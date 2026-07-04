Neelam Bisht

Neelam Bisht

all rounder

Full name:Neelam Bisht
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):June 5, 1996, (Age 26 years)
Zodiac Sign:Scorpio
Height:160 cm
Hometown:Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm leg-break
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2023 Teams

Mumbai Indians Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches18
Innings16
Overs56.1
Balls-
Maidens1
Runs305
Wickets19
Avg16.05
SR17.73
Eco5.43
BB4
4w1
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches18
Innings13
Not outs3
Runs120
Balls Faced110
Avg12
SR109.09
Fours12
Fifties0
Sixies2
Highest28
Hundreds0

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