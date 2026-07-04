Charlotte Marie Edwards
batsman
|Full name:
|Charlotte Marie Edwards
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|191
|95
|34
|Innings
|20
|51
|21
|0
|Overs
|186.2
|271.1
|50.3
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|38
|17
|0
|0
|Runs
|577
|1174
|330
|0
|Wickets
|12
|54
|9
|0
|Avg
|48.08
|21.74
|36.66
|0
|SR
|93.16
|30.12
|33.66
|0
|Eco
|3.09
|4.32
|6.53
|0
|BB
|2
|4
|3
|0
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|23
|191
|95
|34
|Innings
|43
|180
|93
|27
|Not outs
|5
|23
|14
|4
|Runs
|1676
|5992
|2605
|687
|Balls Faced
|3803
|0
|2436
|668
|Avg
|44.1
|38.16
|32.97
|29.86
|SR
|44.07
|0
|106.93
|102.84
|Fours
|219
|0
|338
|90
|Fifties
|9
|46
|12
|4
|Sixies
|0
|0
|10
|2
|Highest
|117
|173
|92
|88
|Hundreds
|4
|9
|0
|0