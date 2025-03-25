Jean-Paul Duminy has been known as one of the most prolific all-rounders for the South African team. However, he also holds an unwanted record for the slowest half-centuries in the Indian Premier League. During the IPL 2009 season, the matches were played in South Africa, which is known for having tough conditions for the batters.

In the match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians at Kingsmead, Punjab won the toss and decided to bat first. They were able to score just 119 runs with the loss of 8 wickets at this challenging pitch, setting a target of 120 for Mumbai Indians. Their top order struggled to perform well, as JP Duminy came out at number four to score 59 runs off 63 balls, taking the team close to the win. Unfortunately, his efforts were not enough to help Mumbai win the match, as he lost his wicket to Abdulla. In the end, Mumbai Indians fell short by just 3 runs, putting his efforts in vain.