Shivnarine Chanderpaul News View all Be the first to find out everything about cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul: how his training is going, what position he occupies in the team, what results he has already shown in the matches he has played, and what he is striving for. Shivnarine Chanderpaul named West Indies Under-19 batting consultant Shivnarine Chanderpaul has been appointed as the West Indies Under-19 team batting consultant, ahead of the Under-19 World Cup 2022 to be held in January-February in the Caribbean. Chanderpaul will be working during the upcoming high performance camp in Antigua for preparation of the tournament. Shivnarine Chanderpaul Virat Kohli best batsman in the world, states Shivnarine Chanderpaul Shivnarine Chanderpaul Road Safety World Series | Sachin Tendulkar’s Indian legends to take on Brian Lara’s Windies side in opener Shivnarine Chanderpaul Six deserving, but underrated international cricketers of the past 20 years

International career

Shivnarine Chanderpaul was born on August 16, 1974. He is a former captain of the West Indies cricket team and one of the most successful batsmen in cricket history. He scored over 20,000 runs in international matches and ranks 9th in Test cricket for most runs. In 2004, he helped West Indies win the ICC Champions Trophy, scoring the highest runs for his team in the final.

He led West Indies in 14 Test matches and 16 ODIs. His batting stance was unusual, often described as "crab-like". He won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award in 2008. Early in his career, he struggled with injuries and took three years to score his first international century. Later, he became a consistent performer, scoring over 11,000 Test runs. West Indies dropped him in 2015, and he retired in 2016.

Chanderpaul faced the bowler directly instead of standing sideways like most batsmen. This helped him see the ball better. At the start of his career, he played with an attacking approach. Later, he focused on defense and became the key batsman in the West Indies team. Shane Warne once said that Chanderpaul was very hard to get out.

After retirement, Chanderpaul played for Lancashire until 2018. In 2022, he was added to the ICC Hall of Fame. Later, he became a coach, leading the USA women's cricket team and the Jamaica Tallawahs.

Shivnarine Chanderpaul, one of the most resilient batsmen in West Indies cricket history, had a career spanning over two decades. Known for his unorthodox stance and unwavering concentration, he played crucial innings across all formats. Below is a chronological list of key events in his career.

1993 Toured England with the West Indies U-19 team, scoring 372 runs at an average of 124.00, including 203 in the first Test at Trent Bridge.

1994 Made his Test debut for West Indies against England at Georgetown (March 17-22). Played his first ODI against India at Faridabad (October 17).

1995-1997 Established himself in the Test team but struggled to convert fifties into hundreds.

1998 Scored his maiden Test century (137) against India.

1999 Hit his first ODI century (109) against India. Scored 150 in an ODI against South Africa, forming a record 226-run stand with Carl Hooper. Underwent foot surgery to remove a floating bone, improving his game significantly.

2002 Registered three Test centuries against India, batting for a record 1,513 minutes without dismissal. Scored a 69-ball century against Australia, then the third fastest in Test history. Played a crucial role in the record 418-run chase against Australia despite a broken finger.

2004 Scored 128 and 97 at Lord’s but West Indies lost to England. Became West Indies Test captain in the absence of Brian Lara due to sponsorship disputes. Scored 203 in his first Test as captain against South Africa. Resigned as captain after a year, focusing on batting.

2007 Scored 149 in an ODI against India. Was West Indies' top scorer in a Test series against England, earning the Wisden Cricketer of the Year title.

2008 Won the ICC Cricketer of the Year award.

2015 Played his last Test match against England at Bridgetown (May 1-3).



Chanderpaul's career was defined by grit and consistency, making him one of the most dependable batsmen in West Indies history.

Leagues Participation

Shivnarine Chanderpaul participated in several major cricket leagues worldwide. In 2008, he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League. In 2012, he appeared in two matches for Uva Next in the Lanka Premier League. In the Bangladesh Premier League, he played for Khulna Royal Bengal (2012) and Sylhet Royals (2013), featuring in a total of 15 matches. In 2015, he represented Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League, playing two matches.

Indian Premier League

Shivnarine Chanderpaul played in the Indian Premier League in 2008 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. He played 3 matches and scored 25 runs, with an average of 8.33 and a highest score of 16. This was his only season in the IPL. His contract ended the next year, and he didn’t play in any more IPL seasons.

Year Team Notes 2008 Royal Challengers Bangalore Played 3 matches, scored 25 runs with an average of 8.33, highest score 16. Contract ended the following year.

Lanka Premier League

In 2012, Shivnarine Chanderpaul played in the Lanka Premier League for Uva Next. He participated in 2 matches during the inaugural season of the tournament. In the same year, Chanderpaul also played alongside his son, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who was part of the Gandhi Youth Organisation, a local team from Guyana.

Year Team Notes 2012 Uva Next Played 2 matches in the inaugural Lanka Premier League.

Bangladesh Premier League

Shivnarine Chanderpaul played for Khulna Royal Bengal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in 2012 and 2013. In 2012, he helped the team defeat Dhaka Gladiators by scoring 87 runs, earning the Man of the Match award. Later, in 2013, Chanderpaul played for Sylhet Royals in the same tournament.

Year Team Notes 2012 Khulna Royal Bengal Played 10 matches, scored 87 runs against Dhaka Gladiators, Man of the Match award. 2013 Sylhet Royals Played 5 matches in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Caribbean Premier League

Shivnarine Chanderpaul played for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2015. On June 26, he played in a match against St Lucia Zouks. Chanderpaul scored 7 runs out of 17 during the game at the Gros Islet field.

Year Team Notes 2015 Guyana Amazon Warriors Played 2 matches, scored 7 runs out of 17 against St Lucia Zouks.

Domestic career

Shivnarine Chanderpaul started his domestic career in the early 1990s. At 17, he played his first-class debut for Guyana in the 1991–92 Red Stripe Cup against the Leeward Islands. In his first innings, he was run out for a duck, but he scored 90 runs in the second innings. He made his List A debut for Guyana against Barbados, but did not get a chance to bat.

In April 1993, Chanderpaul scored his first first-class century for the West Indies Board President's XI against the visiting Pakistan team. He scored 140 runs without getting out and also took four wickets in Pakistan’s innings.

His highest first-class score came in the 1995–96 Red Stripe Cup, when he scored 303 not out against Jamaica in a match that ended in a draw. In 2007, he played for Durham as an overseas player and helped the team win their first Friends Provident Trophy.

Chanderpaul was involved in some controversy in 2008. During a Carib Beer Series match, he left the game early while on 78 not out to attend the WIPA awards. His score was marked as "retired out", and he returned to play on the third day. At the awards, Chanderpaul won three titles, including International, Test, and ODI Cricketer of the Year.

Chanderpaul played in domestic competitions for many years and was known for his steady performances. His last first-class match came in August 2018 for Surrey against Lancashire at The Oval. His final List A match was in February 2018, where Windward Islands played Guyana at Coolidge. His last T20 match was in June 2015, when he played for Zouks against Amazon at Gros Islet.

Records and achievements

Shivnarine Chanderpaul has set many records and achieved great things throughout his cricket career. Here are some of his key achievements:

He scored fifty or more runs in both innings of a Test match and stayed unbeaten 4 times (as of October 2016).

He holds the record for the most career runs in Test cricket when batting at number 5, with 6,883 runs.

Chanderpaul, along with Stuart Williams, holds the record for the highest opening partnership in ODIs for the West Indies, with 200 runs.

In 2018, he received an Honorary Doctorate of Laws from the University of the West Indies at St Augustine.

He scored 30 centuries in Test cricket, including 2 double centuries.

He scored 11 centuries in One Day International matches.

He scored 77 centuries in first-class cricket.

Chanderpaul was the first player to score a century in both innings of a first-class match.

He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in November 2022.

These records highlight Chanderpaul's consistency and success in international cricket.

Personal life

Shivnarine Chanderpaul keeps his personal life mostly private, focusing on his family and cricket. Here is some information about his life outside of the cricket field.

Family

Chanderpaul is married to Amy Chanderpaul. They have a son, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who followed his father’s path in cricket. Tagenarine debuted for the West Indies in November 2022, continuing the family tradition in the sport.

Finance

Chanderpaul’s net worth is estimated at $40 million. His wealth comes from different sources:

Cricket Contracts: He earned significant salaries from the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) and domestic T20 leagues during his playing career.

Endorsements: Chanderpaul signed deals with brands like Slazenger and Adidas, which added to his income.

Coaching: After retiring, he worked as a coach for the USA Cricket team and in other cricket programs.

Business Investments: Chanderpaul has invested in real estate and cricket academies, though not much is known about these ventures.

Cars and House

Chanderpaul owns several luxury cars, including:

Ferrari Enzo

Lamborghini Aventador

Porsche 911

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

Range Rover

Audi R8

Aston Martin DB11

He lives in a modest villa, and his son often plays on the porch covered with a nylon net. There is a street named after him in Georgetown, Guyana, where he was born.

Scandals

Chanderpaul was once mistaken for an immigrant at the Guyana airport, despite having his posters displayed there.

In 2016, he retired from international cricket after being left out of the West Indies squad. He felt that he deserved to play one last series, despite his poor form at home.

Fans

Chanderpaul’s unusual batting technique, where he stood almost directly in front of the stumps, made him famous among cricket fans. He is also recognized by international Jamaican hip-hop artist Sean Paul. In an interview, Sean Paul explained that he uses the name "Sean Da Paul" as a play on Chanderpaul’s name, which often confused people during his early career.