Hardik Pandya has been in the rumours for a trade deal with CSK. It has been reported that Pandya is on the radar for a possible trade with the Super Kings ahead of the next season. But recently, CSK CEO has talked about the team review, which is yet to take place for the IPL 2026 season.

Right now you have a chance to get to know the Chennai Super Kings team, learn details about the players that will help uncover the overall motivation of the team to win on the cricket field.

The 2025 season turned into one of the weakest runs for Chennai in recent years, with the team failing to reach the playoffs for the 2nd time in 4 seasons. Issues in middle-order consistency and bowling execution affected results across several matches.

Throughout the Years

Chennai Super Kings has established itself as one of the most dominant teams in the Indian Premier League history. They have been into the tournament playoffs 12 times, out of which they were able to reach the finals 10 times. Along with that, they have also been able to win the title five times, tying with Mumbai Indians for the most titles.

By IPL 2026, CSK still holds a strong position in league history, with a core built around experienced Indian players and selected overseas signings.

IPL 2008 During its first IPL season, Chennai Super Kings was able to showcase its dominant performance, as the team secured 8 wins in 14 matches to finish in 3rd place in the league stages. They were able to make it to the playoffs, beating Punjab in the second semi-final by 9 wickets to reach the finals. However, they lost to the Rajasthan Royals in the final clash by 3 wickets, losing out on their first title. Suresh Raina was the top run scorer with 421 runs, while Albie Morkel was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets.

IPL 2009 The team continued its dominant form in the 2009 season, as it finished in the 2nd spot in the league stages with 8 wins in 14 matches. In the semi-finals, the team went against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where CSK lost by 6 wickets, missing out on another final. Their top run-scorer this season was Matthew Hayden with 572 runs, and Muttiah Muralitharan was the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets.

IPL 2010 Chennai Super Kings won their first IPL title in the 2010 season. In the league stages, the team finished in the 3rd spot with 7 wins in 14 matches. They were able to make it to the finals, where they went against the Mumbai Indians. CSK was able to win this match by 22 runs and clinch their first IPL title. Suresh Raina was the top run scorer once again with 520 runs, as Muttiah Muralitharan became the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets.

IPL 2011 Chennai was able to secure another title win in the following season, as the team clinched consecutive titles in 2011. The team finished 2nd in the league stages with wins in 9 out of 14 matches. In the finals, they went against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where they were able to win the game by 58 runs. In the season, Michael Hussey was the top run scorer with 492 runs, and Ravichandran Ashwin was the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets for the team.

IPL 2012 The team's consistency continued in the IPL 2012 season, as they were again able to make it to the playoffs. Finishing in the 4th spot in the league stages, they had secured wins in 8 out of 16 matches. In the finals, the team went against the Kolkata Knight Riders, where they lost the game by 5 wickets. Suresh Raina was the top scorer in this season with 441 runs, and Ben Hilfenhaus was the highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets.

IPL 2013 During the IPL 2013 season, Chennai Super Kings finished at the 1st spot in the league stages for the first time, as they grabbed 11 wins in 16 matches. They faced the Mumbai Indians in the finals, where Chennai lost a close match by 23 runs, as their batters failed to perform well. Michael Hussey was the top scorer with 733 runs, and Dwayne Bravo was the leading wicket-taker with 32 wickets.

IPL 2014 In the IPL 2014 season, Chennai finished in the 3rd spot in the league stages of the tournament. They were able to secure 9 wins in 14 games, as they went against the Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator. Winning the game over them, Chennai lost against Kings XI Punjab in the second qualifier, losing by 24 runs. Dwayne Smith was the top scorer for the team with 566 runs, and Mohit Sharma was the top wicket-taker with 23 wickets.

IPL 2015 The team continued its impressive performances in the IPL 2015 season, as they were again able to make it to the finals. They finished at the top spot in the league stages, with wins in 9 of their 14 league stage games. This time, the team also lost the final clash against the Mumbai Indians by 41 runs. Brendon McCullum was the leading run-scorer for the team with 436 runs, as Dwayne Bravo led the wicket-taking charts with 26 wickets.

IPL 2016 and 2017 Following the IPL 2015 season, there were allegations against the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals for spot-fixing. It was reported that the CSK owner was involved in illegal betting, and upon investigation, it was also found to be true. For this reason, the team was suspended from the Indian Premier League for two seasons.

IPL 2018 Chennai Super Kings marked an impressive comeback in the Indian Premier League, as they won the 2018 season. After finishing in the 2nd spot in the league stages, with 9 wins in 14 matches, they also dominated in the playoffs. In the finals, they went against Sunrisers Hyderabad, winning by 8 wickets to clinch their third title. Ambati Rayudu was the top scorer with 602 runs, and Shardul Thakur led the wicket-taking charts with 16 wickets.

IPL 2019 With the main aim of continuing its dominance in the IPL, Chennai was also able to perform well in the 2019 season. They finished 2nd in the points table with 9 wins in 14 matches and went against the Mumbai Indians in the finals. This was the most intense final in IPL history, as CSK lost the game by 1 run. MS Dhoni was the top run scorer with 416 runs, and Imran Tahir led the wicket-taking charts with 26 wickets.

IPL 2020 For the first time in IPL history, the Chennai Super Kings was not able to reach the playoffs. This was also one of the worst seasons for the team in the Indian Premier League, as they secured wins in just 6 of the 14 matches in the league stages. With such a dismal performance, the team finished in the 7th spot in the league stages. Faf du Plessis was the top run scorer with 449 runs, and Sam Curran was the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets.

IPL 2021 With just a minor setback in the 2020 season, Chennai Super Kings returned strongly in 2021 and secured their 4th title. The team finished 2nd in the league stages, with wins in 9 of their 14 league stage games. In the finals, they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 27 runs to win the title. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the top run scorer with 635 runs, and Shardul Thakur was the leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

IPL 2022 Although Chennai performed well in the 2021 season, their performance dropped once again in the IPL 2022 edition. Within three seasons, the team was not able to make it to the playoffs twice, as they secured 4 wins in 14 matches to end up in the 9th spot. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the top run scorer with 368 runs, and Dwayne Bravo was the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets.

IPL 2023 The fifth title win of Chennai Super Kings came in the IPL 2023 season, which was also the last season for the team with Mahendra Singh Dhoni as captain. They finished in the 2nd spot in the league stages of this season, with 8 wins in 14 matches. In the final clash, they went against the Gujarat Titans and won by 5 wickets, helping the team win its 5th IPL title and join the Mumbai Indians on the list. Devon Conway was the top run scorer with 672 runs, and Tushar Deshpande led the wicket-taking charts with 21 wickets. This title strengthened CSK’s position as one of the most successful IPL teams, matching the Mumbai Indians with 5 trophies.

IPL 2024 The previous IPL season did not go well for Chennai Super Kings, as MS Dhoni stepped down as the captain of the team and Ruturaj Gaikwad was appointed as the new captain. Still, the team performed well in the initial stages of the season, being in the top four for the majority of the tournament. However, they lost against RCB in a deciding game, due to which they finished at the 5th spot in the league stages with 7 wins in 14 games. Ruturaj Gaikwad was once again the top scorer for the team with 583 runs, and Tushar Deshpande was the leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets. The season marked a transition phase, with leadership shifting fully to Gaikwad while Dhoni continued as a senior player.