sarah Taylor. She also played in the World T20 and the 2010-11 Ashes Test, but was dropped from the team after that.

On This Day - January 13, 1983 - England Lost by 2 Runs on the Last Ball

England lost narrowly to New Zealand on the last ball in the third match of the World Series Cup, played in Melbourne on 13 January 1983. David Gower, opening the innings for England chasing a target of 240, scored a brilliant 122 off 134 balls, but his century failed to secure victory. England needed three runs off the last ball, but Kiwi fast bowler Martin Sneddon clean bowled Vic Marks, who was on strike, to give his team a 2-run victory.

However, just two days later, in Brisbane, David Gower avenged this narrow defeat against the Kiwis. Batting at number three, Gower smashed 158 runs off 118 balls, including 18 fours and four sixes. Batting first, England scored 267/6 and bowled out New Zealand for 213, winning by 54 runs. Despite this, England failed to reach the final of the three-team tournament, finishing third in the points table with four wins from 10 matches.

On This Day - January 13, 1985 - Clive Lloyd Stars in Brisbane to Seal West Indies Win

West Indies captain Clive Lloyd led his team to victory against hosts Australia in the fifth match of the Benson & Hedges World Series Cup, played in Brisbane on 13 January 1985, by making three brilliant run-outs and then scoring 52* off 61 balls in the run chase. Batting first, Australia were all out for 191 in 50 overs, with four of their batsmen run out.

Let us tell you that after losing the toss and batting first, the Australian team, captained by Allan Border, was at one time looking in a strong position. However, after losing the first wicket at the score of 49, the entire team collapsed like a house of cards, in which Lloyd's three run outs, as well as Viv Richards' spell of 3/38, also played a crucial role. Chasing the target of 192 runs, West Indies opener Desmond Haynes scored 46 runs, Viv Richards scored 49 runs and captain Clive Lloyd scored an unbeaten 52 runs. In this World Series Cup, the West Indies also won the trophy by defeating Australia 3-1 in the final.