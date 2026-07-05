Sarah Jane Coyte
bowler
|Full name:
|Sarah Jane Coyte
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|30
|47
|104
|Innings
|8
|30
|46
|101
|Overs
|115.1
|236.2
|160.2
|336.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|45
|17
|1
|3
|Runs
|186
|980
|979
|2268
|Wickets
|9
|44
|47
|103
|Avg
|20.66
|22.27
|20.82
|22.01
|SR
|76.77
|32.22
|20.46
|19.6
|Eco
|1.61
|4.14
|6.1
|6.73
|BB
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|4
|30
|47
|104
|Innings
|4
|18
|21
|54
|Not outs
|0
|5
|12
|20
|Runs
|19
|286
|117
|439
|Balls Faced
|85
|416
|120
|390
|Avg
|4.75
|22
|13
|12.91
|SR
|22.35
|68.75
|97.5
|112.56
|Fours
|1
|30
|6
|34
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|11
|Highest
|9
|51
|17
|72
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0