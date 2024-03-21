King of IPL 2024: Who is The Best Amongst Players and Teams

Anyone who has ever played cricket will tell you that there is nothing better than playing under pressure – just imagine what sorts of pressure are exerted on top players when their jobs and reputations are on the line. That’s exactly what happens in the Indian Premier League (IPL) – every player has a spotlight on them, and they need to deliver every time they step onto the pitch. With all that on their minds, teams battle it out to be remembered as one of the greatest teams in IPL history, with players looking to cement their place as the stars of tomorrow. The IPL is one of the most well-attended tournaments in the world and is broadcast around the globe. It is also a popular platform for budding players to display their talent. Over the years, a number of players have performed well in the league and have got the spotlight. Chris Gayle, David Warner, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, MS Dhoni, Lasith Malinga, Dwayne Bravo, Rohit Sharma and many more have made their names through the league. Today, we will be looking at the Kings of Ipl in terms of the team, batsman, bowler and an All-Rounder who have dominated the league throughout all the seasons.

Chennai Super Kings - The Kings of Indian Premier League amongst the Teams

Chennai Super Kings stand out as the most triumphant franchise in Indian Premier League history, clinching an impressive 5 titles and earning the moniker "Kings of IPL." Renowned for their exceptional team balance, CSK is considered among the world's top franchises. The credit for their success is often attributed to the astute leadership of MS Dhoni. Over the 14 seasons that Dhoni has captained CSK in the IPL, the team has secured the coveted title 5 times, solidifying his status as the most successful captain in the history of the tournament.

Performance of the team over the years

Over the course of fourteen Indian Premier League seasons, Chennai Super Kings have emerged victorious five times, claiming the championship in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Notably, they achieved the distinction of being the first team to successfully defend their title, showcasing their excellence. With a total of 225 IPL matches played, Chennai Super Kings have triumphed in 131 encounters, boasting an impressive win percentage of 58.22. This remarkable track record underscores the team's consistent success and solidifies their reputation as a dominant force in the highly competitive league.

Team’s Combination

In recent times, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have boasted one of the most well-rounded squads in IPL history, successfully covering all aspects of the game. Their lineup features formidable openers, a dependable middle order, impactful finishers, and lethal bowlers, establishing them as one of the premier teams. Key players such as MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, and Ajinkya Rahane, among others, have played pivotal roles in the team's success.

Virat Kohli - The King of Indian Premier League amongst the batters

Virat Kohli, popularly known as the “King Kohli '' is the face of Indian cricket and is one of the most complete players of all time in the cricketing world. Virat Kohli is one of the most consistent and stylish batsmen in the history of the Indian Premier League and he has broken a number of records for his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. He is the only player in the IPL history to play for a single franchise for all the fourteen seasons of the IPL and it looks like the team will be looking to continue with him till he retires from the game.

Performance of Virat Kohli over the years

In the 16 seasons of the IPL that Virat has played, he has scored 7263 runs in just 237 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has scored these runs with an average of 37.24 and with an amazing strike rate of 130.02. Currently, Virat Kohli is the leading run scorer of the tournament of all time and has also captained his side for 9 years. However, he is yet to win an IPL trophy and thus in the upcoming seasons, he will be looking to perform even better than the previous seasons.

Breakthrough Season

Since the start of the IPL, Virat Kohli was always considered as the future of the Indian Cricket and since then he has consistently scored runs in all the formats for his team. In the 2016 IPL season, Virat Kohli played 16 matches and scored 973 runs for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team. He averaged 81.08 that season and his strike rate was above 150. In that season, he scored 4 centuries and became the Player of the Tournament. However, he wasn’t able to win the IPL trophy that season.

Yuzvendra Chahal - The King of Indian Premier League amongst the bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal, recognized as one of the finest IPL bowlers, has consistently displayed brilliance on the field. His adeptness at weaving a spin web around the batters has proven to be a key factor in his wicket-taking prowess. Employing a variety of deliveries, including googlies and flippers, Chahal has showcased his versatility on the pitch. As a valuable asset for the Rajasthan Royals, his contributions have extended beyond traditional spin, adding depth and effectiveness to the team's bowling arsenal. Chahal's skilful and strategic approach has earned him acclaim as a standout performer, enhancing his impact in the highly competitive landscape of the Indian Premier League.

Performance of Yuzvendra Chahal over the years

Making his IPL debut in 2013, he has been a part of three major franchises - Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rajasthan Royals. Across 145 matches, he has impressively claimed 187 wickets, showcasing his consistent prowess on the field. With an impressive average of 21.68, he secures the top spot in the list, making him the highest wicket-taker in the league. His ability to deliver impactful performances across different teams highlights his versatility and effectiveness as a bowler in the dynamic and competitive landscape of the Indian Premier League.

Breakthrough Season

The breakthrough season for Yuzvendra Chahal in the Indian Premier League came in 2022 when he won the purple cap for the first time in the history of the IPL. However, in the earlier seasons too, he was picking wickets at a regular pace and was doing well. But in the 2022 season, he took 27 wickets at an economy rate of 7.74 for the team which was the highest number of wickets taken by a bowler in any season at that time.

Dwayne Bravo- The King of Indian Premier League amongst the All-Rounders

Dwayne Bravo, popularly known as DJ Bravo is the number one All-Rounder in the history of the Indian Premier League. There are a number of All-Rounders like Ravindra Jadeja, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Shakib al Hasan and many more, but the impact that Dwayne Bravo had over the years for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions is unmatchable. Dwayne Bravo has been an important player for the team in all three departments and the Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni has used him wisely which made him one of the best All-Rounders present in the IPL history.

Performance of Dwayne Bravo over the years

Dwayne Bravo has played for three teams, Mumbai Indians (2008-2010), Chennai Super Kings (2011-2015, 2018-2021) and Gujarat Lions (2016-2017). Over the years, he has played 151 matches and has scored 1537 runs at an average of 22.94 and with a strike rate of 130.25. In the bowling department, he has taken 167 wickets at an average of 24.31 and an economy under 9 which makes him a special All-Rounder for his team. In the fielding department too, he has taken some spectacular catches and has done some unbelievable run outs for his team.

Breakthrough Season

The 2013 season was the breakthrough season for Dwayne Bravo as he won the purple cap by taking 32 wickets in a season which is the highest number of wickets taken by a bowler in any season till date. Apart from bowling, he contributed well in the batting too and hence was the most valuable player for the Chennai Super Kings team. In the 2015 season also, he won the purple cap and was one of the main players for the Chennai Super Kings team.

Final Thoughts

In the 16 seasons of the Indian Premier League, some players have managed to make their mark and have dominated the league through their skills and capabilities. Players like MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, David Warner, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and many more are also important players in the Indian Premier League. But the above stated players have been ruling their respective departments for a number of years.