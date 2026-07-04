IPL 2026 News View All Are you a passionate follower of the Indian Cricket Team, eager to stay updated on every piece of news related to them? Look no further than SportsCafe, your ultimate destination for comprehensive coverage tailored to "Bleed Blue" fans. Hardik Pandya Trade Buzz Gets Fresh Twist After CSK CEO's Statement Hardik Pandya has been in the rumours for a trade deal with CSK. It has been reported that Pandya is on the radar for a possible trade with the Super Kings ahead of the next season. But recently, CSK CEO has talked about the team review, which is yet to take place for the IPL 2026 season. Indian Premier League IPL Set to Welcome Back Yuvraj Singh in a New Role Indian Premier League The Only IPL Team to Defend Less Than 120 Runs Twice Indian Premier League IPL Franchises Eyeing Key Reinforcements Through Trades Indian Premier League BCCI Reveals Fresh Details on Potential IPL Schedule Expansion

India Cricket Team News View all Are you rooting for Indian Cricket Team in the IPL? Read the latest updates about your favorite team, follow players and matches. Team India Gears Up for the Second T20I Against England The Indian team has arrived in Manchester for the second T20I against England. In the first match, the batters were able to display strong performances to some extent. But the bowlers never got a chance, as the match was affected by rain immediately after India's innings was finished. India Cricket Team India Unveil Two Debutants for Crucial 2nd T20I Against Ireland India Cricket Team Why Was Abhishek Sharma Denied a Half-Century After the Match? India Cricket Team Twitter Reacts as SKY Trends Following Indias Surprise Defeat India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Set to Don the Blue Jersey Again in England ODIs

2026 IPL Points Table View We provide 2026 Indian Premier League real-time rankings based on team performance throughout the tournament. Stay updated with the lates match results, wins, losses, draws and points on SportsCafe. Indian Premier League T20 Team M W L D NR PTS RCB 16 11 5 0 0 22 GT 17 10 6 1 0 20 SRH 15 9 6 0 0 18 RR 16 8 6 2 0 16 PBKS 14 7 6 1 0 14 KKR 14 6 7 1 0 12 CSK 14 6 8 0 0 12 DC 14 5 7 2 0 10 LSG 14 4 9 1 0 8 MI 14 4 10 0 0 8

Indian Premier League 2026 Team List View all IPL 2026 full team list are here. Chennai Super Kings Delhi Capitals Gujarat Titans Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad

Players List View all Struggling to get every small detail about your cricketing idol? Don't worry, SportsCafe has got you covered. Abhishek Sharma Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Kannaur Lokesh Rahul Mahendra Singh Dhoni Rohit Gurunath Sharma Shubman Gill Travis Michael Head Virat Kohli Yashasvi Bhupendra Jaiswal

IPL 2026 Blog View All ipl IPL 2026: All 10 Head Coaches Confirmed ipl IPL stats: Most expensive overs in history ipl IPL 2026 Squad Cost of All 10 Teams ipl IPL 2026 Live Streaming: Where to Watch ipl IPL 2026 Tickets: Cost, Where to Buy ipl IPL 2026 Commentators: English, Telugu, Hindi ipl Rating IPL 2026 Teams Based on Retentions and Releases

Sports Videos View All Sachin Tendulkar’s Most Unexpected Cricket Record 😳 #CricketHistory Is PBKS Finally Title Ready? | IPL 2026 Playing XI – Ep. 2 🏏 This Boy Had No Shoes… Then Made History 😳 #CricketHistory #inspiringcricket Did KKR Completely Mess Up? | IPL 2026 Playing XI – Ep. 1 🏏 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Sparks Controversy After U-19 Final 😳 What Really Happened? #CricketNews #cricketupdates The Only Cricketer Ever Executed 😳 | Leslie Hylton’s Dark Cricket Story #CricketHistory

About IPL 2026 IPL 2026 keeps the 10-team format used in recent seasons. The participating teams include Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Each franchise builds a squad through auctions and retention rules under BCCI guidelines. Every team may select up to 25 players with a maximum of 8 overseas cricketers in the squad. Matches run across several Indian stadiums with home and away fixtures in most cases. The season schedule spreads across several weeks with league matches followed by playoff rounds. The top 4 teams at the end of the league stage qualify for the playoffs. Qualifier 1, Eliminator, and Qualifier 2 decide the finalists before the championship match.

Indian Premier League History IPL began in 2008 under the BCCI. The league introduced a city-based franchise system similar to major sports leagues in football and basketball. Rajasthan Royals won the first season under captain Shane Warne. Over time, the tournament grew into the largest franchise league in cricket. Top Indian players and overseas stars joined franchises, while stadium attendance and television audiences increased every season. The league also introduced player auctions, salary caps, and retention rules. Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings lead the championship count with 5 titles each. Kolkata Knight Riders hold 3 titles. Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Deccan Chargers, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru also have championship wins in IPL history. Media rights also expanded during the league’s growth. The broadcast cycle from 2023 to 2027 became the most valuable rights deal in cricket league history.

Teams: Sponsors and Owners

Each IPL franchise operates under a private ownership group that manages sponsorship deals, branding agreements, and commercial partnerships. Jersey sponsors appear in several positions, such as front logo, back sponsor, and chest branding.

Here is the table with IPL 2026 teams, their owners, and sponsors:

Team Owner Kit Manufacturer Shirt Sponsor (Front) Shirt Sponsor (Back) Chest Branding Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd playR Etihad Airways FedEx Ashok Leyland Delhi Capitals GMR Group, JSW Group PUMA Hero FinCorp Not publicly listed DP World Gujarat Titans Torrent Group Not publicly listed Birla Estates Not publicly listed Astral Pipes Kolkata Knight Riders Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd Not publicly listed Lux Cozi Not publicly listed Tata Steel Lucknow Super Giants RPSG Group Not publicly listed JK Cement Not publicly listed KEI Industries Mumbai Indians Reliance Industries (Indiawin Sports) Skechers Lauritz Knudsen Not publicly listed DHL Punjab Kings KPH Dream Cricket Pvt Ltd Not publicly listed Not publicly listed Not publicly listed BKT Tyres Rajasthan Royals Royals Sports Group Not publicly listed Luminous Not publicly listed Red Bull Royal Challengers Bengaluru Royal Challengers Sports Pvt Ltd PUMA Nothing Not publicly listed KEI Wires Sunrisers Hyderabad Sun TV Network Not publicly listed Shree Cement BKT Tyres Kuhl

Sponsorship arrangements change across seasons when contracts end or new brands enter the league. Teams often announce jersey partnerships shortly before the tournament begins.

IPL 2026 Live Score and Schedule The IPL website runs a live match center during the season. The platform displays live scores, commentary, standings, and team statistics. Match highlights and post-match interviews appear shortly after each game. Fans may also track fixtures and results through sports broadcasters and cricket statistics platforms. Television networks broadcast matches in several languages, while digital services stream the tournament across mobile devices, smart TVs, and computers. The schedule includes league matches followed by playoff games. League standings decide which teams advance to the playoffs. The playoff structure uses 4 teams and ends with the IPL final.

Tournament and All Teams Budget Each franchise receives a salary cap for squad construction during the IPL auction. The cap controls player spending so that teams maintain balanced squads across the tournament. After the auction finishes, franchises often retain a small portion of their budget. In 2026, the brand values of individual IPL teams are as follows: Team Purse Remaining Overseas Slots Left Sunrisers Hyderabad ₹5.45 crore 0 Lucknow Super Giants ₹4.55 crore 0 Punjab Kings ₹3.50 crore 0 Rajasthan Royals ₹2.65 crore 0 Chennai Super Kings ₹2.40 crore 0 Gujarat Titans ₹1.45 crore 1 Mumbai Indians ₹55 lakh 0 Kolkata Knight Riders ₹45 lakh 0 Delhi Capitals ₹35 lakh 0 Royal Challengers Bengaluru ₹25 lakh 0 Media distribution also plays a major role in the IPL ecosystem. Broadcasters across several regions transmit the tournament to international audiences. Country Channels Years of Rights India Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Gold, Star Bharat, Star Utsav Movies, Star Jalsa Movies, Star Maa Movies, Star Suvarna Plus, Star Vijay Super 2024–2027 Australia Foxtel, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports 2023–present New Zealand Colors TV 2024–present United Kingdom Sky Sports, DAZN 2023–present Sri Lanka Supreme TV, ThePapare.com 2023–present Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport 2021–present

What's New in This 2026 Season? Several updates shape the IPL 2026 season. The tournament continues with 10 teams in the league stage.

Player squads reach 25 players per team, with 8 overseas players maximum.

Player auction activity reshapes multiple squads ahead of the season.

New Jersey sponsorship agreements appear across several teams.

Broadcast partnerships continue across major sports networks in multiple countries.

Digital streaming platforms provide live coverage with statistics and match analysis. These changes keep the tournament dynamic each season and create new squad combinations across franchises.