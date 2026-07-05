Hafiz Saad Nasim

Hafiz Saad Nasim

all rounder

Full name:Hafiz Saad Nasim
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Lahore Region Blues

Lahore Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3310911992
Innings211287952
Overs6.01.01414.4489.0138.4
Balls-----
Maidens0014672
Runs4612545124701089
Wickets001248037
Avg0043.9530.8729.43
SR0068.4536.6722.48
Eco7.66123.855.057.85
BB00954
4w00421
5w00220
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3310911992
Innings3218411276
Not outs10152218
Runs9944539835651240
Balls Faced12453772137781071
Avg49.52231.9439.6121.37
SR79.8383.0169.9194.36115.78
Fours9063229691
Fifties1032264
Sixies11988541
Highest772522111669
Hundreds00840

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