Junaid Siddiqui
all rounder
|Full name:
|Junaid Siddiqui
|Nationality:
|Canada
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|20
|2
|19
|42
|Innings
|9
|20
|4
|19
|42
|Overs
|66.4
|64.1
|47.4
|141.4
|134.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|4
|10
|4
|4
|Runs
|302
|345
|140
|600
|805
|Wickets
|4
|14
|4
|14
|28
|Avg
|75.5
|24.64
|35
|42.85
|28.75
|SR
|100
|27.5
|71.5
|60.71
|28.75
|Eco
|4.53
|5.37
|2.93
|4.23
|6
|BB
|1
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|20
|2
|19
|42
|Innings
|8
|8
|4
|17
|23
|Not outs
|3
|3
|1
|5
|9
|Runs
|67
|51
|50
|145
|129
|Balls Faced
|144
|45
|134
|263
|130
|Avg
|13.4
|10.2
|16.66
|12.08
|9.21
|SR
|46.52
|113.33
|37.31
|55.13
|99.23
|Fours
|2
|2
|4
|8
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|0
|2
|5
|Highest
|25
|21
|38
|25
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0