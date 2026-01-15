On This Day In Cricket - January 15

January 15th is a significant day in cricket history, as many famous events occurred on this date. This day is remembered for two major performances by Virat Kohli. Albert Trott's memorable debut performance came in 1895, England's Graeme Fowler and Mike Gatting scored rare double centuries in 1985, Narendra Hirwani took 16 wickets on his Test debut in 1988 and Muttiah Muralitharan reached his 400th Test wicket in 2002. He scored a century in Adelaide in 2019 and an unbeaten 166 in 2023, which helped India record their biggest ODI win. Let's take a closer look at these outstanding moments of this game.

On This Day - January 15, 2023 - Virat Kohli's 166* in India's Largest Margin ODI Win

In the 3rd ODI played between India and Sri Lanka, India registered its biggest ever win in ODI cricket by a huge margin. The Indian team defeated Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 317 runs at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram and became the team with the highest number of runs in ODI history. India made its name in the history of cricket by breaking New Zealand's previous world record of 290 runs, in which both the batsman and bowler together completely defeated them. It was a proud moment for India as they completely dominated the series and finished with a clean sweep of 3-0 against their neighbouring country.

India chose to bat first after winning the toss and set a massive score of 390 runs for 5 wickets. Virat Kohli delivered the best performance of the game and scored 166* runs in just 110 balls. He hit eight sixes and won the Player of the Match award for his outstanding performance. Shubman Gill also batted superbly and scored a century with 116 runs. Indian bowlers destroyed the Sri Lankan batting lineup in the second innings, getting them all out for just 73 runs in 22 overs. Mohammed Siraj became the star bowler with four wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav also took two wickets each for this record-breaking victory.

On This Day - January 15, 1895 - Albert Trott's 8/43 on Debut

The 3rd Test match played in Adelaide in 1895 became well known because it was played in extremely hot weather. It’s remembered for the outstanding performance of Albert Trott, who debuted for debut. He scored a total of 110 runs without getting out in both innings and took 8 wickets for just 43 runs. Australia scored 238 runs in their first innings, while England could only score 124 runs.

Australia dominated the match by scoring 411 runs in their second innings, helped by Frank Iredale’s brilliant 140. England lost the match by 382 runs, which at the time was the largest margin of victory in Australia's history. England’s Johnny Briggs set two records in this match. He became the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 96 wickets and also broke the record for the most dismissals for a duck.

On This Day - January 15, 1985 - Fowler and Gatting Double Centuries in Same Innings

This match was one of cricket's most rarely seen moments when two English batsmen scored double centuries in the same Test innings for the first time. Graeme Fowler's 201 and Mike Gatting's 207 helped England score a mammoth total of 652 for 7 wickets. This batting performance gave England a huge lead and put them in a strong position to win the match in Chennai.

India won the toss and chose to bat first but were limited to 272 runs in the first innings due to Neil Foster’s swing bowling attack. He became the best bowler by taking a total of 11 wickets in both innings. India made a comeback in their second innings, scoring 412 runs with Mohammad Azharuddin's 105 and Mohinder Amarnath's 95, but it wasn't enough to set a big target. England easily won by 9 wickets, making 35 runs in their second innings. The match was played here between 13 and 18 January and England achieved this double century feat on the third day.

On This Day - January 15, 1988 - Narendra Hirwani's 16-Wicket World Record

On 15 January 1988, a 19-year-old Indian spin bowler Narendra Hirwani created a world record in his very first Test match against the West Indies. This happened during the 4th Test match between India and West Indies being played in Chennai when Hirwani took a total of 16 wickets for 136 runs. This is the best bowling performance by any player in his debut match till date. He used his leg-spin skills to confuse the batsmen and took 8 wickets for 61 runs in the first innings and 8 wickets for 75 runs in the second innings.

In the beginning of the match, India scored 382 runs with the help of Kapil Dev's century, after which Hirwani took control of the game. He dismissed key players like the famous Viv Richards in that match, helping India bowl out the West Indies for 184 in the first innings and 160 in the second. Hirwani's stellar performance helped India win the match by a huge margin of 255 runs, allowing them to draw the four-match series 1–1.

On This Day - January 15, 2019 - Virat Kohli's Masterclass at Adelaide

Virat Kohli played a masterful innings as captain, leveling the series 1-1 against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. Virat Kohli, aka the Chase Master, scored a brilliant 104 off 112 balls, including 5 fours and 2 sixes, to register his 39th ODI century. This magnificent century brought him close to Sachin Tendulkar's world record, leaving him just 10 centuries short of the then-great player. Kohli is known for his brilliant batting in the second innings and this match sealed that point. Virat's batting average while chasing the winning target in this match was quite astonishing, at 99.

Australia posted a difficult total of 298/9 in the first innings, with Shaun Marsh scoring 131 and Glenn Maxwell scoring 48. Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled well and took 4 wickets for 45 runs. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave a good start in the second innings and then Kohli came in and took complete control of the field. After his dismissal, MS Dhoni, known as Captain Cool, scored an unbeaten 55 runs and Dinesh Karthik also scored an unbeaten 25 runs. In this match, Dhoni hit a six on the second ball of the last over and won the match by 6 wickets.

On This Day - January 15, 2002 - Muttiah Muralitharan Claims 400th Test Wicket

Muttiah Muralitharan achieved a major milestone by taking his 400th Test wicket on this day. This came on the fourth day of the third Test against Zimbabwe in Galle. He reached this milestone in just 72 Test matches and became the fastest bowler to reach 400 wickets in terms of number of matches and also the youngest bowler at the age of 29. He broke Richard Hadlee's previous record of 80 Test matches.

Muralidaran achieved many accomplishments throughout his career. He is the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, holding a world record with 800 wickets. He also took 534 wickets in ODI matches, which made him one of the top wicket-takers in this format. He was very skilled at spin bowling and had a unique style and because of this, he is considered as one of the greatest players and a strong match-winner of his time.