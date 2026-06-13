International career

Chloe-Lesleigh Tryon was born on 25 January 1994 in Durban, South Africa. She is an attacking left-handed batter and a left-arm orthodox bowler who has represented South Africa in all three formats. Tryon made her international debut in 2010, playing a T20I against the West Indies at just sixteen years old.

Since then, she has become one of South Africa’s longest-serving all-rounders, known for her power hitting in the middle order and her ability to bowl in crucial phases. Over the years, she has played key roles in ICC tournaments, bilateral series, and domestic tours, standing out as a senior figure within the national side.

2010: WT20I debut on 5 May vs West Indies at Basseterre. Took a wicket with her very first ball in international cricket, becoming the first woman in T20I history to achieve this feat.

2011: WODI debut on 21 October vs England at Potchefstroom. Began building a reputation as a powerful lower-order batter.

2014: WTest debut on 16 November vs India at Mysore. Entered the longest format at age 20.

2016: Produced a career-highlight innings on 5 August vs Ireland at Dublin, scoring 92 from 68 balls. Shared a record sixth-wicket partnership of 142 with Sune Luus, still the highest for South Africa in women’s ODIs.

2018: Awarded a central contract by Cricket South Africa. Selected for the ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies, where she played her 50th WT20I match.

2019: Featured in the inaugural Women’s T20 Super League in South Africa, gaining more leadership presence in domestic and national planning.

2020: Appointed vice-captain of South Africa for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Team reached the semifinals before losing to Australia.

2022: Vice-captain during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Scored runs in the middle order as South Africa reached the semifinal against England. Also represented the team at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later that year.

2023: Played at home in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup hosted by South Africa. Helped the team reached their first-ever World Cup final, played in Cape Town on 26 February against Australia. Earlier that month, struck 57 not out from 32 balls vs India in a tri-series final, earning Player of the Match.

2024: Scored her maiden Test fifty (64 vs Australia at Perth in February). In September, marked her 100th WT20I appearance vs Pakistan at Multan. Competed in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the UAE, where South Africa reached the final but fell to New Zealand. Played her last recorded WTest to date vs England at Bloemfontein in December.

2025: In May at Colombo against Sri Lanka, she took her first ODI five-wicket haul with figures of 5/29, which included a hat-trick. Added 74 runs with the bat in the same match. This all-round performance secured the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for May. On 9 October at Visakhapatnam, she played her most recent ODI vs India. Ended the year with more than 1,800 career runs, over 50 sixes in ODIs, and 100+ appearances in both ODIs and T20Is.

Leagues Participation

Chloe Tryon has been an active figure in franchise cricket across the world. From England’s The Hundred to Australia’s WBBL and the Caribbean’s WCPL, she has built a reputation as a power hitter and a versatile left-arm spinner. Her adaptability has made her a regular signing for leading teams in these tournaments.

Women’s Hundred

Chloe Tryon entered The Hundred in 2021, signed by the London Spirit for the inaugural season. Her strike rate above 140 in that first year highlighted her natural hitting power. She later moved to Southern Brave, where she became a regular from 2022 to 2025, helping the team maintain its place among the strongest squads in the league.

Year Team Notes 2021 London Spirit Debut season, eight matches, strike rate 140+, established as a middle-order hitter 2022 Southern Brave Joined a dominant franchise, contributed as an all-rounder 2023 Southern Brave Continued role, consistent short bursts with bat and ball 2024 Southern Brave 322 runs across career to date, highest score 55, contract value £79,500, major overseas player 2025 Southern Brave Retained in squad, occasional omission from XI, remained a trusted option

Women’s Big Bash League

Tryon debuted in the WBBL with Hobart Hurricanes in the 2019–20 season. She impressed immediately with a strike rate above 170, later moving to Sydney Thunder, then Sydney Sixers, and eventually returning to the Hurricanes in 2024–25. Her all-round record includes more than 800 runs and over 20 wickets.

Year Team Notes 2019–20 Hobart Hurricanes 248 runs at SR 178.4, standout overseas debut 2020–21 Hobart Hurricanes Bubble season, 118 runs, three wickets 2021–22 Sydney Thunder 11 matches, 203 runs, four wickets 2022–23 Sydney Sixers Key in run to final, 285 runs, best 3/12 with ball 2023–24 Sydney Sixers 250+ runs, strike rate above 130, consistent middle-order anchor 2024–25 Hobart Hurricanes Returned to the first WBBL side, signed as a major reinforcement

Women’s Caribbean Premier League

Tryon also featured in the WCPL, beginning in 2022 with Barbados Royals during the inaugural season, which they won. After skipping 2023 due to national duty, she returned in 2024 for Guyana Amazon Warriors, where she stood out as one of the top bowlers in the competition.

Year Team Notes 2022 Barbados Royals Debut season, 64 runs in 3 matches, economy 6.5, title winner 2023 — Absent due to South Africa international commitments 2024 Guyana Amazon Warriors 8 wickets, average 4.40, one of the top 3 bowlers in WCPL, hit 88m six

Domestic career

Chloe Tryon began her domestic journey with KwaZulu-Natal Coastal, making her debut as a 12-year-old during the 2006/07 season. Over the years, she grew into one of the team’s most important players, serving as both a middle-order batter known for her power hitting and a left-arm spinner capable of controlling crucial spells. Her long spell with the provincial side, which lasted more than 15 years, also included stints as captain.

Her involvement in South Africa’s Women’s T20 Super League from 2019 gave her further exposure against top national talent, strengthening the competitive level of domestic cricket. Tryon then expanded her reach into global leagues, building her reputation as one of the most in-demand overseas all-rounders. In Australia’s WBBL, she represented Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder, and Sydney Sixers before returning to the Hurricanes in 2024. In England, she featured first for London Spirit in The Hundred and later for Southern Brave, while also joining Northern Diamonds for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy and the Charlotte Edwards Cup in 2023.

She also left a mark in the Caribbean, winning the 2022 WCPL title with Barbados Royals before moving to Guyana Amazon Warriors, where she impressed as one of the best bowlers of the tournament. In 2025, her franchise journey expanded to India when the Mumbai Indians reportedly signed her in the WPL auction for around ₹30 lakh (USD 34,500).

Records and achievements

Chloe Tryon has built a long career as one of South Africa’s most dynamic all-rounders. From her early debut as a teenager to her key roles in ICC tournaments and global leagues, she has combined batting power with effective left-arm spin. Over the years, she has reached several personal milestones and set records that underline her impact in international and franchise cricket.

2010: Took a wicket with the very first ball of her WT20I career on 5 May against West Indies, becoming the first woman in T20I history to do so.

2011–2014: Established herself in both ODIs and T20Is; later made her Test debut vs India at Mysore in November 2014.

2016: Along with Suné Luus, set the South African record for the highest sixth-wicket partnership in WODIs with 142 runs vs Ireland at Dublin.

2018: Among the fourteen South African women awarded a central contract by CSA in March, marking her as a permanent part of the core national squad.

2020: Appointed vice-captain of South Africa at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, helping the team reach the semifinals.

2022: Continued as vice-captain during the ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand, where South Africa made the semifinals.

2023: Played in South Africa’s first-ever ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, hosted in Cape Town, after the team defeated England in the semifinal.

2024: Reached her 100th WT20I appearance against Pakistan at Multan in September. Scored her maiden Test fifty (64 vs Australia at Perth) in February.

2025: In May at Colombo, she recorded her first ODI five-wicket haul with 5/29, including a hat-trick, and added 74 runs in the same match. For this all-round display, she was named ICC Women’s Player of the Month. In October, she completed 100 international wickets across formats.

Career figures

WODIs: 103 matches, 1,806 runs at an average of about 25.43, 46 wickets.

WT20Is: 109 matches, 1,253 runs, 39 wickets.

Tests: Best score 64, best bowling 3/81.

Personal life

Chloe Tryon has kept much of her personal life private, focusing instead on cricket and international commitments. Known for her straightforward approach, she has built a reputation as one of South Africa’s most professional athletes.

Finance

There are no verified public records detailing her earnings or investments. Estimates from fan sites place her net worth between USD 1 million and 5 million, largely based on her South Africa central contract and global league appearances. In 2025, she was reportedly signed by the Mumbai Indians in the WPL auction for around ₹30 lakh (USD 34,500).

Family

She was born to Linda Ellen Tryon and Lesleigh Tryon and grew up in Durban with her brother Cuan Tryon. Chloe has remained unmarried with no publicly known spouse or children. Her family has occasionally appeared in interviews, but she rarely shares personal details.

Cars and House

There is no reliable public information on her property or vehicles. Media profiles and biographies do not mention specific houses or cars owned by Tryon. Most of her public image revolves around cricket commitments and team activities rather than lifestyle assets.

Scandals

Chloe Tryon has no reported scandals or controversies linked to her name. Her career has been defined by consistency on the field and a professional image, with media coverage focused on her performances rather than personal issues.

Fan Base

On social media, she interacts actively with fans through Instagram (@chloetryon25) and X/Twitter (@chloetryon25). As of 2025, she has around 32,000 Instagram followers, and her posts mostly highlight cricket, training, team photos, and motivational updates. Though not among the most followed South African cricketers, she enjoys a loyal fan base that values her hard-hitting style and approachable personality.