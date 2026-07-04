Charlotte Marie Edwards

Charlotte Marie Edwards

batsman

Full name:Charlotte Marie Edwards
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Mumbai Indians Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches231919534
Innings2051210
Overs186.2271.150.30
Balls----
Maidens381700
Runs57711743300
Wickets125490
Avg48.0821.7436.660
SR93.1630.1233.660
Eco3.094.326.530
BB2430
4w0200
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches231919534
Innings431809327
Not outs523144
Runs167659922605687
Balls Faced380302436668
Avg44.138.1632.9729.86
SR44.070106.93102.84
Fours219033890
Fifties946124
Sixies00102
Highest1171739288
Hundreds4900

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