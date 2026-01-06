Parimatch and Partnership with Joburg Super Kings

Now Parimatch is helping to develop cricket in South Africa by partnering with the Joburg Super Kings! Fan meetings and autograph sessions will be held during the upcoming SA20 season. You will also be able to watch a lot of digital content on the players' social media accounts, especially Faf du Plessis, who is at the centre of the advertising integration. All this will help bring the team closer to its fans.

The partnership's slogan is ‘Yellow Meets Yellow,’ which is perfectly reflected in both the design of the Parimatch website and the colour of the team's uniform. JSK currently has one of the most balanced lineups, paving the way for them to win the title. It's time to show your passion, desire for new heights and discipline, which is what unites Parimatch and JSK. Parimatch's press officer, Pranav Arora, has high hopes for this collaboration. Follow JSK and Parimatch in the new SA20 T20 cricket league season.