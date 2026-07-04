Dwaine Pretorius News View all Right now you can find out all the first hand information about one of the best cricketers Dwaine Pretorius, what kind of training plan he follows and what motivation helps him every time he takes to the field. CPL Final | Trinbago Knight Riders wins fifth title with low-scoring win over Guyana Amazon Warriors Trinbago Knight Riders beat Guyana Amazon Warriors by three wickets to win their 13th CPL title in Guyana. Left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar picked up three wickets to restrict the home side to a modest total before Kieron Pollard and Akeal Hosein’s cameos took the side home in a thrilling finish. Dwaine Pretorius CPL Qualifier 1 | Twitter reacts as Guyana Amazon Warriors progress to third-straight final Dwaine Pretorius GAW vs TKR, Review । Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Trinbago Knight Riders by three wickets in 23rd CPL 2025 game Dwaine Pretorius BR vs GAW, Review | Warriors continue dominance over Royals after thrilling win at Kensington Oval Dwaine Pretorius LPL 2024 | Pretorious' four-wicket haul and Seifert-Liyanage alliance propel Galle to Finals

International career

Dwaine Pretorius, born on 29 March 1989, is a former South African cricketer. He played as a bowling all-rounder for his country and was known for his contributions both with the bat and the ball. Pretorius retired from international cricket on 9 January 2023. After his retirement, he continues to play in various T20 leagues around the world and competes for North West in domestic cricket.

2016

ODI Debut: South Africa vs Ireland at Benoni - September 25, 2016 Stats: Took 1 wicket for 19 runs, did not bat.

ODI against Australia: Joined the squad in September after Chris Morris got injured. 3rd ODI: Took 0/42 in 6 overs, scored 15 off 20 balls. 4th ODI: Took 1/33 in 7 overs, did not bat.



2017

T20I Debut: South Africa vs England at Southampton - June 21, 2017 Stats: Debuted in T20I against England.

ODI: Continued playing against Australia, contributing with both ball and bat.

2019

2019 Cricket World Cup: Chosen for South Africa’s squad in April.

Test Debut: South Africa vs England at Centurion - December 26-29, 2019 Stats: Scored 37 runs off 73 balls in his Test debut. Played 3 Test matches, scored 83 runs, and had an average of 14.



2020

Last Test Match: South Africa vs England at Johannesburg - January 24-27, 2020

National Contract: Cricket South Africa awarded him a contract for the 2020–21 season.

2021

T20I Achievement: Took his first five-wicket haul in T20Is with figures of 5/17 against Pakistan on February 13, 2021. Best bowling figures for South Africa in T20Is.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Was selected for the 2021 World Cup squad in September.

2022

Last ODI: England vs South Africa at Leeds - July 24, 2022 Stats: Did not bat in his last ODI match.

Last T20I: India vs South Africa at Indore - October 04, 2022 Stats: Did not bat in his last T20I match.



2023

Retirement: Dwaine Pretorius retired from international cricket in January 2023 to focus on playing in T20 leagues worldwide. He holds the record for the best bowling figures in T20Is for South Africa (5/17 against Pakistan).



Career Stats

Test: 3 matches, 83 runs, average of 14, 13 fours, 1 six.

ODI: 27 matches, 192 runs, average of 16, 14 fours, 5 sixes.

T20I: 30 matches, 261 runs, average of 22, 22 fours, 15 sixes.

Leagues Participation

Dwaine Pretorius has played in many leagues worldwide. Below, we look at some of the key games he took part in during his career.

T20 Global League

Dwaine Pretorius was part of the Cape Town Knight Riders' squad for the first season of the T20 Global League in August 2017. However, the tournament was postponed and later cancelled by Cricket South Africa.

Year Team Notes 2017 Cape Town Knight Riders Selected, but the tournament was cancelled.

Mzansi Super League

Dwaine Pretorius joined the Jozi Stars for the first Mzansi Super League T20 tournament in October 2018. In September 2019, he was named in the Paarl Rocks squad for the 2019 tournament. In November 2019, Pretorius broke his right arm while playing in the league. Despite the injury, he still played in the tournament.

Year Team Notes 2018/2019 Jozi Stars 28 runs and 6 wickets in the tournament. 2019/2020 Paarl Rocks 152 runs and 3 wickets in the tournament.

Pakistan Super League

Dwaine Pretorius joined Peshawar Zalmi in December 2019 as a silver category pick for the 2020 PSL season. In 2023, he became part of the Quetta Gladiators for the second phase of PSL 8. He helped his team win a match against Karachi Kings in the final over.

Year Team Notes 2022/2023 Quetta Gladiators 10 runs and 1 wicket during the season.

Indian Premier League

Dwaine Pretorius was picked by Chennai Super Kings for INR 50 lakhs in the 2022 IPL mega auction. He often replaced Dwayne Bravo. In his debut match, he got out for a golden duck but took two wickets. Pretorius scored 22 runs from 14 balls against Mumbai Indians. He was kept for IPL 2023 but was released before the 2024 auction.

Year Team Notes 2022 Chennai Super Kings Scored 44 runs and took 1 wicket.

Lanka Premier League

In July 2022, Dwaine Pretorius was signed by the Colombo Stars for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League. However, he did not play during the tournament. In 2024, Pretorius was part of the Galle Marvels squad, which finished as runners-up to the Jaffna Kings in the final. He took 13 wickets in 10 innings and scored 46 runs, with an economy rate of 8.18.

Year Team Notes 2024 Galle Marvels Scored 46 runs and took 13 wickets.

Caribbean Premier League

Dwaine Pretorius played for St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in 2022. He helped his team win against Guyana Amazon Warriors, scoring 22 runs in the final over. In 2023, he joined Guyana Amazon Warriors. Pretorius was part of the team that won the 2023 CPL. In the final, he took four wickets and was named Player of the Match.

Year Team Notes 2022 St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Helped team win against Guyana Amazon Warriors. 2023-2024 Guyana Amazon Warriors Won 2023 CPL, took 4 wickets in final.

Bangladesh Premier League

In 2023, Pretorius played for Fortune Barishal. He scored 48 runs from 29 balls, including two fours and four sixes. In the 2023-2024 season, he joined Rangpur Riders. Pretorius performed well in a match against Guyana Amazon Warriors, taking 3 wickets for 15 runs.

Year Team Notes 2022/23 Fortune Barishal 48 runs and 1 wicket. 2023/24 Rangpur Riders 33 runs and 3 wickets.

Domestic career

без списка пишем о домашних выступлениях краткоDwaine Pretorius began his cricket career in 2010 with North West. In the early years, he wasn’t well known outside South Africa. His style was more reserved, and he didn’t draw much attention to himself. Pretorius first gained recognition as a T20 power-hitter, but later shifted to becoming a bowling all-rounder. In the 2014-15 season, he received his first full contract with the Lions. At that time, he was seen as a backup to players like Chris Morris and Brett Pelser. However, Pretorius quickly proved himself and was named the South African Cricketers' Association's MVP in 2015.

In 2015, he joined North West for the Africa T20 Cup. In 2017, Pretorius was part of the Cape Town Knight Riders in the T20 Global League, though the tournament was later cancelled. In 2018, he played for Jozi Stars in the Mzansi Super League. In 2019, he signed with Northamptonshire for the T20 Blast in England and was selected to play for Edinburgh Rocks in the Euro T20 Slam, but the event was cancelled. He also played for Paarl Rocks in the 2019 Mzansi Super League and was drafted by Peshawar Zalmi for the 2020 Pakistan Super League.

In 2021, Pretorius was part of the North West squad for the 2021-22 cricket season. In 2022, Chennai Super Kings bought him for the Indian Premier League. He then joined the Colombo Stars for the Lanka Premier League in 2022.

Pretorius also played for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League. In 2023, he helped them win the CPL, taking four wickets in the final and being named 'Player of the Match.' He ended the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 13 matches. In the 2024 Lanka Premier League, he was with Galle Marvels, who finished as runners-up. Pretorius took 13 wickets in 10 innings during the season.

Other Leagues

Dwaine Pretorius played for Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2022. He replaced Naseem Shah, who withdrew from the tournament on August 4, 2022, due to international commitments. Pretorius played from August 8 to 26. In one of the matches, Welsh Fire lost to Birmingham Phoenix by 4 points, with Pretorius scoring 4 runs off 2 balls.

Pretorius was selected for the 2012 Champions League T20 with Highveld Lions but missed the tournament due to knee surgery. He later played in the 2013/14 Champions League T20.

Pretorius is an all-rounder from South Africa and plays for Durban Super Giants in the SA20 League.

Records and achievements

Dwaine Pretorius had a strong career in international cricket and T20 leagues. After playing for South Africa in all formats, he retired from international cricket in 2023. He then focused on playing in T20 leagues across the world. Here are some of his key records and achievements:

Best Bowling Figures for South Africa in T20Is: 5/17 against Pakistan

Joint-most Wickets for South Africa in ICC T20 World Cup 2021: 9 wickets

T20 Amateur Cricketer of the Year: 2011-2012

South African Cricketers' Association MVP: 2015

Player of the Match in CPL 2023 Final: Took 4 wickets to help Guyana Amazon Warriors win the title

Personal life

Dwaine Pretorius is a well-known South African cricketer. His personal life includes a happy family, a solid financial standing, and some ups and downs in his career. Here are the details:

Family

Dwaine Pretorius married businesswoman Zilma Pretorius on June 28, 2014. They have a son named Hanlu, born in February 2017.

Finances

In 2023, Dwaine Pretorius' fortune was estimated at $1.5 million. It is now likely higher due to his ongoing career in T20 leagues and endorsements.

Cars and House

Dwaine lives in Transvaal, South Africa. He owns a BMW and a Mercedes-Benz.

Scandals

In 2021, Pretorius faced challenges from injuries and COVID-19. A broken rib and a positive COVID test forced him to miss several tours, including trips to the Caribbean and Ireland. On January 9, 2023, he retired from international cricket.

Fans

In 2023, fans of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) showed support for Pretorius after he left the team, thanking him for his contributions. However, in 2022, some fans were upset when he was left out of the squad, feeling he was one of the best bowlers.

Dwaine Pretorius has about 97,000 followers on Instagram.