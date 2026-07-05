Darren Julius Garvey Sammy

Darren Julius Garvey Sammy

all rounder

Full name:Darren Julius Garvey Sammy
Nationality:Saint Lucia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2023 Teams

Micoud Eagles

St. Lucia Kings

West Indies

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches381266896191321
Innings6511959158180219
Overs1035.5826.0152.42290.41275.4570.3
Balls------
Maidens216410511701
Runs300738511116631258504526
Wickets848144217154160
Avg35.7947.5425.3629.0837.9828.28
SR73.9861.1820.8163.3349.721.39
Eco2.94.667.312.754.587.93
BB845845
4w111652
5w4011001
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches381266896191321
Innings6310552158161269
Not outs2301893777
Runs13231871587354930923918
Balls Faced19491870398002829
Avg21.6824.9417.2623.8124.9320.4
SR67.88100.05147.4800138.49
Fours1571454500253
Fifties59022146
Sixies34843100237
Highest10689421218971
Hundreds100200

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