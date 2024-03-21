Mumbai Indians MI in IPL 2024: Who is The Owner

Mumbai Indians, standing as a paragon of professionalism and success in the IPL, has showcased an unwavering commitment to excellence since its inception in 2008. Weathering numerous high-pressure situations, MI has consistently proven itself as a champion-worthy outfit. The team's roster boasts exceptional talents, consistently delivering noteworthy performances. The management's astute decision-making and calculated approach have garnered widespread acclaim. With iconic figures like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah, among others, associated with the franchise, Mumbai Indians' brand value continues to soar. Their collective prowess on the field and strategic acumen behind the scenes contribute to their unparalleled success in the league.

MI (Mumbai Indians) Team Owner

In 2008, Mumbai Indians came under the ownership of Reliance Industries, securing the franchise for a substantial $111.9 million over a 10-year term. Mukesh Ambani, the CEO of Reliance Industries, now heads the team, with active involvement from his son, Akash Ambani, and the adept team manager, Prashant Jangam, steering the Mumbai Indians to prominence in the Indian Premier League. Their strategic leadership and commitment contribute to the team's success, making it a formidable contender in the league.

Name of the Team Mumbai Indians Owner of the Team Reliance Industries CEO of the Company Mukesh Ambani Manager of the Team Prashant Jangam Captain of the Team Hardik Pandya Coach of the Team Mark Boucher

Renowned for its diversified business portfolio encompassing natural gas, petrochemicals, mass media, textiles, and various sectors, Reliance Industries Limited is the stalwart owner of Mumbai Indians. The backing and active involvement of the owners, often visible during IPL matches, have played a pivotal role in the unparalleled success of the Mumbai Indians. Their unwavering support and strategic approach have propelled the team to its status as the most successful franchise in the illustrious history of the Indian Premier League.

MI (Mumbai Indians) Brand Value

Maintaining its supremacy, Mumbai Indians solidified its position as the most valuable franchise in the Indian Premier League, registering a notable 5% surge in brand value. The latest report from Brand Finance reveals the franchise's brand value has reached an impressive USD 87 million. This achievement not only underscores Mumbai Indians' consistent success on the field but also reflects its enduring appeal and influence, making it a powerhouse in the IPL landscape. With the big players such as Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and others, they have been a force in the IPL.

Performance of MI (Mumbai Indians) over the years

In the span of 16 IPL seasons, Mumbai Indians stand as the sole team to secure victory in 5 IPL championships. Rohit Sharma, who has remarkably captained the team to all five titles, holds the distinction of being the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League. However, with the recent leadership transition, Hardik Pandya has been appointed as the new captain, taking on the responsibility to guide the team forward.

Year IPL (Indian Premier League) Performance 2008 League Stage (5th) 2009 League Stage (7th) 2010 Runners-up 2011 Playoffs (3rd) 2012 Playoffs (4th) 2013 Champions 2014 Playoffs (4th) 2015 Champions 2016 League Stage (5th) 2017 Champions 2018 League Stage (5th) 2019 Champions 2020 Champions 2021 League Stage (5th) 2022 League Stage (10th) 2023 Playoffs (4th)

Brand Value of the IPL team owners name

Reliance Industries, the driving force behind the Mumbai Indians, has elevated them to a powerhouse in the IPL. With an impressive tally of 5 titles, they enjoy top-tier status in the league. Owned by Mukesh Ambani, the CEO of Reliance Industries, and efficiently managed by his son, Akash Ambani, along with Team Manager Prashant Jangam, Mumbai Indians stand out as the most successful franchise in IPL history.

Mukesh Ambani

With a significant stake in the Mumbai Indians, Mukesh Ambani, the CEO and owner of Reliance Industries, has entrusted his son, Akash Ambani, with the responsibility of making crucial decisions for the team. Mukesh Ambani, boasting a net worth of $117.8 billion, stands among the wealthiest individuals in India. His strategic involvement in the franchise underscores the commitment to nurturing the Mumbai Indians' success in the IPL. Akash Ambani, carrying forward the legacy, brings a fresh perspective and youthful vigour to the team's decision-making processes.