Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB in IPL 2024: Who is The Owner

Royal Challengers Bangalore, a team in the Indian Premier League that has got a massive fanbase because of the way they have entertained in the league is unreal. Having stars like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Shane Watson, KL Rahul and many others over the years, they are one of the most loved teams all around the globe. After making it to 3 IPL Finals in the last 16 seasons, RCB has failed to clinch the title even once and hence now the 17th season presents them an opportunity to come out at the top. Here, we will be discussing the previous performance of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and will dive deep into the topic of their owners and the brand value.

RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Team Owner

In the inaugural 2008 IPL auction, Vijay Mallya, the owner of United Spirits, secured the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise with a winning bid of $111.6 million. Notably, this bid stood as the second-highest amount offered for an IPL team at the time. United Spirits is a part of Diageo, a prominent British multinational beverage alcohol company headquartered in London. This strategic move by Mallya marked the beginning of a new era for Royal Challengers Bangalore, blending the spirits ofcricketand business under the ownership of United Spirits, as they embarked on their journey in the Indian Premier League.

Name of the Team Royal Challengers Bangalore Owner of the Team United Spirits Owner of the Company Anand Kripalu Captain of the Team Faf du Plessis Coach of the Team Andy Flower

Yet, in 2016, Vijay Mallya stepped down from his post, ushering in a period of leadership changes with various CEOs and Chairmen taking the helm. Despite the administrative shifts, the unwavering support of the fans remained steadfast through these challenging times. Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Mohammed Siraj emerged as more than just players; they became symbols of resilience and dedication, etching a special place in the hearts of loyal supporters. As we navigate through the transitions and triumphs, the story of Royal Challengers Bangalore unfolds, weaving a narrative of loyalty, passion, and the indomitable spirit that defines their journey in the Indian Premier League.

RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) Brand Value

In the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore has always been a team that has a loyal fanbase and it is because of the high-profile players like Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, and others. With a brand value of $78.6 million, the team has done well despite not winning a trophy. This shows how much the fans have loved this team and in the upcoming season, the players will be looking forward to repaying this faith to their fans now.

Performance of RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) over the years

Over the past 16 years in the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore has faced the challenge of securing an elusive IPL title, falling short despite reaching the finals in three seasons—2009, 2011, and 2016. Despite their proximity to the coveted trophy, victory has remained elusive for them. Now, let's delve into a comprehensive analysis of their performance throughout the years.

Year IPL (Indian Premier League) Performance 2008 League Stage (7th) 2009 Runners-up 2010 Playoffs (4th) 2011 Runners-up 2012 League Stage (5th) 2013 League Stage (5th) 2014 League Stage (7th) 2015 Playoffs (3rd) 2016 Runners-up 2017 League Stage (8th) 2018 League Stage (6th) 2019 League Stage (8th) 2020 Playoffs (4th) 2021 Playoffs (3rd) 2022 Playoffs (4th) 2023 League Stage (6th)

Brand Value of the IPL team owners name

United Spirits holds the primary stake in Royal Challengers Bangalore, bringing a significant impact on the team's trajectory. A comprehensive overview of key contributors and investors sheds light on the influential figures and entities steering the team's journey. Beyond financial backing, these stakeholders wield considerable influence in shaping strategic decisions and overseeing the team's overall operations.

Hina Nagarajan

One of the most powerful women in terms of owning a particular firm, Hina Nagarajan is the lady who owns a stake in the Royal Challengers Bangalore as she is the CEO of India’s operations in the brand United Spirits. As the CEO and Managing Director of Diageo India, she oversees various aspects of the business, including compliance, corporate governance, investments, and financial performance. Before assuming leadership of the company's India operations, she played a key role in managing the Africa Emerging Markets division. With a substantial net worth exceeding Rs 8,500 crore, her leadership is instrumental in steering Diageo India, which holds sway over Royal Challengers Bangalore.