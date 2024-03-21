Punjab Kings PBKS in IPL 2024: Who is The Owner

Punjab Kings, formerly known as the Kings XI Punjab, is one of the eight teams that have taken part in the IPL from the founding year of the tournament. The team is characterized by big names in the world of cricket, such as Kumar Sangakkara, Yuvraj Singh, Adam Gilchrist, Virender Sehwag, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, and David Hussey, to name a few. The PBKS considers Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, Mohali, their home ground. Being a team named Punjab, they carry a massive fanbase from the beginning of the tournament worldwide. The team has yet to lift the IPL trophy, and they will positively look forward to the upcoming seasons.

Owing to the controversy regarding Lalit Modi and the BCCI in 2010, the IPL terminated all contracts with Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. Later, the team returned to the tournament after winning the case in the Mumbai High Court.

On the 17th of September, 2021, the name of the Kings XI Punjab was decided to be rebranded as the Punjab Kings. The reason for the change of name, as explained by one of the stakeholders, Ness Wadia, was to relook at things. According to him, the rebranding was planned two years prior, but its announcement was delayed due to the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PBKS (Punjab Kings)IPL Team Owners

IPL franchise owners played a critical role in the team's success. The team has reached new heights under the rightful ownership of Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, and Karan Paul. They accumulated a total of $76 million to acquire the franchise. Initially, it was jointly co-owned by Mohit Burman, Preity Zinta, and Ness Wadia. Later, a new team owner Karan Paul, joined with them. Also, the stakeholder of Dey & Dey Group, Saptarshi Dey, holds a minor ownership stake.

Name of the Team Punjab Kings Owner of the Team Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta, Karan Paul. Chairman of the Team Not Listed Captain of the Team Shikhar Dhawan Coach of the Team Trevor Bayliss

PBKS (Punjab Kings) Brand Value

Setting their name amongst one of the best teams in the IPL, Punjab Kings have acquired a whopping brand value of 45.3 million USD, roughly converting to 377.5 crores INR. A celebrity owner for any team always helps them increase brand value overall. Their co-owner, Preity Zinta, is a successful and famous Bollywood actress, which resulted in their popularity and brand value from the beginning. Considering their 2023 season was not great, this is a decent brand value.

Performance of PBKS (Punjab Kings) over the years

The PBKS have displayed mixed performances throughout the 16 seasons of the toughest T20 on the planet. Some seasons have witnessed standout performances, while others did not go as planned.

Year IPL (Indian Premier League) Performance 2008 Playoffs (2nd) 2009 League Stage (5th) 2010 League Stage (8th) 2011 League Stage (5th) 2012 League Stage (6th) 2013 League Stage (6th) 2014 Runners-up (1st) 2015 League Stage (8th) 2016 League Stage (8th) 2017 League Stage (5th) 2018 League Stage (7th) 2019 League Stage (6th) 2020 League Stage (6th) 2021 League Stage (6th) 2022 League Stage (6th) 2023 League Stage (8th)

Brand Value of the IPL Team Owners

The famous and celebrity owners of Punjab carry a significant brand value with them. All of them are very successful in their respective careers and have a substantial net worth. Especially Preity Zinta is a famous Bollywood actress who performed in several blockbuster films. Let's take a quick look at their brand value.

Mohit Burman

Mohit Burman is the largest shareholder of the Punjab Kings team, with 46% under his name. The double primary in Marketing and General Management has subsequently played a leading role in diversifying Dabur's business into new sectors. His able marketing knowledge has been the instrumental force behind the expansion of the company not only in India but also across borders. Mohit is also the Chairman of Aviva Life Insurance Company India Ltd. and helped the Burman family acquire a majority stake in the cell battery manufacturing company Everyday Industries. The total net worth of the Burman family is estimated to be around $8.9 billion as of 2023.

Ness Wadia

Ness Nusli Wadia, an Indian businessman, is also a 23% stakeholder of the Punjab Kings team. Ness Wadia is a part of the Wadia family and the managing director of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation. The company is the majority shareholder of the Wadia Group subsidiaries. The Wadia group also has an indirect majority stakeholding in Britannia Industries. Ness Wadia has been critical in leading the company under his jurisdiction to new heights through modernised thought processes. The total brand value of the Wadia group is $7.9 billion.

Preity Zinta

Preity G Zinta is a renowned actress in the Hindi film industry. She has always been a popular name due to her mesmerising beauty and captivating screen presence since her Debut film, Dil Se. Alongside Ness Wadia and Mohit Burman, Zinta acquired 23% of the ownership rights of PBKS in 2008. For a year, Zinta was the only woman IPL team owner and the youngest among owners. She also plays a role in the team's promotion activities. In 2017, she also made her appearance in South Africa's Mzansi Super League with the Stellenbosch Kings franchise. Her overall net worth calculated recently stands roughly at $31 million.

Karan Paul

Another minor stakeholder in the PBKS is Karan Paul. Karan is the chairman of the Apeejay Surrendra Group, India's one of the oldest and largest privately owned family businesses. Under his leadership, the enterprise has diversified into various operations named Apeejay Tea, Apeejay Shipping, and Apeejay Schools. His critical thinking and quick decision-making have been the stepping stone for improving the business. The total net worth of Paul is estimated around $1.5 billion.