International career

Kathryn Emma Bryce, born on November 17, 1997, is a well-known Scottish cricketer. She currently serves as the captain of Scotland's national women's cricket team. Bryce is an all-rounder, playing for several teams. She competes for Watsonian Cricket Club and English teams like The Blaze (formerly Lightning) and Derbyshire. She has also played for Warwickshire, Loughborough Lightning, Lincolnshire, and Trent Rockets. In addition, she plays for the Warriors team in the FairBreak Invitational T20 tournaments.

In December 2020, Bryce was named the ICC Associate Cricketer of the Decade. In June 2021, she made history as the first Scottish cricketer, male or female, to reach the top ten in the ICC Player Rankings. Her younger sister, Sarah, also plays cricket for Scotland.

Bryce is known for her skills as a right-handed batswoman and a swing bowler. She is especially skilled at getting the ball to swing into right-handed batsmen. As a batter, she is often positioned at No. 3 in the batting order, where she plays a key role in anchoring the innings and scoring runs after getting set.

Bryce is praised for her leadership skills. She has a calm and level-headed approach as captain. She often opens the bowling and bats at No. 3 for the national team. In addition to cricket, she has a strong passion for music. She has reached Grade 8 in both clarinet and violin and has performed with several orchestras and choirs.

In the FairBreak Invitational T20 tournaments, Bryce's performances have been impressive. In the 2022 tournament, she did not have a standout role. However, in the 2023 tournament, she played a key part in her team's success. She took crucial wickets and helped her team win several matches. In the final, her team triumphed, and Bryce contributed with both bat and ball. She ended the tournament as the top wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

2011–2017: Early Years

2011: Bryce made her debut for Scotland's national team at just 13 years old in a Women's County Championship match.

2011–2016: Played regularly for the Scotland U17s, including captaining the team for almost four years. Her standout moment was scoring 173 in a partnership of 336 with her sister Sarah in 2015.

2015: Bryce participated in the ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier in Thailand.

2017: Represented Scotland in the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Sri Lanka and the ICC Women's Qualifier Europe/Americas. Became vice-captain of the Scotland team.

2018–2020: Captaincy and Recognition

April 2018: Bryce was appointed as the captain of the Scotland women's team, replacing Abbi Aitken.

July 2018: Made her Women’s T20I debut against Uganda at the ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier in the Netherlands. She took a wicket, made two catches, and scored runs. She was Scotland’s third-highest run-scorer in the tournament.

July 2018: Named in the ICC Women's Global Development Squad.

June 2019: Led Scotland in the ICC Women's Qualifier Europe tournament in Spain, finishing second on the run-scorer list.

September 2019: Scored 73 in the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier, helping her rise to No. 21 in the ICC Women’s T20I rankings.

November 2020: Won the ICC Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade award.

2021–Present: Continued Success and Leadership

April 2021: Led Scotland in the series against Ireland post-COVID-19, scoring 96 runs and earning Player of the Month recognition from ICC for May 2021.

June 2021: Became the first Scottish cricketer to reach the top ten in ICC Player Rankings.

August 2021: Captained Scotland to victory in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, qualifying for the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

January 2022: Led Scotland in the 2022 Commonwealth Games Cricket Qualifier, finishing second in wicket-taking with 7 wickets and earning two Player of the Match awards.

2022: Took a break from international matches, with her sister filling in as captain during a home series against Ireland.

September 2022: Returned to the team and captained Scotland during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi. She scored 153 runs across five innings.

April 2024: Captain of Scotland’s squad for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, where they made history by qualifying for the T20 World Cup finals.

September 2024: Named captain for Scotland’s 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup squad.

April 2025: Led Scotland in the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan. In the final match, she scored her maiden ODI century, making 131 not out against Ireland.

International career milestones

WODI Debut: October 17, 2023, against Ireland at Almeria.

Last WODI Match: April 18, 2025, against Ireland at Lahore.

WT20I Debut: July 7, 2018, against Uganda at Amstelveen.

Last WT20I Match: October 13, 2024, against England at Sharjah.

Leagues Participation

Bryce has played in several major women’s cricket leagues. She joined Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League in 2024. In the Women’s Hundred, she was part of Trent Rockets in 2021 and 2022. In 2023, she moved to Manchester Originals. She has also played in the Women’s Big Bash League, continuing to show her skills on the world stage.

Women's Premier League

Kathryn Bryce played for Gujarat Giants in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL). She debuted on February 25, 2024, in a game against Mumbai Indians Women. In the 2023/24 season, she scored 83 runs. However, in November 2024, Gujarat Giants planned to release her before the 2025 WPL auction, and she did not appear in the 2025 auction list.

Year Team Notes 2024–present Gujarat Giants Bryce debuted on February 25, 2024, against Mumbai Indians Women. She scored 83 runs in the 2023/24 season. Gujarat Giants planned to release Bryce before the 2025 auction. She was not in the list of bidders for the 2025 Women's Premier League auction.

Women's Hundred

Kathryn Bryce played for Trent Rockets in The Hundred in 2021 and 2022. She did not have a significant impact in either of those seasons. In 2023, she joined Manchester Originals. She had a standout performance in a match against Northern Superchargers, winning Player of the Match. In 2024, Bryce took a hat-trick and helped Manchester Originals win a match against Northern Superchargers.

Year Team Notes 2021 Trent Rockets Bryce played, taking 2 wickets and scoring 9 runs. 2022 Trent Rockets She returned, taking 2 wickets and scoring 13 runs. 2023 Manchester Originals Bryce took 4 wickets and scored 42 runs. 2024 Manchester Originals Bryce took 7 wickets and scored 118 runs, including a hat-trick.

Women's Big Bash League

Kathryn Bryce joined the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in 2016 as an Associate Rookie with Melbourne Stars. She trained with top players like Meg Lanning and Nat Sciver. In 2017, she played for Adelaide Strikers as an Associate Rookie for the second time. In 2024, Bryce signed with Hobart Hurricanes. She was named Player of the Match in November 2024 when Hobart Hurricanes won against Perth Scorchers.

Year Team Notes 2016 Melbourne Stars Bryce was an Associate Rookie and trained with top players. 2017-18 Adelaide Strikers Second Associate Rookie season in WBBL 2024 Hobart Hurricanes Signed in October 2024, Player of the Match in November.

Domestic career

Bryce first became interested in cricket when she watched the 2005 Men's Ashes series. Her whole family would gather around the TV while Bryce and her sister played cricket in the yard. Bryce was also involved in hockey and tennis. At school, she joined a girls' cricket team at George Watson's College. When she was nine, former Scotland player Liz Smith sent her a letter about setting up a girls' team. Bryce immediately signed up and began her first experience with organized cricket training. She later said she wasn't sure if she would have started playing cricket if there hadn’t been a girls' team at her school, and she is grateful to Smith for introducing her to the sport.

Back then, there were no other girls' teams in Edinburgh, so Bryce's team competed mostly against University teams. In 2015 and 2016, the girls' first XI team, with Bryce as a member, won the Women's Scottish Cup. Her cricket talent was clear from an early age, and she became the first girl to play for her school's boys' first XI. She also joined the Watsonian cricket club and enjoyed playing, though she was mostly a fielder. In 2019, she spoke about how playing with boys helped her improve since they hit the ball harder, but she also wished there were more women's teams to help the sport grow.

Bryce left school in 2015 and was later inducted into the school's Wall of Fame. However, she couldn’t become a full-time professional cricketer in Scotland. In 2017, after taking a gap year, she moved to Loughborough University in England. At Loughborough, she studied Sport and Exercise Science while continuing to play cricket at a high level. The university helped her balance her studies with cricket, even though she was still an unpaid student.

In 2017, Bryce won her third Women's Scottish Cup title with the GWC girls' 1st XI team. She also played for the Watsonian club for many years, making time to play whenever she could. Bryce mentioned that it was hard for Scotland’s female cricketers to play club cricket on Saturdays because they often traveled to play in English counties with the national team. She thought more club cricket exposure could help girls improve.

In July 2019, Bryce played her first match for Watsonians men's first XI. She scored 25 runs and took a wicket in her debut match, though Watsonians lost by six wickets.

Bryce's first experience with county cricket came when Scotland participated in the Women's County Championship in 2015. That year, she played only three matches, and Scotland was relegated to Division 3. However, in the Women's Twenty20 Cup, she played all eight of Scotland's matches, making 141 runs at an average of 141.00. She also took eight wickets with a best performance of 3/11. In 2016, Bryce played in all eight County Championship matches, scoring 184 runs at 36.80 and helping Scotland win Division 3 to earn promotion.

In 2017, Bryce joined Warwickshire’s Division One county team while studying at Loughborough University. She opened the batting with Amy Jones and scored 241 runs at 30.13. Warwickshire finished third in Division One that year. In the T20 Cup, Bryce scored 73 off 49 balls against Surrey.

In 2019, Bryce played for Scotland A in the Women's Twenty20 Cup, scoring 202 runs at 40.40, and helped the team win Division 2. In 2021, Bryce joined Lincolnshire and scored 141 runs, including 65 against Leicestershire, and took 4/8 in the Women's Twenty20 Cup. In 2022, she moved to Derbyshire and scored 133 runs with a high score of 79 against Lancashire.

In 2019, Bryce joined the Loughborough Lightning squad for the Women's Cricket Super League. She became a regular bowler in the competition and took eight wickets. In 2020, she was named captain of Lightning, a team based in the East Midlands. She helped the team win 14 wickets and made 141 runs in the 50-over Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy competition. She also earned a full-time contract with Lightning and played alongside her sister, who was also contracted.

In 2021, Bryce was the second-highest run-scorer in the second RHF Trophy, scoring 353 runs at 50.42, including a high score of 162 against Central Sparks. She took 10 wickets and was named Player of the Year. In the 2021 Charlotte Edwards Cup, she struggled with the bat but took five wickets.

In 2022, Bryce scored 233 runs in the RHF Trophy, including two centuries, and played a key role in Lightning’s two wins that season. She also made 129 runs in the Charlotte Edwards Cup and took seven wickets. At the end of 2022, Lightning was rebadged as The Blaze and moved to Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Bryce and her sister remained contracted to the new squad.

Bryce was drafted by the Trent Rockets for The Hundred in 2021. She was re-signed for the 2022 season but didn’t play a prominent role. For 2023, Bryce was drafted by Manchester Originals.

During the 2015–16 Australian season, Bryce spent three months at the Darren Lehmann Academy in Adelaide and played for Southern Districts in Adelaide’s Premier Cricket league. In 2016, she was selected as an Associate Rookie for the Melbourne Stars for the Women's Big Bash League. She trained alongside international players like Meg Lanning and Nat Sciver, which helped her develop her game. In the following season, Bryce joined the Adelaide Strikers as an Associate Rookie.

Records and achievements

Bryce has built a strong career with many accomplishments both as a team player and individually. Below is a list of her notable achievements:

Team Achievements

FairBreak Invitational T20 Champion: 2023, Hong Kong

Individual Achievements

ICC Associate Cricketer of the Decade: 2011–2020

ICC Women's Player of the Month: May 2021

Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Player of the Year: 2021

Professional Cricketers' Association 2024 Women's Player of the Year

Female Athlete of the Year (Cricket): 2024

Player of the Match: November 23, 2024, in the 38th WBBL match when Hobart Hurricanes beat Perth Scorchers by 139/7.

Personal life

Kathryn Emma Bryce leads a balanced life between her cricket career and personal matters. She is well known both on and off the field, with a strong family connection and growing popularity among fans.

Finance

As of March 2024, Kathryn Bryce has a net worth of $1 million.

Family

Bryce grew up in Edinburgh, where she and her sister Sarah developed a love for cricket and sports in general. They spent their childhood playing different sports together. Kathryn has mentioned how unique it is to share a passion for the same sport with her sister. The two also attended Loughborough University and played cricket for the same team for some time.

Kathryn has been the captain of the Scotland cricket team since April 2018. Her sister, Sarah, serves as her deputy. Despite being on the same team, the sisters have also played against each other in various competitions.

Kathryn graduated with a degree in sport science in June 2021. At that point, the rise of professionalism in women’s cricket allowed her to focus fully on her cricket career.

House

Kathryn Bryce resides in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Scandals

In April 2025, Sky Sports reported on Bryce’s brilliant 131 not out innings during a Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier. Despite her strong performance, Scotland lost to Ireland, ending their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup.

Fans

Kathryn has built a loyal following, with 11,000 followers on her Instagram account.