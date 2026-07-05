Hafiz Saad Nasim
all rounder
|Full name:
|Hafiz Saad Nasim
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|109
|119
|92
|Innings
|2
|1
|128
|79
|52
|Overs
|6.0
|1.0
|1414.4
|489.0
|138.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|146
|7
|2
|Runs
|46
|12
|5451
|2470
|1089
|Wickets
|0
|0
|124
|80
|37
|Avg
|0
|0
|43.95
|30.87
|29.43
|SR
|0
|0
|68.45
|36.67
|22.48
|Eco
|7.66
|12
|3.85
|5.05
|7.85
|BB
|0
|0
|9
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|109
|119
|92
|Innings
|3
|2
|184
|112
|76
|Not outs
|1
|0
|15
|22
|18
|Runs
|99
|44
|5398
|3565
|1240
|Balls Faced
|124
|53
|7721
|3778
|1071
|Avg
|49.5
|22
|31.94
|39.61
|21.37
|SR
|79.83
|83.01
|69.91
|94.36
|115.78
|Fours
|9
|0
|632
|296
|91
|Fifties
|1
|0
|32
|26
|4
|Sixies
|1
|1
|98
|85
|41
|Highest
|77
|25
|221
|116
|69
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|8
|4
|0