On This Day in Cricket - May 22

As the date of 22nd May comes, it marks notable moments in cricket history. Warwick Armstrong, born in 1879, led Australia to a historic Ashes whitewash in 1920-21. Indian off spinner Erapalli Prasanna, known for his artistry, was born in 1940 and England’s Clare Taylor, a dual-sport athlete and the first woman to take 100 international wickets, was born in 1965 and Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain, was born in 1987 and Noteworthy events include Albert Trott’s rare feat of two hat-tricks in an innings in 1907 and cricket's post-WWII return in 1945, reviving the sport in a war-weary England.

On This Day - May 22, 1987 - Pakistan’s Champions Trophy-Winning Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed Was Born

Sarfaraz Ahmed, born on May 22, 1987, in Karachi, is a Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman known for his sharp glove work and smart captaincy and he started his international career in 2007 but took time to become a regular player. For several years, he struggled to find a permanent place due to tough competition, especially from the Akmal brothers and his breakthrough came in 2014 with strong Test performances, and he later cemented his spot in ODIs during the 2015 World Cup.

(Sarfaraz Ahmed with the 2017 Champions Trophy Title)

In 2017, Sarfaraz made history by leading Pakistan to a stunning Champions Trophy win, beating India in the final. He was praised for his leadership and aggressive batting approach and Sarfaraz played 54 Tests, scoring 3031 runs with 4 centuries, and made 117 ODI appearances with over 2300 runs. In T20Is, he scored 818 runs in 61 matches and as a captain, he brought discipline and unity to the team, but a dip in form led to his removal from leadership and the team in 2019. Despite ups and downs, Sarfaraz remains one of Pakistan’s most influential cricketers of his era.

On This Day - May 22, 2010 - David Miller Makes his Debut for the South Africa Team

After making his T20 debut for the South African team, David Miller played his first ODI on May 22, 2010, against West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and in his debut match, Miller impressed with a quick 23* off just 16 balls, hitting one four and a six at a strike rate of 143.75 and his late cameo helped South Africa post a total of 280/7, setting up a 66-run win under the D/L method.

Though overshadowed by centuries from Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers, Miller’s composure and aggressive intent hinted at his future value in the middle order. Since then, Miller has become a crucial figure in South Africa’s white-ball setup. In 178 ODIs, he has scored 4611 runs at an average of 42.30 and a strike rate of 103.68, with 7 centuries and 24 fifties. Known for his finishing skills and clean hitting, Miller remains one of the most dependable limited-overs batsmen for South Africa.

On This Day - May 22, 1907 - Albert Trott Becomes the First Bowler to Take Two Hat-Tricks in an Innings

When the crowd gathered at Lord’s on Whit-Monday in 1907, they witnessed a historic bowling feat by Albert Trott and in his benefit match for Middlesex against Somerset, Trott became the first cricketer to take two hat-tricks in a single innings and he went a step further by claiming four wickets in four balls and ended with stunning figures of 7 for 20, dismissing Somerset for just 97 and ironically, the match ended too quickly, reducing the benefit earnings he could collect from ticket sales.

(Albert Trott in the Frame)

Albert Trott had an exceptional, if tragic, cricketing career. Born in Australia in 1873, he played Test cricket for both Australia and England and in just five Tests, he took 26 wickets at an average of 15, including a best of 8 for 43 on debut and he was also a hard-hitting batsman and the only man to hit a ball over the Lord’s pavilion. In first-class cricket, he scored over 10,000 runs and took 1,674 wickets before fading into obscurity and dying by suicide in 1914.

On This Day - May 22, 2010 - First T20 Match Played at the USA

After a time of 5 years from the first T20 match, international cricket made its debut in the USA with New Zealand facing Sri Lanka in Lauderhill, Florida, on May 22, 2010. This was the first-ever official T20I played between two international teams on American soil. New Zealand batted first and posted a modest total of 120/7 in 20 overs. Ross Taylor top-scored with 27, while Daniel Vettori added a valuable 21*.

(Sri Lanka vs New Zealand being played at the Lauderhill)

Ajantha Mendis took 2 wickets for Sri Lanka. In reply, Sri Lanka struggled on the slow and low surface. They were bowled out for just 92 in 19.4 overs. Scott Styris was the star for New Zealand with the ball, taking 3 wickets for only 10 runs and earning the Player of the Match award. Kyle Mills and Andy McKay also picked up 2 wickets each. New Zealand won the game by 28 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the 2-match series.

On This Day - May 22, 2005 - Chris Gayle Scores 124 Runs against Pakistan in Losing Cause

On the 22nd of May 2005, Chris Gayle played a brilliant knock in the 3rd ODI against Pakistan at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground. Chasing a tough target of 304, Gayle led West Indies’ response with a superb 124 off 137 balls, smashing 13 boundaries. He anchored the innings with calm and control, keeping West Indies in the hunt despite wickets falling around him. His innings was a mix of patience and aggression, but lacked support from the other end as the team eventually fell short by 22 runs.

(Chris Gayle scored 124 off 137 balls against Pakistan)

Gayle’s effort was the standout performance of the match, overshadowing even Pakistan’s strong batting display led by Afridi’s 56 and Bazid Khan’s 66. Pakistan posted 303/6 in 50 overs, and despite Gayle’s resistance, the West Indies were bowled out for 281. Abdul Razzaq’s 4-wicket haul and Naved-ul-Hasan’s 3 wickets sealed a 3-0 series win for Pakistan. Still, Gayle’s innings remains a highlight for its quality and determination.

On This Day - May 22, 2024 - Rajasthan Royals Eliminated Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2024 Eliminator

During the IPL 2024 Eliminator on May 22 in Ahmedabad, Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets with 6 balls to spare and RCB batted first and posted 172/8 and Rajat Patidar (34 off 22) and Mahipal Lomror (32 off 17) were the key scorers, while Ashwin bowled brilliantly for RR, taking 2 wickets for just 19 runs. Avesh Khan also chipped in with 3 wickets and in reply, RR chased down the target in 19 overs, scoring 174/6. Yashasvi Jaiswal gave a strong start with 45 off 30 balls.

(Rajasthan Royals won the Eliminator against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets)

Riyan Parag (36 off 26) and Shimron Hetmyer (26 off 14) played vital roles in the middle. Rovman Powell finished the game with a quick 16* off 8 balls and Mohammed Siraj picked up 2 wickets for RCB, but the total wasn’t enough. Ashwin was named Player of the Match for his economical spell, helping Rajasthan Royals move ahead in the playoffs.