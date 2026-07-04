Neelam Bisht
all rounder
|Full name:
|Neelam Bisht
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|June 5, 1996, (Age 26 years)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Scorpio
|Height:
|160 cm
|Hometown:
|Dehradun, Uttarakhand, India
|Batting Style:
|Right Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right-arm leg-break
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|16
|Overs
|56.1
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|1
|Runs
|305
|Wickets
|19
|Avg
|16.05
|SR
|17.73
|Eco
|5.43
|BB
|4
|4w
|1
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|13
|Not outs
|3
|Runs
|120
|Balls Faced
|110
|Avg
|12
|SR
|109.09
|Fours
|12
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|2
|Highest
|28
|Hundreds
|0