Ian Basil Alston Allen

Ian Basil Alston Allen

bowler

Full name:Ian Basil Alston Allen
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Windward Islands Volcanoes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList a
Matches24629
Innings37629
Overs47.01101.0235.5
Balls---
Maidens415317
Runs1803735991
Wickets59839
Avg3638.1125.41
SR56.467.436.28
Eco3.823.394.2
BB384
4w041
5w020
10w000

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList a
Matches24629
Innings26316
Not outs2206
Runs5506105
Balls Faced1500
Avg011.7610.5
SR33.3300
Fours100
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest43626
Hundreds000

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