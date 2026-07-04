Ian Basil Alston Allen
bowler
|Full name:
|Ian Basil Alston Allen
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|46
|29
|Innings
|3
|76
|29
|Overs
|47.0
|1101.0
|235.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|153
|17
|Runs
|180
|3735
|991
|Wickets
|5
|98
|39
|Avg
|36
|38.11
|25.41
|SR
|56.4
|67.4
|36.28
|Eco
|3.82
|3.39
|4.2
|BB
|3
|8
|4
|4w
|0
|4
|1
|5w
|0
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|46
|29
|Innings
|2
|63
|16
|Not outs
|2
|20
|6
|Runs
|5
|506
|105
|Balls Faced
|15
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|11.76
|10.5
|SR
|33.33
|0
|0
|Fours
|1
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|4
|36
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0