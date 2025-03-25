The Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly the most popular franchise cricket league, which is played in the T20 format. The first season of the tournament was played in 2008, with 8 teams participating. As of the 2026 IPL season, there have been 17 completed seasons of the tournament, and the number of teams has expanded to 10 franchises. Various teams have been a part of this tournament, and with its competitive format, many of them have found it challenging to win the IPL title. However, there are a few IPL teams that have managed to win the tournament more than once, showcasing their dominance in the history of the IPL. Here, we will be taking a look at some teams that have won the most IPL trophies till the IPL 2026 season.

Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings is among the oldest teams in the Indian Premier League. The franchise has played 15 IPL seasons so far, missing the 2016 and 2017 seasons due to suspension. Despite being one of the initial teams of the tournament, they have played two seasons less than the others, as the team missed out on the 2016 and 2017 seasons due to a ban on match-fixing. Along with their five title wins, they have also been the runners-up of the tournament five times, as their IPL journey is given below:

IPL 2010

The first time Chennai Super Kings won the Indian Premier League was in the 2010 season. Being led by the Captain Cool, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team reached the playoffs by finishing in third spot in the league stages. With 7 wins and 7 losses in 14 games, they were able to reach the playoffs. In the semi-final, they defeated Deccan Chargers by 38 runs, restricting them to 104 while chasing the score of 142.

In the tournament finals, they went against the Mumbai Indians, and CSK scored 168 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in the first innings. Mumbai Indians fell short by 22 runs, allowing Chennai Super Kings to win their first title. Suresh Raina was the Player of the Match in this game for his prolific 57 runs off 35 balls. Suresh Raina was the top run scorer for the team, with 520 runs in 16 matches at an average of 47.27, and Muthiah Muralidaran was the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 21.93.

IPL 2011

Following their win in the previous season, Chennai Super Kings went on once again to win the title in the next season. In the league stages, they finished in the top spot with 9 wins in 14 matches, showcasing their dominance from the beginning. In the first qualifying final, the team faced Royal Challengers Bangalore and won the match with 6 wickets and 2 remaining balls. RCB batted first and set a target of 176 for CSK to chase. And once again with Raina’s heroics, Chennai was able to win the match with two balls remaining.

Later in the finals, they faced Royal Challengers Bangalore again, and this time won the match by 58 runs, getting their second title. Also, this made Chennai the first team to win the IPL consecutively. CSK batted first and scored 205 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. RCB were not able to chase down the target, as they lost quick wickets. Murali Vijay was the Player of the Match with 95 runs in 52 balls for the team. In the season, Michael Hussey was the top run scorer with 492 runs, and Ravichandran Ashwin was the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets for the team.

IPL 2018

Chennai Super Kings returned to the Indian Premier League following their two-season suspension in the 2018 season. The phrase, “Comeback is Stronger than the Setback,” proved true for the team, as they won their third IPL title this season. In this season, the team finished in second spot in the league stages, with 9 wins in 14 matches, which further helped them to qualify directly for the first qualifier. They faced Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first qualifier and won a close match by 2 wickets, as Faf du Plessis scored 67 runs off 42 balls to help the team win.

In the finals, they also went against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where Hyderabad was able to score 178 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in the first innings. When coming out to chase the target, things went a lot easier for the Chennai Super Kings, as Shane Watson smashed 117 runs off 57 balls to help the team win its third IPL title. He was also able to win the Player of the Match award. In this season, Ambati Rayudu was the top run scorer for the team with 602 runs, and Shardul Thakur was the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets.

IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings won their fourth IPL title in the 2021 season, showcasing their dominance once again in the league stages and playoffs. The team won 9 of their 14 matches in the league stages, which helped them to reach the first qualifier directly. In Qualifier 1, they went against the Delhi Capitals, who made it to the playoffs after a long time. Delhi set a target of 173 runs for Chennai, which was chased down easily with 4 wickets and 2 balls remaining. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the Player of the Match, with 70 runs off 50 balls.

In the finals, they went against Kolkata Knight Riders, and batting first, Chennai was able to dominate the match early. They scored 192 runs for the loss of just 3 wickets, making the majority of the match in their hands. The bowlers did the remaining job, restricting Kolkata Knight Riders to the score of 165 runs for the loss of 9 wickets, which allowed CSK to win their fourth title. Faf du Plessis was the Player of the Match with 86 runs off 59 balls. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the top run scorer for the team this season, with 635 runs, and Shardul Thakur was again the leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets.

IPL 2023

The last time Chennai Super Kings won the title was during the IPL 2023 season under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This time, the team secured 8 wins and 5 losses in 14 matches, which helped them to reach Qualifier 1 directly. In Qualifier 1, they went against Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans, where CSK scored 172 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the first innings. They were able to perform well with the bowl, restricting Gujarat to a score of 157. Ruturaj Gaikwad was the Player of the Match with 60 runs off 44 balls.

Reaching directly to the finals, they again faced the Gujarat Titans. This time, Gujarat batted first and scored 214 runs for the loss of 4 wickets, including an impressive 96-run knock by Sai Sudharsan. Chennai’s target was 171 runs in 15 overs as the overs were reduced due to rain. Ravindra Jadeja scored two boundaries off the last two deliveries, allowing Chennai Super Kings to win their fifth title. Devon Conway was the Player of the Match, scoring 47 runs off 25 balls in a thrilling chase. Conway was also the top run scorer for the team, with 672 runs, and Tushar Deshpande led the wicket-taking charts with 17 wickets.

Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians is also the only IPL team to have won five titles, along with Chennai Super Kings. They have played all 17 seasons of the tournament, winning the title five times and ending up as the runners-up once. Besides that, the team has qualified for the playoffs multiple times throughout IPL history. The IPL journey of the Mumbai Indians in the seasons is given below:

IPL 2013

The Mumbai Indians won the Indian Premier League for the first time in the 2013 season. They finished in the 2nd spot in the league stages with 11 wins in 16 matches. Further, the team went against Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 but lost by 48 runs. A win over the Rajasthan Royals in the second Qualifier helped the team to reach the finals again, as they defeated RR by 4 wickets.

In the finals, being led by Rohit Sharma, the team faced Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, MI set a target of 149 runs. Chennai Super Kings lost quick wickets and fell short by 23 runs, allowing Mumbai to win their first title. Kieron Pollard was the Player of the Match, scoring 60 runs off 32 balls, and even took a wicket from Ravichandran Ashwin. Rohit Sharma was the top run scorer with 538 runs, while Mitchell Johnson and Harbhajan Singh were the leading wicket-takers with 24 wickets each.

IPL 2015

During the IPL 2015 season, the Mumbai Indians also finished at the 2nd spot in the standings, which helped them reach the first qualifier. The team secured 8 wins in 14 matches in the league stages. This time, they defeated Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier by 25 runs.

In the finals, they also went against Chennai Super Kings once again, as Mumbai batted first, scoring 202 runs for losing 5 wickets. Chennai Super Kings were not able to chase the target, falling short by 41 runs. MI’s captain, Rohit Sharma, was the Player of the Match, scoring 50 runs off 26 balls. Lendl Simmons was the top run scorer for the team with 540 runs, and Lasith Malinga was the leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets.

IPL 2017

Mumbai's dominance in the odd years of the IPL continued, as they also won the 2017 season. They finished at the top spot in the league stages once again, but this time with 10 wins in 14 matches. In the first qualifier, they went against Rising Pune Supergiant but lost the match by 20 runs. However, they were able to defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier by 6 wickets to reach the finals.

This time in the finals, Rohit Sharma and his team faced the Rising Pune Supergiant once again. Batting first, the Mumbai Indians set a target of 130 runs for RPS. It was a thriller game as the last ball runout helped the Mumbai Indians to win by one run. Krunal Pandya was the Player of the Match, scoring 47 runs off 38 balls. Parthiv Patel was the top run scorer for the team with 395 runs, and Jasprit Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker with 20 wickets.

IPL 2019

Once again, resuming its dominance in the odd years, the Mumbai Indians won their fourth title in the 2019 season. They were able to top the league again with 9 wins in 14 matches. In the first qualifier, they faced Chennai Super Kings and were able to win the game by chasing down the target of 122 with 6 wickets and 9 balls remaining.

Later in the finals, they also faced Chennai Super Kings, as CSK defeated Delhi Capitals in the second qualifier. Batting first, Mumbai set a target of 150 runs. Chennai Super Kings fell short by one run, as Lasith Malinga took a last-ball wicket to help the team win its fourth title. Jasprit Bumrah was the Player of the Match for bowling a spell of 2 wickets while conceding 14 runs. Quinton De Kock was the top run scorer with 529 runs, and Jasprit Bumrah was again the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets.

IPL 2020

In the 2020 season, the Mumbai Indians also joined the Chennai Super Kings to become the only team with consecutive title wins. They finished at the top spot in the league stages, once again, with 9 wins in 14 matches. In the first qualifier, they went against the Delhi Capitals, winning the game by 57 runs and marking their spot in the finals.

Delhi Capitals also reached the finals, going against the Mumbai Indians. With Delhi batting first, they were able to score 156 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Mumbai was able to chase down the target with 5 wickets and 8 balls remaining, winning their fifth IPL title. Trent Boult was the Player of the Match with 3 wickets and 30 runs conceded in his spell. Jasprit Bumrah was once again the leading wicket-taker with 27 wickets, and Quinton de Kock was the top run scorer with 503 runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Besides Mumbai and Chennai, Kolkata Knight Riders have been the only team in IPL history to win the title multiple times, with three title wins. Although the team has been a three-time champion, they have also qualified for the playoffs multiple times across different seasons. KKR’s IPL journey is given below:

IPL 2012

Kolkata Knight Riders won their first title in the IPL 2012 season, with the team reaching the playoffs after getting the 2nd spot in the league stages. They finished with 10 wins and 5 losses in 16 matches to qualify for the first qualifier. They were able to defeat the Delhi Daredevils in the game by 18 runs to mark their spot for the final.

In the finals, they went against Chennai Super Kings, and batting first, CSK set a score of 190 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. KKR was able to chase it down with 5 wickets and 2 balls remaining, winning their first title. Manvinder Bisla was the Player of the Match with 89 runs off 48 balls. Gautam Gambhir was the top run scorer with 590 runs, and Sunil Narine was the leading wicket-taker with 24 wickets.

IPL 2014

Under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, Kolkata Knight Riders won their second title in the 2014 season. They finished in the 2nd spot in the league stages, making it to the first qualifier against Kings XI Punjab. KKR was able to win this match by 28 runs, as Umesh Yadav was the Player of the Match with 3 wickets for 12 runs and 2 catches.

Punjab was able to rebound in the later games and reached the finals to face Kolkata once again. But this time, Punjab batted first, scoring 199 runs for the loss of 4 wickets. Kolkata Knight Riders chased down the target with 3 wickets and 3 balls remaining, as Manish Pandey received the POTM for scoring 94 runs off 50 balls. Robin Uthappa was the top run scorer with 660 runs, and Sunil Narine was the leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

IPL 2024

After a wait of a decade, KKR won their third title under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer. They finished at the top spot in the standings with 9 wins and 3 losses in 14 matches, reaching the first qualifier. The team faced SRH in the first qualifier and was able to win the match by 8 wickets and 38 balls remaining. Mitchell Starc was the Player of the Match with 3 wickets, conceding 34 runs.

In the finals, they again faced Sunrisers Hyderabad, as Hyderabad batted first but were all out at a score of 113. KKR chased down the score with 8 wickets and 57 balls remaining, as Mitchell Starc was again the POTM with 2 wickets for 14 runs and also took 2 catches. Sunil Narine was the top run scorer with 488 runs, and Varun Chakravarthy was the leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

Conclusion

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL titles the highest number of times, with 5 titles each. Kolkata Knight Riders now stand just behind them with 3 titles throughout IPL history. Teams such as Deccan Chargers, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the title only once. Which team will be able to join this list after the IPL 2026 season?