Wankhede Stadium: IPL 2024 Pitch Report

Wankhede Stadium has always been a special cricketing place for the Indian fans. Located in Mumbai, India, it is an international cricket venue owned by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Home to the Mumbai Indians, the stadium is not just a cricketing arena but also the hub for the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), the Board of Control for Cricket in India along with the IPL. Situated near Marine Drive in the Churchgate neighbourhood, Wankhede Stadium is surrounded by historic cricket clubs like Hindu Gymkhana, Parsi Gymkhana, and Cricket Club of India (CCI). The stadium has witnessed numerous cricket events, including the memorable 2011 Cricket World Cup Final, where India secured victory over Sri Lanka. Notably, it marked the end of Sachin Tendulkar's illustrious international cricket career.

About the stadium

Wankhede Stadium came into existence due to disagreements between CCI and BCA over cricket match ticket distribution. Under the guidance of S.K. Wankhede, Mumbai Cricket Association secretary and politician, the construction of the new stadium in South Bombay near Churchgate station was initiated. Completed in a swift 13 months by Shashi Prabhu & Associates and B.E. Billimoria & Co, the stadium received its name in 1974 and was promptly opened for the final Test between India and the West Indies in 1975, marking a historic moment in its early years.

Address Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Rd, Churchgate, Mumbai (South), Maharashtra, India Location Churchgate, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Owner Mumbai Cricket Association Operator Mumbai Cricket Association Capacity 33,108 (2011–present) Surface Grass Matches Played 109 Matches Won Batting First 50 (45.87%) Matches Won Batting Second 59 (54.13%) Matches Won Winning Toss 57 (52.29%) Matches Won Losing Toss 52 (47.71%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)

Serving as the main cricketing venue in the city, Wankhede Stadium underwent redevelopment, causing a brief hiatus in cricket activities until February 2011. The stadium boasts suspended cantilever roofs with Teflon fabric, providing a cooler experience for spectators. Following renovations for the 2011 Cricket World Cup, the capacity stands at 33,108.

Ground Dimensions & Pitch Conditions

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India, is run by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and has a current seating capacity of 33,000, reduced from its previous 45,000 after renovations in 2011. The ground has a grass surface and floodlights installed in 1996, providing an electrifying setting for fans of cricket. The stadium boasts two ends: the Garware Pavilion End and the Tata End. Serving as the home ground for the Mumbai cricket team, it holds a significant place in Indian cricket history. The boundary length ranges from a minimum of 64 meters to a maximum of 82.29 meters from the field's centre.

Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is known for its batsman-friendly pitch with red clay, making it challenging for bowlers. The surface tends to assist batsmen, leading to high-scoring matches and exciting moments for fans. The unique characteristics of the pitch create an environment where skilled batters often shine. The stadium's history is filled with memorable innings and iconic moments, emphasizing its reputation as a cricketing hub that favours the art of batting.

Home Team

One of the most successful cricketing teams in the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians has got their home ground as Mumbai Indians. This key IPL venue has hosted 109 matches since the league's inception in 2008. In these games, the teams batting first won 50 times, while the team batting second emerged victorious in 59 matches. The stadium's maiden IPL match on April 20, 2008, featured a clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, with RCB chasing down 166 runs for a close win. This historic encounter marked the beginning of many thrilling matches at Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians have a formidable record at Wankhede Stadium, clinching victory in 48 out of 76 IPL matches played at their home ground. With a strong winning percentage of 63.15%, the five-time champions have established Wankhede as their IPL fortress. In their latest encounter on May 21, 2023, Mumbai Indians successfully chased down a target of 201 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Cameron Green's outstanding century leading the way. This win secured their spot in the playoffs of IPL 2023. Wankhede Stadium remains a crucial venue for Mumbai Indians, providing an electrifying setting for fans to cheer on their team.

Team Mumbai Indians Matches Played 76 Won 48 Lost 28 Winning Percentage 63.15% First Played Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on 20th April 2008 Last Played Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21st May, 2023

Wankhede Stadium holds special memories for Mumbai Indians fans, from seeing Rohit Sharma lift trophies to thrilling last-ball victories. Fans eagerly anticipate more unforgettable moments at this iconic venue. It's not just a stadium; it's a place where the Mumbai Indians' story of success unfolds, painting a picture of triumph and exciting cricket moments. The stadium echoes with the collective excitement of supporters, ready for another chapter of thrilling victories and celebratory triumphs.