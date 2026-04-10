International career

Shoaib Malik, born on February 1, 1982, is one of Pakistan's most experienced cricketers. He has played in many formats, including Tests, ODIs, and T20Is, contributing both as a batter and a bowler. Malik's career has spanned over two decades, and his journey reflects his skills and adaptability to different cricketing challenges.

1999: Shoaib Malik played his first ODI match on 14 October against the West Indies. He quickly gained attention for his aggressive batting style and ability to rotate the strike, which made him an important part of the team.

2001: Malik's Test debut came on 29 August 2001 in a match against Bangladesh in Multan. His early performances in Tests showed promise, and he became an important middle-order batsman.

2003: During the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, Malik had a strong impact with both bat and ball. His ability to handle pressure, particularly in tough situations, stood out. A notable performance was his knock of 82 runs from just 41 balls against South Africa.

2006: On 28 August, Shoaib Malik made his T20I debut against England. His all-around abilities in the shorter format helped him become a valuable asset to the team.

2007: After Inzamam-ul-Haq's resignation, Malik became Pakistan’s captain in 2007. At 25 years old, he became the fourth youngest captain of Pakistan. His leadership helped Pakistan win their first series against Sri Lanka 2–1 in Abu Dhabi. His performance in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup was highly praised, and he was named in the "Team of the Tournament".

2009: Malik faced criticism after Pakistan lost a series against Sri Lanka. As a result, he stepped down from the captaincy. Malik led Pakistan in 3 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 17 T20Is, with 24 ODI victories during his time as captain.

2010: In 2010, Malik was banned for a year due to his involvement in team issues. His ban was lifted in May of the same year, and he made his return to the national squad. Although he struggled for form after his return, he was included in the squad to play against Australia and England, but he was dropped after a few poor performances.

2015: Shoaib Malik made a strong comeback in 2017 during the ICC Champions Trophy. He was crucial in helping Pakistan win the tournament, especially with his important role in the final match against India. He retired from Test cricket in 2017, having played 35 Tests, scoring 1898 runs, and taking 32 wickets. This decision allowed him to focus on limited-overs formats.

2017: Malik’s leadership in the ICC Champions Trophy was key to Pakistan's success. His performances in the tournament earned him wide respect, especially in the final match against India.

2019: Malik represented Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Despite his experience, he had a quiet tournament, with just 8 runs in 3 matches and only one wicket. After the World Cup, he announced his retirement from One-Day Internationals.

2021: Shoaib Malik played his last T20I match on 20 November 2021 against Bangladesh. He contributed in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign, notably scoring the fastest fifty of the tournament.

2024: Shoaib Malik officially announced his retirement from international cricket on 25 July 2024. His 20-year career, marked by ups and downs, has left a lasting impact on Pakistan's cricketing history.

Leagues Participation

Shoaib Malik has played in several franchise cricket leagues over the years. He has been part of multiple teams and had different roles, whether as a captain or as a player. Below is a breakdown of his involvement in each league.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Shoaib Malik joined the IPL in 2008 with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). He played in the first season but struggled to perform. Here is his participation in the IPL:

Year Team Matches Played Runs Scored Wickets Taken Position 2008 Delhi Daredevils 7 52 2 All-rounder 2009–2025 Not Participated - - - -

After 2008, Malik did not return to the IPL due to tensions after the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which affected Pakistan's involvement in Indian cricket events.

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Shoaib Malik has played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) since its first season. He has been part of various teams and served as a captain in some seasons.

Year Team Position 2016 Karachi Kings All-rounder 2017 Karachi Kings All-rounder 2018 Multan Sultans All-rounder 2019 Multan Sultans All-rounder 2020 Peshawar Zalmi All-rounder

In his first PSL season, Malik captained Karachi Kings but struggled with results. He later joined Multan Sultans, where his batting became more reliable. In 2020, he joined Peshawar Zalmi and continued to contribute as an all-rounder.

Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Shoaib Malik started playing in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in 2013 with Barbados Tridents. He played for them for several years before moving to Guyana Amazon Warriors. Below is a summary of his time in the CPL:

Year Team Position 2013–2017 Barbados Tridents All-rounder 2018 Guyana Amazon Warriors All-rounder 2019 Guyana Amazon Warriors All-rounder 2020 Not Participated - 2021 Guyana Amazon Warriors All-rounder

Malik played for Barbados Tridents for several years, contributing with the bat. In 2018, he joined Guyana Amazon Warriors and captained them, though he missed the 2020 season. He returned to Guyana in 2021 for another season.

Big Bash League (BBL)

Shoaib Malik played in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Hobart Hurricanes in 2013. He had one season with the team. In 2023, he spoke highly of the competition and its high level. Below is his participation:

Year Team Position 2013 Hobart Hurricanes All-rounder 2023 Hobart Hurricanes All-rounder

Malik played one season for the Hurricanes and had a solid performance. In 2023, he noted that the Big Bash League is one of the most challenging T20 tournaments due to its tough competition.

Domestic career

Shoaib Malik started playing cricket at a young age, playing tape ball cricket in the streets. He took the game more seriously in 1994 after attending one of Imran Khan's coaching clinics in Sialkot when he was 12. Initially, he focused on batting, and later developed his bowling skills. His family didn't support his cricketing dreams, as they wanted him to concentrate on his education. In 1996, Malik attended trials for the U-15 World Cup and was picked for the squad as a bowler.

During his career, Malik has played for many teams in domestic cricket, such as Asia XI, Pakistan U15, U19, Central Punjab, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and more. He has also been part of professional teams like Peshawar Zalmi, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, and others in various leagues.

Malik has had a strong first-class career, scoring 6,599 runs and taking 260 wickets in 126 matches. His batting and bowling averages are 37.26 and 28.61, respectively. He has scored 1,730 fifties, one ten-wicket haul, and nine five-wicket hauls. In List A matches, Malik has 11,447 runs and 309 wickets in 405 games. His batting average is 38.54, and his bowling average is 33.16, with 16 centuries and 71 half-centuries.

Other Leagues

Shoaib Malik has played in several major cricket leagues around the world:

In 2014, he signed a six-match contract with Warwickshire for the T20 Blast.

In 2015, he joined Comilla Victorians for the third season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

In 2016, he played for Chittagong Vikings in the fourth edition of BPL.

Shoaib Malik returned to Comilla Victorians for the fifth and sixth editions of BPL.

He then joined Rajshahi Royals for the seventh edition of BPL.

In 2019, he was chosen to play for Vancouver Knights in the Global T20 Canada tournament.

Later in 2019, he played for Rajshahi Royals in the 2019-2020 BPL.

In 2020, he was drafted by Jaffna Stallions for the first season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL).

In 2021, he played for Jaffna Kings after being selected in the LPL 2021 draft.

Shoaib Malik returned to Jaffna Kings in 2022 for the third season of LPL.

Records and achievements

Shoaib Malik has reached several milestones and won many awards throughout his cricket career. His consistent performances across different formats have earned him recognition both in Pakistan and internationally.

Pakistan: ICC World Twenty20: 2009 ICC Champions Trophy: 2017

Sialkot Stallions: Pakistan National T20 Cup: 2005-06, 2006-07, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2011-12 Haier Super 8 T20 Cup: 2012, 2015

Barbados Tridents: Caribbean Premier League: 2014

Uva Next: Sri Lanka Premier League: 2012 (Squad Member)

Warwickshire: T20 Blast: 2014 (Squad Member)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Pakistan National T20 Cup: 2020-21

Cumilla Warriors: Bangladesh Premier League: 2015-16 (Squad Member), 2018-19 (Squad Member)

Rajshahi Royals: Bangladesh Premier League: 2019-20



Malik has won five Man of the Series awards and 18 Man of the Match awards in One Day Internationals. He also holds the record for the most runs by a Pakistani player in T20 matches, with more than 1821 runs.

Personal life

Shoaib Malik’s personal life attracts attention due to his fame and lifestyle. He is known not only for his cricket career but also for his involvement in various business, acting, and hosting projects. He has gone through several personal milestones, including marriages, controversies, and a strong fan following.

Family

Shoaib Malik married Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002, but they divorced in 2010. Later, he married Sania Mirza, an Indian tennis player, in 2010. The couple has one son, born on October 30, 2018. However, in January 2024, they announced their divorce. Soon after, Shoaib married Pakistani actress Sana Javed in a private ceremony.

Finances

Shoaib Malik has a reported net worth of Rs 232 crores. His wealth comes from his career as a cricketer, business ventures like his perfume brand All Rounder, and various TV appearances.

Houses and Cars

Shoaib Malik has a collection of luxury cars, though he keeps most details private. He is known to own sports cars, including a Toyota Supra, which was involved in a car accident in 2021. He lives in Sialkot, Pakistan, but details of his home remain private.

Scandals

Shoaib Malik has faced several controversies throughout his career:

Match-Fixing Allegations: In 2024, former cricketer Basit Ali accused Shoaib Malik of match-fixing and criticized his appointment as a mentor in the Champions One-Day Cup.

Car Accident: In 2021, Shoaib was involved in a car crash in Lahore after losing control of his car. He was not hurt, but his car was damaged.

Suspension: In 2010, Shoaib received a one-year suspension from the national cricket team after a poor performance during Pakistan’s tour of Australia.

Fans

Shoaib Malik has a large following, especially on social media. He has over 2.5 million followers on Instagram. Fans are very engaged with him, and he often shares moments from his life. In one memorable moment from the Global T20 Canada tournament in 2019, fans refused to return a ball until he took a selfie with them.