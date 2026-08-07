Akshat R Pandey
bowler
|Full name:
|Akshat R Pandey
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|12
|Innings
|5
|7
|12
|Overs
|42.0
|40.0
|29.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|1
|0
|Runs
|185
|210
|262
|Wickets
|1
|5
|3
|Avg
|185
|42
|87.33
|SR
|252
|48
|59
|Eco
|4.4
|5.25
|8.88
|BB
|1
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|7
|12
|Innings
|6
|6
|5
|Not outs
|0
|1
|0
|Runs
|38
|56
|53
|Balls Faced
|97
|77
|50
|Avg
|6.33
|11.2
|10.6
|SR
|39.17
|72.72
|106
|Fours
|4
|8
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|12
|19
|28
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0