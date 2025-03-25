Top Fixing Team in the IPL

Introduction

Since its launch in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a cricketing sensation. Cricket has been turned into an entertainment extravaganza by the IPL, which combines high-intensity T20 play with Bollywood glitz, corporate sponsorships, and a sizable worldwide viewership. The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been forced to implement strict anti-corruption procedures as a result of some of these incidents, which have resulted in significant bans, suspensions, and legal disputes.

With an emphasis on the teams involved in cheating, this blog offers a thorough analysis of the largest IPL fixing controversies. It will look at how fixing was done, who the main participants were, what the authorities did, and how these episodes affected the IPL's image.

1. The Rajasthan Royals' 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal

One of cricket's most horrifying and destructive corruption scandals is the 2013 IPL spot-fixing episode involving the Rajasthan Royals (RR). One of the first teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Rajasthan Royals took pride in being a club that prioritized nurturing young talent and discovering undiscovered cricketing talents. They were the victors of the first IPL season in 2008. Three of the team's players, S. Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila, and Ankeet Chavan, were arrested on suspicion of spot-fixing in May 2013, however, when the team became engaged in a massive fixing scandal. Rajasthan Royals were banned from the IPL for two years (2016 and 2017) as a consequence of the incident, which severely damaged the league's reputation. In addition to exposing cricket's corrupt aspects, this incident showed how bookies took advantage of young players for illicit financial gain.

The Development of the Spot-Fixing Scandal

The Delhi Police Special Cell, which had been investigating bookmakers both in India and outside, discovered the whole fraud. According to the study, a sizable betting network operated during the 2013 Indian Premier League, and several bookmakers had direct communication with cricket players. The Rajasthan Royals trio—S. Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila, and Ankeet Chavan—were eventually apprehended by the police after they utilized phone-tapping equipment to listen in on discussions between bookmakers and players. On May 16, 2013, while attending an IPL match in Mumbai, the police took them into custody.

Spot-Fixing: What is it?

In a kind of match-fixing known as "spot-fixing," players intentionally underperform, bowl a no-ball, or give up a set amount of runs in an over while they are bowling. Spot-fixing, as opposed to complete match-fixing, which involves manipulating the game's result, enables bookmakers to earn greatly by placing bets on minor incidents that occur throughout the game.

The Rajasthan Royals players who were arrested in this case were charged with receiving payment from bookmakers in return for giving up a predetermined amount of runs per over.

Police Monitoring and Surveillance:

To get concrete evidence of the corruption, the Delhi Police recorded phone calls between players and bookmakers.

The players were overheard discussing how they would carry out the plan on the pitch and haggling over the cost of their involvement in fixing.

In addition to the three players, this resulted in the arrest of other bookmakers and intermediaries.

Repercussions and Penalties

Following the incident, the BCCI moved quickly to punish the guilty players and the Rajasthan Royals team:

The BCCI banned Ankeet Chavan and S. Sreesanth from cricket for life.

Additionally, Ajit Chandila received a lifelong ban.

Due to the controversy, which exposed the franchise's inability to curb corruption among its ranks, the Rajasthan Royals came under intense scrutiny.

The Rajasthan Royals were thus barred from the IPL for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

In addition to the BCCI's steps, the Delhi Police treated the affair as a major organized crime and betting racket and accused the players under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA).

The scandal's effects on the Rajasthan Royals and IPL

The IPL and the team suffered significant repercussions as a result of the Rajasthan Royals rigging incident.

IPL Credibility Loss:

Fans began to doubt the integrity of matches as a result of the incident, which damaged the IPL's image.

Significant worries over bookmakers' influence in cricket were raised by players' participation in corruption.

Suspension and Loss of Trust of the Rajasthan Royals:

The rigging controversy damaged the Rajasthan Royals' reputation for nurturing up-and-coming talent.

The franchise suffered a severe financial and reputational setback as a result of the two-year ban.

The team had to start again when they returned for the 2018 Indian Premier League.

The Rajasthan Royals were suspended due to players' direct participation in fixing, which was a more serious violation of cricket ethics.

The return of the Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 IPL

In the 2018 Indian Premier League, the Rajasthan Royals returned after a two-year ban. By bringing back seasoned players like Steve Smith and Ben Stokes and emphasizing new talent and capable leadership, they attempted to restore their image. Fans still link RR to the gloomy days of IPL cheating, however, since the rigging controversy is an indelible blot on their past. A significant lesson in sports corruption and governance may be learned from the Rajasthan Royals fixing case. It revealed how bookmakers prey on and take advantage of underage gamers to make illicit gains. Cricket officials demonstrated their commitment to upholding the sport's integrity by imposing severe penalties on the offending players and the team. Even though the Rajasthan Royals have moved on from the incident, it is still one of the most prominent instances of corruption in contemporary cricket. To prevent a recurrence of this kind of occurrence, it also compelled the IPL to establish more robust anti-corruption measures.

2. The betting scandal involving the Chennai Super Kings and Gurunath Meiyappan

The Event One of the most startling and contentious episodes in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) history is the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) rigging controversy. With several championship championships and a sizable fan base, CSK, a club owned by India Cements, was regarded as one of the most dominating in the IPL. However, the franchise was suspended from the IPL for two years in 2013 after being embroiled in a betting and match-fixing controversy. Gurunath Meiyappan, a crucial member of CSK's management team and the son-in-law of India Cements' owner and the then-BCCI President N. Srinivasan was at the centre of the controversy. In addition to exposing corruption in the IPL, the incident sparked worries about prominent people engaging in unlawful betting.

Background: Who is Meiyappan Gurunath?

Although Gurunath Meiyappan was formally named CSK's Team Principal, CSK subsequently attempted to minimize his position by referring to him as a "cricket enthusiast."

When Vindoo Dara Singh, a Bollywood actor with documented ties to the gambling business, was taken into custody by Mumbai Police, it was the first indication that trouble was coming. Vindoo admitted after police questioning that Gurunath Meiyappan had been giving bookmakers exclusive information and was significantly engaged in IPL betting. Authorities expanded their investigation in response to this information, which finally resulted in Meiyappan's arrest in May 2013.

How Did the Betting and Fixing Take Place?

Rather than outright match-fixing, unlawful betting was the main focus of the CSK betting scandal. The issue was still serious, however, since it concerned a senior franchise executive who had access to exclusive team tactics. Among the scandal's salient features were:

Inside Information Leakage:

Meiyappan was discovered giving bookmakers important insider information about team lineups, tactics, injury reports, and pitch conditions.

With this knowledge, bettors were able to make well-informed wagers and get an unfair competitive edge.

Direct Connections to Betting Syndicates and Bookies:

Meiyappan was often in communication with prominent bookmakers in India and outside, the inquiry found.

Additionally, it was claimed that he used Vindoo Dara Singh and other intermediaries to make sizable wagers.

Potential Impact on the Results of the Match:

Although there was no hard evidence of match-fixing against CSK players, the involvement of a top team official in betting raised questions about the fairness of CSK games.

Although the police looked into whether players were solicited or coerced, they were unable to find any concrete proof that players were involved in fixing.

Arrest and Related Legal Repercussions

Strong evidence of Gurunath Meiyappan's participation in betting led Mumbai Police to arrest him on May 24, 2013. He was subsequently freed on bail after being charged under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Given Meiyappan's intimate ties to CSK, the BCCI, and N. Srinivasan—one of the most important characters in Indian cricket—the arrest shocked the cricket community.

The Supreme Court of India stepped in after Meiyappan's arrest and designated the RM Lodha Committee to look into IPL corruption. The committee recommended severe sanctions against CSK after finding Meiyappan guilty of betting and breaking the IPL's anti-corruption regulations.

The 2016–2017 IPL suspension of the Chennai Super Kings

In 2015, the BCCI suspended the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals for two years in response to the Lodha Committee's conclusions. It was seen as a historic move to protect the IPL's integrity. The committee's main conclusions were:

Corruption among the squad was not prevented by CSK management.

Meiyappan, a top team official, engaged in betting, which is a clear violation of the IPL's code of conduct.

The IPL's image was damaged by a team official's participation in unlawful actions, even though no match-fixing accusations were established.

Due to this punishment, CSK missed two complete seasons of the IPL (2016 and 2017). Auctions were used to shift the team's players to other clubs during this time. Since CSK had been one of the most reliable and successful teams in IPL history, the ban was a huge disgrace to the team's reputation and supporters.

Effects on Indian cricket and the IPL

The Indian Premier League and Indian cricket were significantly impacted by the CSK betting scandal. Among the main effects were:

IPL Loss of Credibility:

Many fans thought that match-fixing was more common than disclosed, which raised doubts about the validity of IPL contests.

Calls for improved governance and anti-corruption initiatives were sparked by this.

Crisis in BCCI Leadership:

The controversy produced a conflict of interest for N. Srinivasan, who resigned in 2014 as the BCCI President and owner of CSK.

Later, in a major ruling for the Indian cricket administration, the Supreme Court declared that no BCCI official should own business interests in IPL franchises.

Tougher Anti-Corruption Actions:

The IPL strengthened its Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) after the controversy.

Team administrators and players are now required to participate in education seminars about the dangers of corruption.

CSK's 2018 IPL Comeback

Following a two-year ban, CSK returned to form in the 2018 Indian Premier League, winning the title and keeping captain MS Dhoni. Fans showed their unwavering support for the squad in spite of the issue, and their return was warmly received.

The IPL's Measures to Prevent Fixing

The IPL and BCCI enacted stronger anti-corruption procedures in the wake of many scandals, including:

1. ACUs, or anti-corruption units

An Anti-Corruption Unit was established by the BCCI to keep an eye on questionable actions.

To avoid communicating with bookmakers, players are not allowed to use cell phones during games.

2. Guilty Players Are Banned for Life

To discourage others, players who were found to have fixed scandals (such as Sreesanth and Chandila) were banned for life.

3. Tougher Programs for Player Education

Players are urged to report questionable approaches and get frequent instruction on how bookmakers operate.

4. Legal Action Against Gambling

Legalizing betting has been explored by the Indian government to control the sector and stop illicit activity.

Conclusion