Gouher Sultana
bowler
|Full name:
|Gouher Sultana
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|50
|37
|Innings
|49
|37
|Overs
|384.4
|132.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|62
|1
|Runs
|1280
|762
|Wickets
|66
|29
|Avg
|19.39
|26.27
|SR
|34.96
|27.48
|Eco
|3.32
|5.73
|BB
|4
|3
|4w
|3
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|50
|37
|Innings
|23
|5
|Not outs
|14
|4
|Runs
|96
|6
|Balls Faced
|311
|8
|Avg
|10.66
|6
|SR
|30.86
|75
|Fours
|6
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|22
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0