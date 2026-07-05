Sarah Jane Coyte

Sarah Jane Coyte

bowler

Full name:Sarah Jane Coyte
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

New South Wales Breakers Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches43047104
Innings83046101
Overs115.1236.2160.2336.3
Balls----
Maidens451713
Runs1869809792268
Wickets94447103
Avg20.6622.2720.8222.01
SR76.7732.2220.4619.6
Eco1.614.146.16.73
BB4443
4w0110
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches43047104
Innings4182154
Not outs051220
Runs19286117439
Balls Faced85416120390
Avg4.75221312.91
SR22.3568.7597.5112.56
Fours130634
Fifties0102
Sixies02011
Highest9511772
Hundreds0000

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