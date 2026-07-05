Mrunal Ketan Patel

Mrunal Ketan Patel

bowler

Full name:Mrunal Ketan Patel
Nationality:USA
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Socal Lashings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches84
Innings10
Overs2.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs40
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco20
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches84
Innings82
Not outs11
Runs8411
Balls Faced18816
Avg1211
SR44.6868.75
Fours31
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest437
Hundreds00

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