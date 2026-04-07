Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals

Country:India
Country Code:IND
Gender:Men
Team Name:Rajasthan Royals
Owner of the Team:Manoj Badale
CEO of the Team:Jake Lush McCrum
Captain of the Team:Sanju Samson
Coach of the Team:Kumar Sangakkara

Players

2026 Players

Adam Fraser Milne

New Zealand

Akash Mandwaal

India

Aman Akram Rao Perala

England

Ashok Sharma

India

Brijesh Sharma

Dhruv Chand Jurel

India

Donavon Ferreira

South Africa

Fazalhaq Farooqi

Afghanistan

Jofra Chioke Archer

England

Kuldeep Rampal Sen

India

Kumar Kartikeya

India

Kunal Singh Ajay Rathore

India

Kwena Maphaka

South Africa

Lhuan-dre Pretorius

South Africa

Madagamagamage Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka

Morawakage Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka

Nandre Burger

South Africa

Nitish Rana

India

Pinnaduwage Wanindu Hasaranga De Silva

Sri Lanka

Ravi Bishnoi

India

Ravi Singh

India

Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja

India

Riyan Parag

India

Samuel Matthew Curran

England

Sandeep Sharma

India

Sanju Viswanath Samson

India

Shimron Odilon Hetmyer

Guyana

Shubham Badriprasad Dubey

India

Sushant Samirkumar Mishra

India

Tushar Ushar Deshpande

India

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

India

Vignesh Puthur

India

Yash Raj Punja

Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal

India

Yudhvir Singh Charak

India

Statistics

Indian Premier League 2026

Matches Played14
Won8
Drawn0
Lost6
No result0

Rajasthan Royals Team Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

202

RCB

RCB

201

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

216

RR

RR

159

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

161

RR

RR

155

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

LSG

LSG

119

RR

RR

159

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

228

SRH

SRH

229

ResultPunjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

222

RR

RR

228

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

DC

DC

224

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

152

GT

GT

229

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

197

RR

RR

193

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

LSG

LSG

220

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

196

RR

RR

243

ResultGujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

219

RR

RR

214

Rajasthan Royals News

View all

Get to know Rajasthan Royals, learn everything first about the players of this cricket team, how they train and how this training helps them to win and overcome challenges during any matches.

Twitter Buzzes Over IPL 2026 Video Viewership Rankings

Twitter Buzzes Over IPL 2026 Video Viewership Rankings

The video viewership rankings of IPL 2026 have now been revealed. Rajasthan Royals have topped the charts with 10 billion video views in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings stood at the second spot, while the winners, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, held the third spot.

Rajasthan Royals06:59 PM, 07 June, 2026

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Recalls Special Chat with Virat Kohli After IPL Clash

Rajasthan Royals05:12 PM, 30 May, 2026

Twitter Stands with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Tough Knockout Night

Rajasthan Royals03:33 PM, 29 May, 2026

Twitter Divided Ahead of GT and RRs Crucial Qualifier 2 Battle

Rajasthan Royals02:13 PM, 29 May, 2026

AI Simulation, Qualifier 2 | Shubman Gill steers Gujarat Titans into IPL 2026 Final after thriller vs RR

Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing IPL 2025 season, finishing with only 4 wins in 14 matches and missing out on playoff contention early.

The team struggled with consistency in both batting and bowling, and several close matches did not go in their favor.

Throughout the Years

The Rajasthan Royals has been among the consistent performers in the Indian Premier League lately, as the team still hunts for its second IPL title. They have reached the playoffs six times, out of which the team finished once as the runners-up and also won the title once.

Despite strong performances in recent seasons, the team has not been able to convert playoff appearances into a title win since 2008.

Rajasthan Royals.

IPL 2008

The Rajasthan Royals was able to dominate in the first IPL season, as the team finished at the top spot in the league stages with 11 wins in 14 matches. In the semi-finals, they were able to defeat Delhi Capitals by 105 runs, making it to the finals. Later, they went against Chennai Super Kings in the finals and won the game by 3 wickets, winning their first title. Sohail Tanvir was the leading wicket-taker for the team with 22 wickets, and Shane Watson was the top run scorer with 472 runs.

IPL 2009

In the IPL 2009 season, the Rajasthan Royals missed out on the playoffs due to a lack of performance from the batting order. The team secured the 6th spot in the standings with 6 wins and 14 losses. Ravindra Jadeja was the top run scorer in this season with 295 runs, and Munaf Patel was the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets.

IPL 2010

The team's performance dropped even more in the IPL 2010 season, as they finished at the 7th spot in the league stages with just 6 wins in 14 matches. Naman Ojha was the top run scorer for the team this season with 377 runs, and Siddharth Trivedi was the leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets.

IPL 2011

Rajasthan Royals' poor performances continued even in the IPL 2011 season, as the team was not able to reach the playoffs. This time, they also secured wins in just 6 out of 14 matches. Rahul Dravid was the top run scorer for the team this season with 343 runs, and Shane Warne was the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

IPL 2012

Even after some impressive performances in the 2012 season, the Rajasthan Royals was still unable to reach the playoffs. Instead, the team finished in 7th place in the league stages with 7 wins in 16 matches. Ajinkya Rahane was the top run scorer for the team with 560 runs, and Siddharth Trivedi was the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

IPL 2013

Rajasthan Royals regained their momentum and reached the playoffs in the IPL 2013 season. They finished in third place in the league stages, with 10 wins in 16 matches, reaching the playoffs. After winning the Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets, they lost against the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier by 4 wickets, to mark an end to their impressive run. Shane Watson was the top run scorer for the team with 543 runs, and James Faulkner led the wicket-taking charts with 28 wickets.

IPL 2014

In the 2014 season, the team went close to the playoffs but missed out on them narrowly. They finished in the 5th spot in the league stages with 7 wins in 14 matches and were just behind the Mumbai Indians due to the net run rate. Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson were the top run scorers with 339 runs each, and Pravin Tambe was the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

IPL 2015

The Rajasthan Royals was just able to make it to the IPL playoffs in the 2015 season, as the team secured wins in 7 out of 14 matches, losing just 5, and finished in the 4th spot. But they lost against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 71 runs in the Eliminator match, due to which their campaign came to an end. Ajinkya Rahane was the top run scorer for the team with 540 runs, and Dhawal Kulkarni was the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

IPL 2016 & 2017

Rajasthan Royals did not play in the IPL 2016 and 2017 seasons, as the team was suspended along with Chennai Super Kings. It happened due to a spot-fixing case, which took place in 2015, and both teams were found guilty. As a result, BCCI handed a two-year suspension, due to which they missed out on the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

IPL 2018

Marking its comeback, the team was able to reach the playoffs in the 2018 season. They secured 7 wins in 14 matches, allowing the team to reach the playoffs with ease. But, they lost against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator match, ending their run in the IPL 2018 season. Jos Buttler was the top run scorer for the team with 548 runs, and Jofra Archer was the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.

IPL 2019

Rajasthan Royals did not perform well in the 2019 season, as the team secured wins in just 5 out of 14 games in the league stages, finishing in 7th spot. Ajinkya Rahane was once again the top run scorer with 393 runs, and Shreyas Gopal led the wicket-taking charts with 20 wickets.

IPL 2020

The IPL 2020 season was one of the worst ones for the Rajasthan Royals, as the team finished at the last spot in the standings with just 6 wins in 14 matches. Sanju Samson was the top run scorer for the team this time with 375 runs, and Jofra Archer was the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets.

IPL 2021

In the 2021 season, the Rajasthan Royals was not able to perform well, ending up in the league stages at the 7th spot, with 5 wins in 14 matches. Sanju Samson was the top run scorer for the team in this season with 484 runs, and Chris Morris led the wicket-taking charts with 15 wickets.

IPL 2022

The 2022 season saw the most-awaited comeback of the Rajasthan Royals, as they finished at the 2nd spot in the league stages. With wins in 9 out of 14 matches, the team reached the playoffs with ease. Although they lost the first qualifier against the Gujarat Titans, they were able to beat RCB in the second qualifier to reach the finals. In the final clash, they lost against the Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets, missing out on the title. Jos Buttler was the top run scorer for the team with 863 runs, and Yuzvendra Chahal was the leading wicket-taker with 27 wickets.

IPL 2023

In the IPL 2023 season, the Rajasthan Royals also failed to reach the playoffs, finishing in 5th spot in the league stages with 7 wins in 14 matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top run scorer for the team this season with 625 runs, and Yuzvendra Chahal was the leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

IPL 2024

During the recently concluded IPL 2024 season, Rajasthan Royals secured 8 wins in 14 matches, finishing in 3rd spot in the league stages. After defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator match, the team lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier, missing out on the finals. Riyan Parag was the top run scorer with 573 runs, and Avesh Khan led the wicket-taking charts with 19 wickets.

IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals entered IPL 2025 with strong expectations after a solid 2024 season, but failed to deliver consistent results.

The team managed only 4 wins in 14 matches and finished near the bottom of the table. Batting unit showed promise in patches, but overall performance lacked stability across matches.

Bowling also struggled in key moments, which affected the results in close games.

Can Rajasthan Royals Win the 2nd Title in IPL 2026?

It has been 16 seasons in the Indian Premier League since the Rajasthan Royals have been able to win the title. As they prepare for the upcoming season, the IPL team Rajasthan Royals 2025 is filled with various key performers such as Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, and various others, who could help the team to win.

After the 2025 season, the Rajasthan Royals moves into IPL 2026 with a need to rebuild momentum. The team still has a strong Indian core with players like Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Riyan Parag.

Experienced players like Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal add balance, while the bowling unit will need to improve consistency across matches.

Rajasthan’s chances in IPL 2026 depend on stronger performances in both departments and better results in close matches. A steady run in the league stage can help the team return to playoff contention.

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