South Africa

South Africa

Country:South Africa
Country Code:ZAF
Gender:Women

Players

2026 Players

Anneke Elizabeth Bosch

South Africa

Annerie Dercksen

South Africa

Ayabonga Khaka

South Africa

Ayanda Nonjabulo/Samkelo Hlubi

South Africa

Chloe-Lesleigh Tryon

South Africa

Dane van Niekerk

South Africa

Eliz-Mari Marx

South Africa

Faye Tunnicliffe

South africa

Karabo Sharon Meso

South Africa

Kayla Reyneke

South africa

Lara Goodall

South Africa

Laura Wolvaardt

South Africa

Marizanne Kapp

South Africa

Masabata Klaas

South Africa

Mieke de de Ridder

South Africa

Nadine de Klerk

South Africa

Nondumiso Shangase

South Africa

Nonkululeko Mlaba

South Africa

Seshnie Naidu

South africa

Shabnim Ismail

South Africa

Sinalo Jafta

South Africa

Sune Luus

South Africa

Tazmin Brits

South Africa

Tebogo Macheke

South Africa

Tumi Sphindile Sekhukhune

South Africa

Statistics

ICC T20 World Cup, Women 2026

Matches Played4
Won3
Drawn0
Lost1
No result0

South Africa Team Schedule & Results

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

ResultAustralia vs South Africa

Australia vs South Africa

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

AUS

AUS

172

RSA

RSA

107

ResultSouth Africa vs Pakistan

South Africa vs Pakistan

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham

RSA

RSA

127

PAK

PAK

126

ResultSouth Africa vs India

South Africa vs India

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester

RSA

RSA

161

IND

IND

158

ResultSouth Africa vs Netherlands

South Africa vs Netherlands

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

County Ground, Bristol

RSA

RSA

208

NED

NED

120

ResultSouth Africa vs Bangladesh

South Africa vs Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Lord's, St John's Wood

RSA

RSA

118

BAN

BAN

117

ResultEngland vs South Africa

England vs South Africa

ICC T20 World Cup, Women

Kennington Oval, London

ENG

ENG

169

RSA

RSA

129

South Africa Women Cricket Team News

View all

Get to know the South Africa Women Cricket Team, learn first hand about the players of this cricket team, how they train and how this training affects the matches played and future matches, and what opponents the team will face on the field.

Another ICC Campaign, Same Heartbreak for South Africa Women

Another ICC Campaign, Same Heartbreak for South Africa Women

South Africa Women's team have been yielding the same results in the ICC events. They go on to dominate in the group stages of the tournament, but miss out on the big stage. Even in the T20 World Cup semi-final, the team suffered a loss against England Women.

South Africa Women Cricket Team05:20 PM, 19 June, 2026

AI Simulation | IND W vs SA W | Smriti Mandhana Guides India Women to Thrilling 8-Run Win Over South Africa Women

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