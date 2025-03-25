Chennai Super Kings continue to hold the position as the most popular team in the Indian Premier League. As of 2026, the franchise has around 47 million combined followers across its official social media platforms.

Social media following (2026):

Instagram – 21.3M

Facebook – 16.0M

X (Twitter) – 10.6M

Total – 47M

CSK is also one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. The team has won the tournament five times, claiming titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Despite missing the 2016 and 2017 seasons due to suspension, Chennai has remained one of the most consistent teams in the competition.

A major factor behind the team’s popularity is the legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni. His leadership and long association with the franchise have played a huge role in building the loyal fan community known as the “Yellow Army”. Whether the team plays in Chennai or away from home, CSK supporters are known for their strong presence in stadiums and online platforms.