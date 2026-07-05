Junaid Siddiqui

Junaid Siddiqui

all rounder

Full name:Junaid Siddiqui
Nationality:Canada
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2026 Teams

Canada

Konark Suryas Odisha

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches92021942
Innings92041942
Overs66.464.147.4141.4134.1
Balls-----
Maidens341044
Runs302345140600805
Wickets41441428
Avg75.524.643542.8528.75
SR10027.571.560.7128.75
Eco4.535.372.934.236
BB13333
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches92021942
Innings8841723
Not outs33159
Runs675150145129
Balls Faced14445134263130
Avg13.410.216.6612.089.21
SR46.52113.3337.3155.1399.23
Fours22485
Fifties00000
Sixies12025
Highest2521382528
Hundreds00000

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