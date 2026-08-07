Gouher Sultana

Gouher Sultana

bowler

Full name:Gouher Sultana
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Up Warriorz Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches5037
Innings4937
Overs384.4132.5
Balls--
Maidens621
Runs1280762
Wickets6629
Avg19.3926.27
SR34.9627.48
Eco3.325.73
BB43
4w30
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches5037
Innings235
Not outs144
Runs966
Balls Faced3118
Avg10.666
SR30.8675
Fours60
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest223
Hundreds00

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