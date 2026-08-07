Akshat R Pandey

Akshat R Pandey

bowler

Full name:Akshat R Pandey
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Railways

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3712
Innings5712
Overs42.040.029.3
Balls---
Maidens410
Runs185210262
Wickets153
Avg1854287.33
SR2524859
Eco4.45.258.88
BB132
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3712
Innings665
Not outs010
Runs385653
Balls Faced977750
Avg6.3311.210.6
SR39.1772.72106
Fours486
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest121928
Hundreds000

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