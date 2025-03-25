Which is the Most Valued IPL Team

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most popular franchise cricket league in the world. The tournament started in 2008 and has grown into one of the biggest sporting leagues globally. As of 2026, the IPL has completed 18 seasons, with the latest edition played in 2025. Over the years, the participating teams have built strong brand value through their performances, star players, fan support, and commercial partnerships. Some franchises, such as Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, have also expanded their presence across other T20 leagues, further strengthening their global brand.

In this article, we take a look at the most valued IPL teams and their approximate franchise worth. According to franchise valuation reports released after the 2025 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently ranks as the most valued IPL franchise.

1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The fan favourite team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, is present in the list of the most valued teams in the Indian Premier League. Despite having no trophies in their IPL journey throughout, the team has been able to win hearts in almost every season, pulling off some great comebacks lately. Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first IPL title in the 2025 season, which significantly increased the franchise’s commercial value and brand strength. They have been to the IPL finals three times and ended up as runners-up in every game. Talking about its brand value, it stands at 117 million dollars, just 2 million short of the Mumbai Indians.

Recent valuation reports estimate the brand value of Royal Challengers Bengaluru at around 269 million US dollars, making them the most valued IPL team after the 2025 season.

However, RCB has received the highest growth of 67% in a year in terms of its brand value and is likely to surpass the Mumbai Indians in the current season.

RCB has already surpassed other franchises in valuation following their commercial growth after the 2025 season.

Their line-up has been filled with various star-studded players in the past, with players like Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and various others having represented the team at a time.

The factors that have been crucial to the team's growth in brand value are as follows:

Massive Fan Engagement: One of the major reasons behind the rapid growth of its brand value is the massive fan engagement on the team's social media platforms.

Star Players: RCB has been filled with star players for several IPL seasons, and the key player who has been a part of the team's growth is the icon of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli.

Premium Sponsorships: Royal Challengers Bengaluru has received sponsorships from companies such as Qatar Airways, Delhivery, and PUMA.

High Marketability: With popular cricket icons also being a part of the team, this provides them with better reach in marketing.

Bengaluru Market Advantage: Representing Bengaluru, one of the largest tech cities of India, the team is able to attract investments from several companies.

2. Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians stands among the most valued teams in the Indian Premier League, having an approximate value of 119 million US dollars. More recent franchise valuation studies estimate the brand value of the Mumbai Indians at around 242 million US dollars, placing them second among IPL franchises. This team is also known as the financial powerhouse of the IPL, as it is owned by one of the top Indian companies, Reliance Industries. Their performances in the tournament have also been dominant, as the team has been able to win the IPL title five times, having also made it to the playoffs 10 times. Three times, the team has been able to defeat the Chennai Super Kings in the finals.

Their revenue also experienced stagnant growth in 2024, increasing by 36%.

Let's take a look at the factors that have led to the growth of the team's brand value:

Multiple Championships: The Mumbai Indians have also won five titles in the Indian Premier League.

Strong Corporate Backing: The Mumbai Indians are owned by Reliance Industries.

Massive Brand Deals: The team has partnered with companies such as Slice, DHL, and IDFC First Bank.

Global Fan Base: The fanbase of the Mumbai Indians extends across several countries due to the presence of their teams in other T20 leagues such as SA20, Major League Cricket, and ILT20.

Youth Development: The Mumbai Indians focus on youth development programs.

3. Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings is one of the most valued teams in the Indian Premier League, having an estimated value of 122 million US dollars. Recent franchise valuation reports estimate the brand value of Chennai Super Kings at around 235 million US dollars, placing the team among the top three IPL franchises in terms of value. Although the team finished in the league stages during the 2024 season, its brand value still received a massive surge of 52% from the previous year's value. In its IPL journey, Chennai Super Kings has played 15 seasons till now, as the team received a two-season ban due to the match-fixing case. Out of these seasons, they have made it to the playoffs 12 times and also won the title five times, with their last IPL title coming off in the 2023 season. Also, they are the only team to have the most appearances in the finals of the Indian Premier League, as the team has been to the finals ten times.

Let's take a look at the factors that contribute to the growth of Chennai's brand value:

Consistent Performance: One of the major reasons behind the team's growth in its brand value is its consistent performance in the Indian Premier League. As discussed earlier, they have not been in the playoffs for just three seasons, reaching the playoffs 12 times, and out of them, making it to the final 10 times.

Strong Fan Base: The team's fan base, or “Yellow Army”, is passionate, and its overwhelming support has led to an increase in its brand value.

Sponsorship Deals: Chennai Super Kings has been involved in sponsorship deals with various popular companies such as Gulf Oil, Etihad Airways, TVS Eurogrip, and others.

Merchandising & Branding: The team also sells off its merchandise from top brands, which helps it to receive branding revenue throughout the year.

Stadium Advantage: The home matches of Chennai Super Kings are being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which offers a significant contribution to its revenue.

Key Players: The team has also been linked with various key players, who have been a part of the same, such as Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, and various others.

4. Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders, the defending champions in the IPL 2025 season, have also been among the top teams with the highest brand value in the tournament. Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL 2024 title after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. The Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan owns this team, and their squad has always been filled with star players such as Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Narine, Jacques Kallis, and various others. Their brand value currently stands at 109 million US dollars. Newer franchise valuation estimates place Kolkata Knight Riders at around 227 million US dollars in brand value.

Moreover, grabbing a massive win in the IPL 2024 finals against Sunrisers Hyderabad helped the Kolkata Knight Riders to enter the 100 million brand value club.

Throughout their IPL journey, the team has won the title three times and has been to the playoffs 8 times.

Several factors have contributed to the growth of the team's brand value, which include:

Strong Brand Association: KKR has a strong brand association, as the team is owned by the Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, which also helped to make the team a global brand.

IPL Titles: Kolkata Knight Riders have also shown dominance when it comes to the Indian Premier League, with the team having won the IPL title three times in 2012, 2014, and 2024 seasons respectively. They are also among the few teams that have won the IPL titles more than once.

Massive Sponsorship Deals: The team also had various sponsorship deals in the Indian Premier League, with top companies such as Dream11, Lux COZI, BKT, and many more, contributing to the team's revenue in every IPL season.

Smart Player Investments: One of the major reasons why the brand value of KKR remains impressive is that the smart player buys during the IPL auction. They have aimed to strengthen the team in every season, for which they have been successful in most cases.

Strategic Marketing: The team is also known for having made some strategic efforts in global marketing, which has been done with its expansion to other T20 Leagues, such as the Caribbean Premier League, International League T20, and many more.

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad

The team that received the most benefits in its brand value in 2024 was Sunrisers Hyderabad, which helped the team to rise and enter the top five teams with the most value in the IPL. Although the team finished as the runners-up in the IPL, they were able to end the year 2024 with a brand value of 85 million dollars. After finishing as runners-up in the IPL 2024 season, the team saw a strong rise in fan engagement and commercial value. Along with that, they also received the highest growth in the brand value, at 76%.

The team has been to the IPL playoffs in seven seasons, and the only time they have won the title is in the 2016 season.

IPL Championship Win: Sunrisers Hyderabad has won the Indian Premier League in the 2016 season and has also made appearances in the tournament playoffs multiple times. Their final win over RCB also helped the team to gain popularity among the fans.

Focus on Talent: The team focuses on talents across the world to build up a strong line-up in every season, as various strong players such as David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, and others have been a part of the team. Also, in the current season, they have dominant players like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, etc.

Stable Ownership: Another reason behind the team's growth in brand value is the stability in its ownership, as it is being owned by Sun TV Network, among the top media companies in India, which provides financial backing to the team.

Corporate Sponsorships: The team has collaborated with various companies for sponsorships in the IPL, including companies like Dream11, Kuhl, BKT, etc.

Growing Fan Base: The fan base of Sunrisers Hyderabad has been growing at a rapid pace due to the team's performances in the Indian Premier League and their dominant display.

Conclusion

The Indian Premier League has not just been about cricket, as companies have also turned it into a business, which helps them to create values worth millions and attract investors easily.

As of March 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru stands as the most valued IPL franchise according to recent valuation studies, followed by Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Thus, teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been able to generate brand value with the help of various factors like performance, fan engagement, and strategic partnerships.