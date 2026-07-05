Mrunal Ketan Patel
bowler
|Full name:
|Mrunal Ketan Patel
|Nationality:
|USA
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|4
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|4
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|2
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|4
|Innings
|8
|2
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|84
|11
|Balls Faced
|188
|16
|Avg
|12
|11
|SR
|44.68
|68.75
|Fours
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|43
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0