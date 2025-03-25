Which IPL team has the Most Fans
1. Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings continue to hold the position as the most popular team in the Indian Premier League. As of 2026, the franchise has around 47 million combined followers across its official social media platforms.
Social media following (2026):
- Instagram – 21.3M
- Facebook – 16.0M
- X (Twitter) – 10.6M
- Total – 47M
CSK is also one of the most successful franchises in IPL history. The team has won the tournament five times, claiming titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. Despite missing the 2016 and 2017 seasons due to suspension, Chennai has remained one of the most consistent teams in the competition.
A major factor behind the team’s popularity is the legendary Indian captain MS Dhoni. His leadership and long association with the franchise have played a huge role in building the loyal fan community known as the “Yellow Army”. Whether the team plays in Chennai or away from home, CSK supporters are known for their strong presence in stadiums and online platforms.
2. Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians rank second among the IPL teams with the most fans. The franchise currently has around 42 million combined followers across social media platforms.
Social media following (2026):
- Instagram – 18.8M
- Facebook – 15.0M
- X (Twitter) – 8.0M
- Total – 42M
The Mumbai Indians are also one of the most successful teams in IPL history, winning five titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. Reliance Industries owns the franchise and is widely regarded as one of the most professionally managed teams in the league.
Much of MI’s popularity comes from its long list of star players. Cricket legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya have represented the franchise. The passionate fan community known as “MI Paltan” has remained highly active on social media and during matches.
3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have one of the largest and most passionate fan bases in the IPL. As of 2026, the team has around 40 million combined followers across its social media accounts.
Social media following (2026):
- Instagram – 21.8M
- Facebook – 11.0M
- X (Twitter) – 7.3M
- Total – 40M
For many years, RCB built a massive fan base despite not winning the IPL title. However, the team finally secured its first IPL championship in the 2025 season, which further strengthened its global popularity.
The franchise has featured some of the biggest names in cricket, including Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle. Virat Kohli’s long association with the team has played a particularly important role in building RCB’s global fan following.
RCB fans are famous for their slogan “Ee Sala Cup Namde”, which reflects their strong belief and support for the team. Their home ground, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, is known for its energetic crowd and vibrant match atmosphere.
4. Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders hold the fourth position among the most followed IPL teams. The franchise currently has around 29 million combined followers across Instagram, Facebook, and X.
Social media following (2026):
- Instagram – 7.1M
- Facebook – 17M
- X (Twitter) – 5.1M
- Total – 29M
KKR’s popularity is strongly connected to its ownership group, led by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The franchise quickly became one of the most recognizable teams in the IPL.
On the field, Kolkata Knight Riders have also achieved significant success, winning the IPL title three times in 2012, 2014, and 2024. Over the years, the team has featured several popular players, including Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh.
Their home venue, Eden Gardens, is one of the most iconic cricket stadiums in the world. The passionate KKR supporters often chant the team’s slogan, “Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo Re”.
5. Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals complete the list of the top IPL teams with the largest fan base. The franchise currently has around 16 million combined followers across major social media platforms.
Social media following (2026):
- Facebook – 9.4M
- Instagram – 4.7M
- X (Twitter) – 2.5M
- Total – 16M
The team reached its first IPL final in 2020, which helped boost its popularity among cricket fans. Their home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, regularly attracts passionate local support during matches.
Delhi Capitals have featured several well-known players in recent seasons, including Rishabh Pant, David Warner, and Prithvi Shaw, who have helped increase the franchise’s visibility on social media.
Although the team has not yet won an IPL title, its fan base continues to grow steadily with every season.
Conclusion
Every IPL franchise has developed its own loyal community of supporters over the years. Strong performances, star players, and digital engagement have all contributed to the growth of these fan bases. As of 2026, Chennai Super Kings hold the largest fan base among IPL teams based on combined followers across Instagram, Facebook, and X. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru follow closely behind, while Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals complete the top five. The numbers clearly show that fan loyalty in the IPL is not determined only by trophies. Passionate supporters continue to back their teams regardless of results, which is one of the reasons why the IPL is one of the most followed cricket leagues in the world.
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