The video viewership rankings of IPL 2026 have now been revealed. Rajasthan Royals have topped the charts with 10 billion video views in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings stood at the second spot, while the winners, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, held the third spot.

Get to know Rajasthan Royals, learn everything first about the players of this cricket team, how they train and how this training helps them to win and overcome challenges during any matches.

Rajasthan Royals had a disappointing IPL 2025 season, finishing with only 4 wins in 14 matches and missing out on playoff contention early.

The team struggled with consistency in both batting and bowling, and several close matches did not go in their favor.

Throughout the Years

The Rajasthan Royals has been among the consistent performers in the Indian Premier League lately, as the team still hunts for its second IPL title. They have reached the playoffs six times, out of which the team finished once as the runners-up and also won the title once.

Despite strong performances in recent seasons, the team has not been able to convert playoff appearances into a title win since 2008.

IPL 2008 The Rajasthan Royals was able to dominate in the first IPL season, as the team finished at the top spot in the league stages with 11 wins in 14 matches. In the semi-finals, they were able to defeat Delhi Capitals by 105 runs, making it to the finals. Later, they went against Chennai Super Kings in the finals and won the game by 3 wickets, winning their first title. Sohail Tanvir was the leading wicket-taker for the team with 22 wickets, and Shane Watson was the top run scorer with 472 runs.

IPL 2009 In the IPL 2009 season, the Rajasthan Royals missed out on the playoffs due to a lack of performance from the batting order. The team secured the 6th spot in the standings with 6 wins and 14 losses. Ravindra Jadeja was the top run scorer in this season with 295 runs, and Munaf Patel was the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets.

IPL 2010 The team's performance dropped even more in the IPL 2010 season, as they finished at the 7th spot in the league stages with just 6 wins in 14 matches. Naman Ojha was the top run scorer for the team this season with 377 runs, and Siddharth Trivedi was the leading wicket-taker with 11 wickets.

IPL 2011 Rajasthan Royals' poor performances continued even in the IPL 2011 season, as the team was not able to reach the playoffs. This time, they also secured wins in just 6 out of 14 matches. Rahul Dravid was the top run scorer for the team this season with 343 runs, and Shane Warne was the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

IPL 2012 Even after some impressive performances in the 2012 season, the Rajasthan Royals was still unable to reach the playoffs. Instead, the team finished in 7th place in the league stages with 7 wins in 16 matches. Ajinkya Rahane was the top run scorer for the team with 560 runs, and Siddharth Trivedi was the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

IPL 2013 Rajasthan Royals regained their momentum and reached the playoffs in the IPL 2013 season. They finished in third place in the league stages, with 10 wins in 16 matches, reaching the playoffs. After winning the Eliminator match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets, they lost against the Mumbai Indians in the second qualifier by 4 wickets, to mark an end to their impressive run. Shane Watson was the top run scorer for the team with 543 runs, and James Faulkner led the wicket-taking charts with 28 wickets.

IPL 2014 In the 2014 season, the team went close to the playoffs but missed out on them narrowly. They finished in the 5th spot in the league stages with 7 wins in 14 matches and were just behind the Mumbai Indians due to the net run rate. Ajinkya Rahane and Sanju Samson were the top run scorers with 339 runs each, and Pravin Tambe was the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

IPL 2015 The Rajasthan Royals was just able to make it to the IPL playoffs in the 2015 season, as the team secured wins in 7 out of 14 matches, losing just 5, and finished in the 4th spot. But they lost against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 71 runs in the Eliminator match, due to which their campaign came to an end. Ajinkya Rahane was the top run scorer for the team with 540 runs, and Dhawal Kulkarni was the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

IPL 2016 & 2017 Rajasthan Royals did not play in the IPL 2016 and 2017 seasons, as the team was suspended along with Chennai Super Kings. It happened due to a spot-fixing case, which took place in 2015, and both teams were found guilty. As a result, BCCI handed a two-year suspension, due to which they missed out on the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

IPL 2018 Marking its comeback, the team was able to reach the playoffs in the 2018 season. They secured 7 wins in 14 matches, allowing the team to reach the playoffs with ease. But, they lost against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator match, ending their run in the IPL 2018 season. Jos Buttler was the top run scorer for the team with 548 runs, and Jofra Archer was the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.

IPL 2019 Rajasthan Royals did not perform well in the 2019 season, as the team secured wins in just 5 out of 14 games in the league stages, finishing in 7th spot. Ajinkya Rahane was once again the top run scorer with 393 runs, and Shreyas Gopal led the wicket-taking charts with 20 wickets.

IPL 2020 The IPL 2020 season was one of the worst ones for the Rajasthan Royals, as the team finished at the last spot in the standings with just 6 wins in 14 matches. Sanju Samson was the top run scorer for the team this time with 375 runs, and Jofra Archer was the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets.

IPL 2021 In the 2021 season, the Rajasthan Royals was not able to perform well, ending up in the league stages at the 7th spot, with 5 wins in 14 matches. Sanju Samson was the top run scorer for the team in this season with 484 runs, and Chris Morris led the wicket-taking charts with 15 wickets.

IPL 2022 The 2022 season saw the most-awaited comeback of the Rajasthan Royals, as they finished at the 2nd spot in the league stages. With wins in 9 out of 14 matches, the team reached the playoffs with ease. Although they lost the first qualifier against the Gujarat Titans, they were able to beat RCB in the second qualifier to reach the finals. In the final clash, they lost against the Gujarat Titans by 7 wickets, missing out on the title. Jos Buttler was the top run scorer for the team with 863 runs, and Yuzvendra Chahal was the leading wicket-taker with 27 wickets.

IPL 2023 In the IPL 2023 season, the Rajasthan Royals also failed to reach the playoffs, finishing in 5th spot in the league stages with 7 wins in 14 matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top run scorer for the team this season with 625 runs, and Yuzvendra Chahal was the leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

IPL 2024 During the recently concluded IPL 2024 season, Rajasthan Royals secured 8 wins in 14 matches, finishing in 3rd spot in the league stages. After defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator match, the team lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second qualifier, missing out on the finals. Riyan Parag was the top run scorer with 573 runs, and Avesh Khan led the wicket-taking charts with 19 wickets.