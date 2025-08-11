On This Day in Cricket - August 11

When the calendar shifted to August 11, cricket history unfolded with iconic moments. In 2005, Shane Warne claimed his 600th Test wicket at Old Trafford, dismissing Marcus Trescothick. In 1977, Geoffrey Boycott scored his 100th hundred at Headingley. Tom Richardson, born in 1870, became a legendary pace bowler. Bill Woodfull, born in 1965, led Australia through the Bodyline series. In 1884, Australia’s Billy Murdoch and Tup Scott crafted the first Test double-century stand. Warren Bardsley’s twin centuries in 1909 secured Australia’s series win. Yashpal Sharma (born 1954) and Anju Jain (born 1974) also left their mark.

On This Day - August 11, 2004 - Alice Capsey Was Born Today in England

Alice Capsey born on August 11 2004, in England celebrates her 21st birthday in 2025 as a rising cricket star. A dynamic all-rounder, she debuted for England in 2022, showing remarkable skill. In 26 Women’s ODIs she scored 343 runs, averaging 20.17 with a highest score of 44. Her WT20I record includes 45 matches 741 runs at 19.50 four fifties and a strike rate of 116.14. Her offbreak bowling has earned 12 wickets in WODIs and 6 in WT20Is highlighting her versatility.

(Alice Capsey was born on August 11, 2004)

For Oval Invincibles in the Women’s Hundred, she amassed 624 runs and took 19 wickets in 33 games. In the Women’s Premier League with Delhi Capitals, she scored 405 runs and claimed 11 wickets. Her WBBL stint across two teams yielded 614 runs and 30 wickets. Recent performances include a vibrant 79 for Surrey Women in July 2025 and a crucial 22 in the Women’s Hundred. Spotted as a talent at 15 Capsey’s aggressive batting and clever bowling mark her as a cornerstone of England’s future in cricket.

On This Day - August 11, 1954 - Yashpal Sharma Was Born Today

Yashpal Sharma born on August 11 1954, was an Indian batsman whose batting defined his legacy. From 1978 to 1985, he played 37 Tests scoring 1606 runs at an average of 33.45 including two centuries. His standout 140 came in a 316-run stand with GR Viswanath against England in 1981-82. In 42 ODIs, he tallied 883 runs at 28.48 with four fifties playing a key role as India’s second-highest scorer in the 1983 World Cup victory. His first-class career spanned 160 matches with 8933 runs at 44.88 including 21 centuries, his best being 201 not out.

(Yashpal Sharma was born on August 11, 1954)

Sharma also took 47 first-class wickets with occasional bowling. In 1979 he scored 884 runs on England’s tour securing his Test debut. Despite a form dip in 1983-84, his grit shone through. Later he served as a national selector and umpire. Passing away in 2021, Sharma is remembered for his vital contribution to India’s 1983 triumph embodying the spirit of a reliable team player who thrived in high-pressure moments.

On This Day - August 11, 1995 - Nandre Burger Was Born Today in Krugersdorp

Nandre Burger born on August 11 1995, in Krugersdorp South Africa is a formidable left-arm fast-medium bowler. Initially aiming for tennis a back injury led him to cricket where he debuted across formats against India in December 2023. In three Tests he took 14 wickets averaging 16.92 with a best of 4/33. His five ODIs yielded 6 wickets while his five T20Is brought 4. In first-class cricket, he claimed 141 wickets in 44 matches with three five-wicket hauls. His T20 record includes 88 wickets in 78 games highlighted by a 3/10 in Major League Cricket.

(Nandre Burger was born on August 11, 1995)

Domestically he excelled in the CSA one-day challenge and earned an IPL contract with Rajasthan Royals in 2024. Despite a year-long injury setback he played for teams like Seattle Orcas and Joburg Super Kings. In July 2025, he took 1/41 against New Zealand. His batting remains modest with 411 first-class runs but his fiery pace and swing make him a rising star.

On This Day - August 11, 2019 - India defeats West Indies by 59 Runs

On August 11 2019, India defeated West Indies by 59 runs in the 2nd ODI at Port of Spain under the D/L method. Batting first after winning the toss India posted 279/7 in 50 overs led by Virat Kohli’s 120 off 125 balls featuring 14 fours and a six. Shreyas Iyer’s 71 off 68 built a crucial 124-run partnership. Carlos Brathwaite took 3/53 for West Indies. Chasing a rain-adjusted 270 in 46 overs West Indies reached 210 in 42 overs.

(India defeated West Indies by 59 Runs)

Evin Lewis scored 65 and Nicholas Pooran 42 but Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 4/31 and Kuldeep Yadav’s 2/59 broke their momentum. Kohli’s three catches aided India’s effort. The victory gave India a 1-0 series lead. The match marked Chris Gayle’s 300th ODI where he surpassed Brian Lara’s West Indies run record. India’s blend of powerful batting and sharp bowling showcased their dominance setting a strong tone for the series and reinforcing their reputation as a formidable force in limited-overs cricket.

On This Day - August 11, 2005 - Shane Warne Picks his 600th Test Wicket

On August 11 2005, Shane Warne achieved his 600th Test wicket at Old Trafford. In his 126th Test the Australian leg-spinner dismissed Marcus Trescothick caught by Adam Gilchrist after a mistimed sweep. This milestone came in the third Ashes Test echoing his iconic 1993 legbreak to Mike Gatting at the same ground. Starting his Test career in 1991-92 against India Warne’s journey saw him take his 100th wicket against Brian McMillan in 1993-94 and his 500th against Hashan Tillekeratne in 2003-04.

(Shane Warne picked his 600th Test Wicket on 11th August 2005)

In the 2005 Ashes he claimed 16 wickets in the first two Tests including a 10/162 haul at Edgbaston. He also became the first to take 100 Test wickets in a foreign country. Warne’s artistry with spin, his competitive fire and his ability to turn matches redefined the craft. His 600th wicket cemented his legacy as one of cricket’s greatest inspiring spinners worldwide.

On This Day - August 11, 2008 - Sri Lanka defeats India by 8 Wickets

From August 8-11 2008, Sri Lanka secured an 8-wicket win over India in the 3rd Test at Colombo clinching a 2-1 series victory. India batted first after winning the toss scoring 249 in 80 overs with Gautam Gambhir’s 72 leading the effort. Ajantha Mendis took 5/56 and Dhammika Prasad 3/82 for Sri Lanka. In response Sri Lanka made 396 in 134.2 overs driven by Kumar Sangakkara’s 144 and Prasanna Jayawardene’s 49. India’s second innings reached 268 with Rahul Dravid’s 68 and VVS Laxman’s unbeaten 61 but Mendis (3/81) and Muttiah Muralidaran (3/99) struck decisively.

(Sri Lanka defeated India by 8 Wickets)

Chasing 122 Sri Lanka finished at 123/2 in 33.1 overs with Malinda Warnapura’s unbeaten 54 and Mahela Jayawardene’s 50 not out. Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh took one wicket each. Sangakkara was named Player of the Match while Mendis with 26 series wickets earned Player of the Series.

On This Day - August 11, 2002 - England Women defeats India Women by 6 Wickets

On August 11 2002, England Women defeated India Women by 6 wickets in a one-off ODI at Beaconsfield. India batted first after winning the toss but struggled to 118 all out in 49.5 overs with Hemlata Kala’s 38 the top score. England’s bowlers dominated with Clare Connor taking 3/25 and Isa Guha 3/28 while Clare Taylor’s 2/14 kept India’s run rate at 2.36 boosted by 22 extras. England’s chase was anchored by a 92-run opening stand between Charlotte Edwards who scored 54 off 89 and Kathryn Leng with 46 off 84.

(England Women defeated India Women by 6 Wickets)

Neetu David took 2/20 for India but England reached 119/4 in 38.2 overs with Clare Connor (5 not out) and Dawn Holden (0 not out) finishing the job. India’s early batting collapse proved costly as England’s disciplined bowling and steady batting secured a comfortable victory with 70 balls to spare.

On This Day - August 11, 2024 - Northern Superchargers defeats Manchester Originals by 7 Wickets

On August 11 2024, Northern Superchargers won by 7 wickets against Manchester Originals in the 27th match of The Hundred Men’s Competition at Manchester and Originals batted first after Superchargers chose to field scoring 152/7 in 100 balls led by Phil Salt’s 61 off 28. Mitchell Santner’s 3/24 kept them in check. Superchargers’ chase saw Ben Stokes retire hurt at 2 but Nicholas Pooran’s unbeaten 66 off 33 with 8 sixes and Harry Brook’s 43 off 26 powered them to 156/3 in 97 balls.

(Northern Superchargers defeated Manchester Originals by 7 Wickets)

A 56-run third-wicket stand and a 71-run partnership with Adam Hose (27 not out) sealed the win. Fazalhaq Farooqi, Usama Mir and Scott Currie took one wicket each for Originals. Pooran earned Player of the Match, lifting Superchargers to fourth with 11 points while Originals stayed at seventh with 2.

On This Day - August 11, 2023 - Northern Superchargers defeats Oval Invincibles by 7 Wickets

On August 11 2023, Oval Invincibles defeated Northern Superchargers by 9 runs in the 15th match of The Hundred Men’s Competition at Leeds and Invincibles batted first after winning the toss posting 185/5 in 100 balls with Jordan Cox’s unbeaten 73 off 38 earning Player of the Match. Heinrich Klaasen’s 46 off 22 and Sam Curran’s 24 off 12 boosted the total. Wayne Parnell took 2 wickets for Superchargers. Chasing 186 Superchargers scored 176/8 with Tom Banton’s 81 off 43 and Adam Hose’s 41 off 19 leading the effort.

(Northern Superchargers defeated Oval Invincibles by 7 Wickets)

Gus Atkinson’s 3/24 and Curran’s 2/31 ensured a tense victory for Invincibles and a 50-run stand between Cox and Klaasen powered their total while Superchargers’ strong middle order fell just short. The win earned Invincibles 2 points, strengthening their tournament position while Superchargers gained none.