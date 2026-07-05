KGD Fernando
bowler
|Full name:
|KGD Fernando
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|18
|3
|Innings
|21
|17
|3
|Overs
|176.1
|105.2
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|19
|3
|0
|Runs
|755
|495
|69
|Wickets
|27
|19
|1
|Avg
|27.96
|26.05
|69
|SR
|39.14
|33.26
|66
|Eco
|4.28
|4.69
|6.27
|BB
|8
|4
|1
|4w
|2
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|18
|3
|Innings
|19
|11
|2
|Not outs
|9
|8
|2
|Runs
|184
|58
|5
|Balls Faced
|364
|100
|8
|Avg
|18.4
|19.33
|0
|SR
|50.54
|58
|62.5
|Fours
|18
|4
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|55
|18
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0