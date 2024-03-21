Chennai Super Kings CSK in IPL 2024: Who is The Owner

Among the Indian Premier League teams, CSK has always been a major attraction due to its huge fan base. The Tamil Nadu-based franchise debuted in the Indian Premier League since the foundation period 2008 of this league. From the very beginning, they featured some of the biggest names in world cricket, including MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin, Dwayne Bravo, and many more players.

They are the result of that all time; big names under the same umbrella do not fail; sometimes, they appear as the most significant success in history. Because of the quality of players over the years, the squad has consistently performed in the tournament and successfully built a fanbase all over India. In terms of overall Instagram followers among IPL teams, Chennai Super Kings is in the top spot. Yellow and Whistlepodu is the team's slogan. Whistle Podu is the traditional Chennaite way of supporting one's beloved team by blowing whistles.

CSK (Chennai Super Kings) IPL Team Owner

India Cements is one of the largest manufacturers and suppliers of cement in India. They upheld a strong position in Indian franchise cricket in 2008 by successfully bidding $91 million for the Chennai Super Kings team and included themselves in the IPL team owners list.

The holding company of India Cements, Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, is the team's owner. In the 2015 and 2016 seasons, CSK got suspended, but still, the fans have always supported the team through these challenging times. For the fans, players like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Dwayne Bravo will always hold a special place in their hearts.

Name of the Team Chennai Super Kings Owner of the Team India Cements Chairman of the Team Narayanaswami Srinivasan Captain of the Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni Coach of the Team Stephen Fleming

CSK (Chennai Super Kings) Brand Value

One of the Indian Premier League's (IPL) successful teams, Chennai Super Kings has an intense sense of brand value. Since its establishment in 2008, the team has built up the largest worldwide fan base, the "Yellow Army" because of its iconic yellow jerseys. With popular skipper MS Dhoni at the helm, CSK performed brilliantly in the IPL, taking home multiple titles and making it to the playoffs nearly every season. CSK's brand value reaches beyond its performance on the field. The franchise's sustainability in popularity can be attributed to its image of reliability, stability, and strong leadership.

The brand value of the Chennai Super Kings has always been on top as they focused on the big fishes from day 1 of the IPL, like MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ashish Nehra. The team's brand value is $91 million, equivalent to ₹ 753 Cr. The brand value of the team is second highest after the Mumbai Indians. The value has been mainly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and during the 2016-17 suspension phase.

Performance of CSK (Chennai Super Kings) over the years

In the overall history of the IPL, CSK demonstrated a golden performance record amongst all. They have won 5 IPL titles and competed in the finals in 10 seasons. In 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, they had a chance to lift the IPL trophy. The below information is related to their performances over the years.

Year IPL (Indian Premier League) Performance 2008 Runners-up 2009 Playoffs (3rd) 2010 Champions 2011 Champions 2012 Runners-up 2013 Runners-up 2014 Playoffs (3rd) 2015 Runners-up 2016 Not Played 2017 Not Played 2018 Champions 2019 Runners-up 2020 League Stage (7th) 2021 Champions 2022 League Stage (9th) 2023 Champions

Brand Value of the IPL Owners of Chennai Super Kings

The esteemed IPL team owners list of CSK holds such a significant brand value with them. Let's take a quick view of them.

India Cement Pvt Ltd.

In manufacturing cement and sports management sectors, India Cements, one of the holding firms of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has a solid reputation for quality. India Cements was founded in 1946.

India Cements's brand value is further increased by its association with the Chennai Super Kings franchise. They hold 30% stakes in this team. India Cements has become more widely acknowledged and regarded nationally and globally because of CSK.

Furthermore, by exhibiting its commitment to environmental stewardship and societal welfare, India Cements' social responsibility initiatives, sustainable practices, and initiatives to engage the community enhance the value of the company's name. The brand value of India Cement is around ₹6984 Crore.

EWS Finance and Investments Private Ltd

EWS Finance and Investment Private Ltd was founded in 1990 and has grown into an influential entity in the financial services industry. Several factors support its brand value. Its constant dedication to client pleasure, exemplified by customized financial services tailored to specific needs, comes first. Due to the trust and devotion our client-centric approach generated, EWS Finance continues to be at the cutting edge of the industry. Currently, they have a 21% position in the CSK team's stakeholders.

To sum up, the brand value of EWS Finance and Investments Private Ltd is based on its commitment to ethical integrity, financial strength, innovation, and client pleasure, thereby establishing the company as a rising player in the financial sector. Their brand's current worth is uncertain.

LIC

The Life Insurance Corporation, commonly known as LIC of India, has an unmatched brand value derived from its extensive reach, dependability, and long history. It was founded in 1956, and since then, LIC has grown to convey stability and trust in the Indian insurance market. LIC has a broad investment portfolio in various businesses, ventures and many more. Chennai Super Kings is one of their significant investment. They uphold a significant stake of 6% currently in CSK's ownership.

Establishing its position as a backbone of the Indian insurance sector, LIC's brand value is derived from its longstanding tradition, credibility, financial strength, and commitment to serving the needs of its policyholders and the community. It has a $10 billion brand value.