On This Day In Cricket - January 19

19 January has seen some unforgettable moments in cricket history. From India’s famous Test win at the Gabba and Rohit Sharma’s series-winning century, to the Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni partnership at Cuttack, this day has seen matches turn, records break and careers shine. It has also marked important moments off the field, including the birth of Arthur Morris and the tragic loss of David Hookes. This article highlights the key cricket events that took place on this day.

On This Day - January 19, 2021 - India Breaks Australia’s 32-Year Gabba Record

The Indian cricket team achieved a historic victory by chasing 328 runs to beat Australia by 3 wickets at The Gabba. This win ended Australia’s 32-year unbeaten Test record at the Gaba, where they had not lost any single match since 1988. Despite injuries to key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin, India remained competitive. In the first innings, Washington Sundar scored 62 and Shardul Thakur added 67, sharing a key seventh-wicket partnership that helped India reach 336.

In Australia’s second innings, Mohammed Siraj led the bowling attack and took his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket with figures of 5/73 and bowled out Australia out for 294. On the final day, Shubman Gill scored 91 off 146 balls while Cheteshwar Pujara supported him with 56 off 211 balls and Rishabh Pant completed the chase with an unbeaten 89, including 9 fours and 1 six, was named Player of the Match, as India won the series 2-1 and confirmed their place in the ICC World Test Championship Final.

On This Day - January 19, 2004 - Tragic Death of David Hookes

On 19 January 2004, Australian cricket was shocked by the tragic death of 48-year-old David Hookes. He died following a scuffle outside Melbourne's Beaconsfield Hotel while celebrating after a match between players from Victoria and South Australia. Hookes was punched by a hotel bouncer, causing him to fall and sustain severe head injuries. He subsequently suffered a cardiac arrest and died at the Alfred Hospital. This senseless incident ended the life of a friendly and popular cricket figure who, even after his death, saved ten lives through organ donation.

Hooks was an aggressive left-handed batsman, who made his mark on the international stage by hitting five consecutive fours off England captain Tony Greig in the 1977 Centenary Test. However, his career was severely affected after he was broken by a bouncer from Andy Roberts during World Series Cricket. Hooks scored a total of 1,306 runs in 23 matches of his Test career at an average of 34.36. But he was a major player in domestic cricket. He retired as one of the highest run-scorers in Sheffield Shield history. His most notable batting performances included a century off just 34 balls against Victoria in 1982 and an unbeaten 306 in 1987, which was part of a record 462-run partnership.

On This Day - January 19, 2008 - India Ends Australia's 16-Match Winning Streak at Perth

In January 2008, India defeated Australia by 72 runs in the third Test match played at the WACA Ground in Perth, registering a historic victory. With this win, India broke Australia's winning streak of 16 consecutive Test matches. This victory was also special because no foreign team, except the West Indies, had won a Test match in Perth since 1985-86. India scored 330 runs in the first innings and 294 runs in the second innings, setting Australia a daunting target of 413 runs to win.

Irfan Pathan was named Player of the Match for his excellent all-round performance in this match. Bowler Ishant Sharma bowled brilliantly against Ricky Ponting and RP Singh took crucial wickets in both innings. In Australia's second innings, Michael Clarke played a good knock of 81 runs, but the Indian bowlers under the captaincy of Anil Kumble bowled Australia out for 340 runs and RP Singh took the last wicket to give India this memorable victory.

On This Day - January 19, 1922 - Arthur Morris Was Born

Arthur Morris was a legendary Australian left-handed batsman who played 46 Test matches between 1946 and 1955. He was a key member of Sir Don Bradman's famous 1948 "Invincibles" team, which scored the most Test runs on that tour of England. Morris began his cricket career with a world record when he became the first player in the world to score centuries in both innings of his first-class match.

Morris was known for his elegant batting and strong play against spin bowling, though he often found England bowler Alec Bedser challenging. He served as Australia’s vice-captain and also led the team in two Test matches. Because of his wife’s serious illness, he retired early at the age of 33 in 1955. In recognition of his impact on the game, he was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame and was named in Australia’s Team of the Century.

On This Day - January 19, 2017 - Yuvraj and Dhoni's Masterclass at Cuttack

The match played at Cuttack on 19 January 2017 is famous for the partnership between Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni. India lost its first three wickets with Rahul Dhawan and Kohli dismissed for just 25 runs. Yuvraj Singh then scored 150 runs off 127 balls and was named Player of the Match while Dhoni scored 134 runs off 122 balls. Their partnership helped India reach a total of 381/6 against England.

England started chasing the target of 382 runs in the second inning with strong fight. Eoin Morgan scored 102 runs and Jason Roy made 82, but it wasn’t sufficient to won the match. England team only reach 366 for 8 in 50 overs. India won the match by 15 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin took 3 wickets while Jasprit Bumrah took 2 wickets and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took one key wicket. With this win India took a 2-0 lead in the series.

On This Day - Jnauary 19, 2022 - Bavuma and Van der Dussen Stun India

Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen changed the match with their batting in the first ODI against India. South Africa’s Captain Bavuma scored 110 runs off 143 balls, while van der Dussen remained unbeaten on 129 off 96 balls. They added 204 runs for the fourth wicket and helped South Africa to recover from early losses and set a strong total. Van der Dussen was named Player of the Match for his innings, which included 9 fours and 4 sixes.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first, scoring 296 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 50 overs. While chasing the target, Shikhar Dhawan scored 79 runs and Virat Kohli added 51 to give India a solid start. However, the middle order collapsed and India fell behind the required run rate. Shardul Thakur scored an unbeaten 50, but India could only reach 265 for 8 in 50 overs. South Africa won the match by 31 runs and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

On This Day - January 19, 2020 - Rohit Sharma's Century Seals Series Victory

On 19 January 2020 in the third ODI played in Bengaluru, Rohit Sharma played a key role in helping India win the series against Australia. Opening the innings, Rohit scored 119 runs off 128 balls with 6 sixes and 8 fours. He shared a strong second-wicket partnership with Virat Kohli, which kept India in control while chasing the target. Rohit was named Player of the Match for his performance.

Australia won the toss and batted first, scoring 286 for 9 in 50 overs, led by Steve Smith, who made 131 runs. Mohammed Shami took 4 wickets for India. India chased the target in 47.3 overs losing only 3 wickets with Kohli scoring 89 runs. India won the match by 7 wickets and clinched the three-match ODI series 2-1.