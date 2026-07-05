KGD Fernando

KGD Fernando

bowler

Full name:KGD Fernando

Teams

2023 Teams

San Diego Surf Riders

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13183
Innings21173
Overs176.1105.211.0
Balls---
Maidens1930
Runs75549569
Wickets27191
Avg27.9626.0569
SR39.1433.2666
Eco4.284.696.27
BB841
4w210
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13183
Innings19112
Not outs982
Runs184585
Balls Faced3641008
Avg18.419.330
SR50.545862.5
Fours1840
Fifties100
Sixies100
Highest55185
Hundreds000

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