Statistics

ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026 ICC World Cup, Women 2025 T20 Series West Indies vs South Africa, Women 2025 South Africa Women tour of West Indies 2025 ODI Sri Lanka Tri-Series, Women 2025 Test Series South Africa vs England, Women 2024 ODI Series South Africa vs England, Women 2024 T20 Series South Africa vs England, Women 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2024 T20 World Cup, Women, Warm-Up 2024 T20 Series South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Women 2024 Test Series Australia vs South Africa, Women 2024 ODI Series Australia vs South Africa, Women 2024 T20 Series Australia vs South Africa, Women 2024 ODI Series South Africa vs Bangladesh, Women 2023 T20 Series South Africa vs. Bangladesh, Women 2023 T20 Series South Africa vs New Zealand, Women 2023 ODI Series South Africa vs New Zealand, Women 2023 ODI Series Pakistan vs South Africa, Women 2023 T20 Series Pakistan vs South Africa, Women 2023 ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2023 T20 World Cup, Women, Warm-Up 2023 T20 South Africa Tri-Series, Women 2023 Commonwealth Games, Women 2022 T20 Series England vs. South Africa, Women 2022 ODI Series England vs. South Africa, Women 2022 T20 Series Ireland vs South Africa, Women 2022 World Cup, Women 2022 ICC ODI World Cup Warmups, Women 2022 T20 Series West Indies vs. South Africa Women 2021 T20 Series India vs. South Africa, Women 2021 ODI Series India vs. South Africa 20/21, Women T20 Series South Africa vs Pakistan 2021, Women ODI Series South Africa vs Pakistan 2021, Women T20I Series South Africa vs Australia 2020, Women ODI Series South Africa vs Australia 2020, Women Womens World T20 2020 T20I Series New Zealand vs South Africa, Women 2020 ODI Series New Zealand vs South Africa Women ODI Series India vs. South Africa 2019, Women T20 Series India vs. South Africa, Women 2019 T20 Series South Africa vs Pakistan 2019, Women ODI Series South Africa vs Pakistan 2019, Women Womens World T20 World T20 Practice, Women T20 Tri-Series NZ and SA in England, Women 2018 World Cup 2017, Women

ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026