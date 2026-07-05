Darren Julius Garvey Sammy
all rounder
|Full name:
|Darren Julius Garvey Sammy
|Nationality:
|Saint Lucia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|126
|68
|96
|191
|321
|Innings
|65
|119
|59
|158
|180
|219
|Overs
|1035.5
|826.0
|152.4
|2290.4
|1275.4
|570.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|216
|41
|0
|511
|70
|1
|Runs
|3007
|3851
|1116
|6312
|5850
|4526
|Wickets
|84
|81
|44
|217
|154
|160
|Avg
|35.79
|47.54
|25.36
|29.08
|37.98
|28.28
|SR
|73.98
|61.18
|20.81
|63.33
|49.7
|21.39
|Eco
|2.9
|4.66
|7.31
|2.75
|4.58
|7.93
|BB
|8
|4
|5
|8
|4
|5
|4w
|1
|1
|1
|6
|5
|2
|5w
|4
|0
|1
|10
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|126
|68
|96
|191
|321
|Innings
|63
|105
|52
|158
|161
|269
|Not outs
|2
|30
|18
|9
|37
|77
|Runs
|1323
|1871
|587
|3549
|3092
|3918
|Balls Faced
|1949
|1870
|398
|0
|0
|2829
|Avg
|21.68
|24.94
|17.26
|23.81
|24.93
|20.4
|SR
|67.88
|100.05
|147.48
|0
|0
|138.49
|Fours
|157
|145
|45
|0
|0
|253
|Fifties
|5
|9
|0
|22
|14
|6
|Sixies
|34
|84
|31
|0
|0
|237
|Highest
|106
|89
|42
|121
|89
|71
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0