Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH in IPL 2024: Who is The Owner

Sunrisers Hyderabad, representing the state of Hyderabad and owned by Sun TV Network, commenced their IPL journey in 2013, succeeding the termination of Deccan Chargers in 2012. Over their nine-year presence in the league, Sunrisers Hyderabad has performed admirably, particularly in the 2016 season when David Warner led them to their maiden IPL title. Despite consistent success, the franchise often flies under the radar due to the remarkable contributions of both players and support staff. Notably, from 2016 to 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad stood as the sole team to secure playoff berths for five consecutive seasons. The last 3 seasons haven’t been the top seasons for the team and hence they have been on the backfoot for now. Before delving into the team's IPL performances, let's first explore the franchise's ownership.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Owner

Sunrisers Hyderabad, a franchise in the IPL, is under the ownership of Kalanithi Maran, the founder and chairman of the Sun Group, which includes the Sun TV Network. The current CEO, K. Shanmugam, actively participates in the IPL Auction. Sun TV Network, recognized as Asia's largest TV network, operates as a prominent Indian Mass Media company. With an extensive reach, the network boasts ownership of 32 channels and operates 45 FM radio stations, solidifying its influence in the media landscape. The dynamic leadership of Maran and Shanmugam continues to play a pivotal role in the franchise's success.

Name of the Team Sunrisers Hyderabad Owner of the Team Sun TV Network CEO of the Company K. Shanmugam Captain of the Team Pat Cummins Head Coach of the Team Daniel Vettori

Upon the Deccan Chargers' contract termination, the IPL sought new ownership, ultimately secured by the Sun TV Network. With a bid of ₹85.05 crores (US$12 million) per year for the initial five years, Kalanithi Maran, the owner, became a visible figure during Sunrisers Hyderabad matches. Adding to the team's connection with fans, Maran's daughter actively participates in the annual IPL auctions. Termed the "Orange Army" due to their distinctive orange jerseys, Sunrisers Hyderabad boasts a vibrant identity, capturing the enthusiasm and support of fans of cricket.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Brand Value

Currently, Sunrisers Hyderabad has been one of the top franchises of the Indian Premier League and its brand value has risen a lot from 2016 to 2020. However, due to COVID-19, the brand value has gone down because the matches were played without fans in the stadium. Right now, the brand value of Sunrisers Hyderabad is around 48.2 million USD which is a big amount. The team will now have quality players like Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal and others which will help them lift their brand value.

Performance of Sunrisers Hyderabad over the years

Sunrisers Hyderabad replaced Deccan Chargers in the 2013 season and since then, the team has been a part of the Indian Premier League for 10 years. In those 10 years, they have qualified for the playoffs for 6 years and have won the trophy once in 2016. Let's have a look at their performance in each season.

Year IPL (Indian Premier League) Performance 2013 Playoffs (4th) 2014 League Stage (6th) 2015 League Stage (6th) 2016 Champions 2017 Playoffs (3rd) 2018 Runners-up (1st) 2019 Playoffs (4th) 2020 Playoffs (3rd) 2021 League Stage (8th) 2022 League Stage (8th) 2023 League Stage (10th)

Brand Value of the IPL team owners name

The primary stakeholder in Sunrisers Hyderabad is the Sun TV Network. Let's take a quick look at the key contributors and investors who play pivotal roles in shaping the team's journey. These individuals and entities not only provide financial backing but also influence the strategic decisions and overall operations of the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise. Their collective efforts have a significant impact on the team's performance and its role in the Indian Premier League.

Kalanithi Maran

Kalanithi Maran, an Indian media magnate, founded the Sun Group after managing his family's publishing business. Starting Sun TV in 1993, Maran's wife, Kavery Maran, is the executive director of Sun TV and a top-earning businesswoman in India. With a net worth of $2.3 billion in 2023, Maran's wealth is considerable. His daughter, Kaviya Maran, actively supports Sunrisers Hyderabad during their matches.