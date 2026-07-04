The Indian Premier League enters its 19th season in 2026. The tournament continues under the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and brings together 10 franchises from different Indian cities.
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About IPL 2026
IPL 2026 keeps the 10-team format used in recent seasons. The participating teams include Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Each franchise builds a squad through auctions and retention rules under BCCI guidelines. Every team may select up to 25 players with a maximum of 8 overseas cricketers in the squad. Matches run across several Indian stadiums with home and away fixtures in most cases.
The season schedule spreads across several weeks with league matches followed by playoff rounds. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage qualify for the playoffs. Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 decide the finalists before the championship match.
Indian Premier League History
IPL began in 2008 under the BCCI. The league introduced a city-based franchise system similar to major sports leagues in football and basketball. Rajasthan Royals won the first season under captain Shane Warne. Over time, the tournament grew into the largest franchise league in cricket. Top Indian players and overseas stars joined franchises, while stadium attendance and television audiences increased every season. The league also introduced player auctions, salary caps, and retention rules. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings lead the championship count with 5 titles each. Kolkata Knight Riders hold 3 titles. Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru also have championship wins in IPL history. Media rights also expanded during the league’s growth. The broadcast cycle from 2023 to 2027 became the most valuable rights deal in cricket league history.
Teams: Sponsors and Owners
Each IPL franchise operates under a private ownership group that manages sponsorship deals, branding agreements, and commercial partnerships. Jersey sponsors appear in several positions, such as front logo, back sponsor, and chest branding.
Here is the table with IPL 2026 teams, their owners, and sponsors:
Team
Owner
Kit Manufacturer
Shirt Sponsor (Front)
Shirt Sponsor (Back)
Chest Branding
Chennai Super Kings
Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd
playR
Etihad Airways
FedEx
Ashok Leyland
Delhi Capitals
GMR Group, JSW Group
PUMA
Hero FinCorp
Not publicly listed
DP World
Gujarat Titans
Torrent Group
Not publicly listed
Birla Estates
Not publicly listed
Astral Pipes
Kolkata Knight Riders
Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd
Not publicly listed
Lux Cozi
Not publicly listed
Tata Steel
Lucknow Super Giants
RPSG Group
Not publicly listed
JK Cement
Not publicly listed
KEI Industries
Mumbai Indians
Reliance Industries (Indiawin Sports)
Skechers
Lauritz Knudsen
Not publicly listed
DHL
Punjab Kings
KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd
Not publicly listed
Not publicly listed
Not publicly listed
BKT Tyres
Rajasthan Royals
Royals Sports Group
Not publicly listed
Luminous
Not publicly listed
Red Bull
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd
PUMA
Nothing
Not publicly listed
KEI Wires
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sun TV Network
Not publicly listed
Shree Cement
BKT Tyres
Kuhl
Sponsorship arrangements change across seasons when contracts end or new brands enter the league. Teams often announce jersey partnerships shortly before the tournament begins.
IPL 2026 Live Score and Schedule
The IPL website runs a live match center during the season. The platform displays live scores, commentary, standings, and team statistics. Match highlights and post-match interviews appear shortly after each game. Fans may also track fixtures and results through sports broadcasters and cricket statistics platforms. Television networks broadcast matches in several languages, while digital services stream the tournament across mobile devices, smart TVs, and computers. The schedule includes league matches followed by playoff games. League standings decide which teams advance to the playoffs. The playoff structure uses 4 teams and ends with the IPL final.
Tournament and All Teams Budget
Each franchise receives a salary cap for squad construction during the IPL auction. The cap controls player spending so that teams maintain balanced squads across the tournament. After the auction finishes, franchises often retain a small portion of their budget.
In 2026, the brand values of individual IPL teams are as follows:
Team
Purse Remaining
Overseas Slots Left
Sunrisers Hyderabad
₹5.45 crore
0
Lucknow Super Giants
₹4.55 crore
0
Punjab Kings
₹3.50 crore
0
Rajasthan Royals
₹2.65 crore
0
Chennai Super Kings
₹2.40 crore
0
Gujarat Titans
₹1.45 crore
1
Mumbai Indians
₹55 lakh
0
Kolkata Knight Riders
₹45 lakh
0
Delhi Capitals
₹35 lakh
0
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
₹25 lakh
0
Media distribution also plays a major role in the IPL ecosystem. Broadcasters across several regions transmit the tournament to international audiences.
Country
Channels
Years of Rights
India
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Gold, Star Bharat, Star Utsav Movies, Star Jalsa Movies, Star Maa Movies, Star Suvarna Plus, Star Vijay Super
2024–2027
Australia
Foxtel, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports
2023–present
New Zealand
Colors TV
2024–present
United Kingdom
Sky Sports, DAZN
2023–present
Sri Lanka
Supreme TV, ThePapare.com
2023–present
Sub-Saharan Africa
SuperSport
2021–present
What's New in This 2026 Season?
Several updates shape the IPL 2026 season.
The tournament continues with 10 teams in the league stage.
Player squads reach 25 players per team, with 8 overseas players maximum.
Player auction activity reshapes multiple squads ahead of the season.
New Jersey sponsorship agreements appear across several teams.
Broadcast partnerships continue across major sports networks in multiple countries.
Digital streaming platforms provide live coverage with statistics and match analysis.
These changes keep the tournament dynamic each season and create new squad combinations across franchises.
FAQ
When did the Indian Premier League start?
The IPL began in 2008 under the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
How many teams play in IPL 2026?
The 2026 season includes 10 franchises from different Indian cities.
Which teams have the most IPL titles?
The Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings lead with 5 championships each.
How many players can an IPL squad contain?
A team may register 25 players in the squad.
How many overseas players can appear in the squad?
Each squad may include 8 overseas players, though only 4 play in the starting lineup.
How do teams qualify for IPL playoffs?
The top 4 teams in the league table advance to the playoff stage.
Where can live scores for IPL matches be checked?
Live scores appear on the official IPL website, sports television broadcasts, and cricket statistics platforms.